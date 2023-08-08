08.08.2023 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

08-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

8 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 7 August 2023 it purchased a total of 46,720 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

26,720

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.111

£0.958

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.104

£0.953

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.107243

£0.954336

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,596,661 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2724

1.104

XDUB

 10:27:50

00066522036TRLO0

2500

1.106

XDUB

 10:27:50

00066522037TRLO0

211

1.106

XDUB

 10:27:50

00066522038TRLO0

1500

1.106

XDUB

 10:27:50

00066522039TRLO0

824

1.106

XDUB

 11:27:58

00066523427TRLO0

816

1.110

XDUB

 13:29:25

00066525268TRLO0

2020

1.110

XDUB

 13:29:25

00066525269TRLO0

2020

1.110

XDUB

 13:29:25

00066525270TRLO0

2020

1.110

XDUB

 13:29:26

00066525271TRLO0

2020

1.110

XDUB

 13:29:26

00066525272TRLO0

2020

1.110

XDUB

 13:29:26

00066525273TRLO0

2500

1.106

XDUB

 14:08:00

00066526218TRLO0

220

1.106

XDUB

 14:08:00

00066526219TRLO0

2102

1.106

XDUB

 14:36:00

00066527280TRLO0

723

1.106

XDUB

 14:36:00

00066527281TRLO0

2500

1.104

XDUB

 14:59:30

00066528060TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1220

95.30

XLON

 10:27:35

00066522017TRLO0

1640

95.30

XLON

 10:27:35

00066522016TRLO0

701

95.30

XLON

 10:27:36

00066522018TRLO0

806

95.30

XLON

 10:27:50

00066522035TRLO0

900

95.30

XLON

 10:27:50

00066522034TRLO0

1139

95.50

XLON

 11:27:58

00066523426TRLO0

1676

95.50

XLON

 11:27:58

00066523425TRLO0

838

95.80

XLON

 13:29:25

00066525267TRLO0

730

95.80

XLON

 13:29:25

00066525266TRLO0

838

95.80

XLON

 13:29:25

00066525265TRLO0

866

95.80

XLON

 13:29:25

00066525264TRLO0

946

95.80

XLON

 13:29:25

00066525263TRLO0

83

95.30

XLON

 15:38:00

00066529423TRLO0

1483

95.30

XLON

 15:41:06

00066529498TRLO0

725

95.30

XLON

 15:41:06

00066529497TRLO0

240

95.30

XLON

 15:41:06

00066529496TRLO0

2556

95.30

XLON

 15:49:09

00066529735TRLO0

2613

95.30

XLON

 16:07:09

00066530367TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 262934
EQS News ID: 1697797

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

