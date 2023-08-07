Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

7 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 August 2023 it purchased a total of 44,676 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 24,676 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.102 £0.952 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.094 £0.944 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.098778 £0.947798

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,643,381 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 980 1.100 XDUB 10:43:05 00066506978TRLO0 980 1.100 XDUB 10:44:05 00066507001TRLO0 980 1.100 XDUB 10:45:45 00066507034TRLO0 980 1.100 XDUB 10:46:35 00066507044TRLO0 980 1.100 XDUB 10:47:15 00066507051TRLO0 1990 1.098 XDUB 12:33:50 00066509034TRLO0 212 1.100 XDUB 12:33:50 00066509036TRLO0 2500 1.100 XDUB 12:33:50 00066509035TRLO0 1192 1.096 XDUB 12:34:00 00066509042TRLO0 2859 1.094 XDUB 13:32:17 00066510106TRLO0 1670 1.096 XDUB 13:32:17 00066510109TRLO0 213 1.096 XDUB 13:32:17 00066510108TRLO0 2500 1.096 XDUB 13:32:17 00066510107TRLO0 212 1.102 XDUB 14:57:25 00066513673TRLO0 2500 1.102 XDUB 14:57:25 00066513672TRLO0 1650 1.102 XDUB 14:59:45 00066513782TRLO0 2066 1.102 XDUB 14:59:45 00066513781TRLO0 212 1.102 XDUB 14:59:45 00066513780TRLO0

London Stock Exchange