Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

8 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 August 2023 it purchased a total of 46,720 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 26,720 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.111 £0.958 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.104 £0.953 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.107243 £0.954336

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,596,661 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2724 1.104 XDUB 10:27:50 00066522036TRLO0 2500 1.106 XDUB 10:27:50 00066522037TRLO0 211 1.106 XDUB 10:27:50 00066522038TRLO0 1500 1.106 XDUB 10:27:50 00066522039TRLO0 824 1.106 XDUB 11:27:58 00066523427TRLO0 816 1.110 XDUB 13:29:25 00066525268TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:25 00066525269TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:25 00066525270TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:26 00066525271TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:26 00066525272TRLO0 2020 1.110 XDUB 13:29:26 00066525273TRLO0 2500 1.106 XDUB 14:08:00 00066526218TRLO0 220 1.106 XDUB 14:08:00 00066526219TRLO0 2102 1.106 XDUB 14:36:00 00066527280TRLO0 723 1.106 XDUB 14:36:00 00066527281TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 14:59:30 00066528060TRLO0

