Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

7 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 4 August 2023 it purchased a total of 44,676 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

24,676

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.102

£0.952

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.094

£0.944

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.098778

£0.947798

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,643,381 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

980

1.100

XDUB

 10:43:05

00066506978TRLO0

980

1.100

XDUB

 10:44:05

00066507001TRLO0

980

1.100

XDUB

 10:45:45

00066507034TRLO0

980

1.100

XDUB

 10:46:35

00066507044TRLO0

980

1.100

XDUB

 10:47:15

00066507051TRLO0

1990

1.098

XDUB

 12:33:50

00066509034TRLO0

212

1.100

XDUB

 12:33:50

00066509036TRLO0

2500

1.100

XDUB

 12:33:50

00066509035TRLO0

1192

1.096

XDUB

 12:34:00

00066509042TRLO0

2859

1.094

XDUB

 13:32:17

00066510106TRLO0

1670

1.096

XDUB

 13:32:17

00066510109TRLO0

213

1.096

XDUB

 13:32:17

00066510108TRLO0

2500

1.096

XDUB

 13:32:17

00066510107TRLO0

212

1.102

XDUB

 14:57:25

00066513673TRLO0

2500

1.102

XDUB

 14:57:25

00066513672TRLO0

1650

1.102

XDUB

 14:59:45

00066513782TRLO0

2066

1.102

XDUB

 14:59:45

00066513781TRLO0

212

1.102

XDUB

 14:59:45

00066513780TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

11

94.60

XLON

 12:33:50

00066509038TRLO0

331

94.60

XLON

 12:33:50

00066509037TRLO0

5866

94.60

XLON

 12:34:00

00066509041TRLO0

2850

94.50

XLON

 13:02:00

00066509380TRLO0

2400

94.40

XLON

 13:36:23

00066510295TRLO0

1

95.10

XLON

 15:24:54

00066514749TRLO0

2598

95.20

XLON

 15:24:54

00066514752TRLO0

133

95.20

XLON

 15:24:54

00066514751TRLO0

1500

95.20

XLON

 15:24:54

00066514750TRLO0

589

95.10

XLON

 15:30:14

00066514993TRLO0

594

95.10

XLON

 15:33:50

00066515154TRLO0

1665

94.90

XLON

 15:51:37

00066515856TRLO0

828

95.10

XLON

 16:03:33

00066516349TRLO0

634

95.10

XLON

 16:03:33

00066516350TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 262622
EQS News ID: 1696787

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

