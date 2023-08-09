09.08.2023 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
09-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

9 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 8 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.112

£0.957

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.092

£0.943

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.107415

£0.9514496

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,601,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1545

1.112

XDUB

 08:40:05

00066533160TRLO0

3664

1.112

XDUB

 08:40:05

00066533161TRLO0

3064

1.112

XDUB

 09:12:26

00066534267TRLO0

1

1.112

XDUB

 09:51:06

00066536048TRLO0

2431

1.112

XDUB

 09:51:06

00066536047TRLO0

4430

1.112

XDUB

 09:51:07

00066536049TRLO0

1977

1.100

XDUB

 11:44:01

00066539196TRLO0

987

1.100

XDUB

 11:44:01

00066539195TRLO0

1104

1.102

XDUB

 11:44:01

00066539199TRLO0

524

1.102

XDUB

 11:44:01

00066539198TRLO0

890

1.102

XDUB

 11:44:01

00066539197TRLO0

2577

1.092

XDUB

 14:24:11

00066543854TRLO0

2472

1.104

XDUB

 14:38:04

00066544701TRLO0

893

1.110

XDUB

 15:28:00

00066549082TRLO0

2515

1.112

XDUB

 15:35:12

00066549447TRLO0

926

1.108

XDUB

 16:01:44

00066550882TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

273

95.60

XLON

 09:13:00

00066534297TRLO0

2587

95.60

XLON

 09:13:00

00066534298TRLO0

2737

95.40

XLON

 10:26:44

00066537146TRLO0

2880

95.20

XLON

 10:26:46

00066537147TRLO0

292

94.30

XLON

 12:33:16

00066540758TRLO0

780

94.30

XLON

 12:33:16

00066540757TRLO0

1400

94.30

XLON

 12:38:56

00066540960TRLO0

3463

94.30

XLON

 14:05:48

00066543269TRLO0

2302

95.70

XLON

 15:18:12

00066548534TRLO0

838

95.70

XLON

 15:18:12

00066548533TRLO0

2448

95.60

XLON

 15:41:33

00066549790TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 263248
EQS News ID: 1698853

 
