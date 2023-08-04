Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

4 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.092 £0.942 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.086 £0.937 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.089474 £0.940043

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,688,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3182 1.088 XDUB 08:56:54 00066484649TRLO0 2817 1.088 XDUB 09:52:31 00066486727TRLO0 410 1.088 XDUB 09:52:31 00066486726TRLO0 1164 1.088 XDUB 09:52:31 00066486729TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 09:52:31 00066486728TRLO0 2230 1.092 XDUB 11:27:44 00066489421TRLO0 2500 1.086 XDUB 12:52:45 00066492547TRLO0 2500 1.086 XDUB 13:04:03 00066492777TRLO0 2230 1.092 XDUB 14:40:33 00066496784TRLO0 2230 1.092 XDUB 14:40:33 00066496785TRLO0 2230 1.092 XDUB 14:40:33 00066496786TRLO0 2500 1.092 XDUB 15:29:23 00066499456TRLO0 765 1.092 XDUB 15:29:33 00066499490TRLO0 2742 1.090 XDUB 15:33:45 00066499660TRLO0

