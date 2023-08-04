04.08.2023 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

4 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 3 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.092

£0.942

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086

£0.937

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.089474

£0.940043

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,688,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3182

1.088

XDUB

 08:56:54

00066484649TRLO0

2817

1.088

XDUB

 09:52:31

00066486727TRLO0

410

1.088

XDUB

 09:52:31

00066486726TRLO0

1164

1.088

XDUB

 09:52:31

00066486729TRLO0

2500

1.088

XDUB

 09:52:31

00066486728TRLO0

2230

1.092

XDUB

 11:27:44

00066489421TRLO0

2500

1.086

XDUB

 12:52:45

00066492547TRLO0

2500

1.086

XDUB

 13:04:03

00066492777TRLO0

2230

1.092

XDUB

 14:40:33

00066496784TRLO0

2230

1.092

XDUB

 14:40:33

00066496785TRLO0

2230

1.092

XDUB

 14:40:33

00066496786TRLO0

2500

1.092

XDUB

 15:29:23

00066499456TRLO0

765

1.092

XDUB

 15:29:33

00066499490TRLO0

2742

1.090

XDUB

 15:33:45

00066499660TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

839

93.70

XLON

 11:59:36

00066490102TRLO0

925

93.70

XLON

 11:59:36

00066490101TRLO0

1171

93.70

XLON

 11:59:36

00066490100TRLO0

132

93.70

XLON

 11:59:36

00066490099TRLO0

67

93.90

XLON

 12:53:31

00066492581TRLO0

2780

94.00

XLON

 12:53:31

00066492582TRLO0

3968

94.00

XLON

 12:53:31

00066492583TRLO0

295

94.10

XLON

 14:30:31

00066495759TRLO0

1110

94.10

XLON

 14:30:31

00066495760TRLO0

1924

94.10

XLON

 14:30:31

00066495761TRLO0

3388

94.00

XLON

 15:33:45

00066499659TRLO0

838

94.20

XLON

 16:22:53

00066502202TRLO0

1189

94.20

XLON

 16:22:53

00066502203TRLO0

1374

94.20

XLON

 16:22:53

00066502204TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 262307
EQS News ID: 1695875

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695875&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen