Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10.08.2023 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
10-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

10 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 9 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.110

£0.958

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.106

£0.952

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.108076

£0.954549

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,551,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2500

1.106

XDUB

 13:52:01

00066561691TRLO0

1920

1.106

XDUB

 13:52:01

00066561690TRLO0

239

1.106

XDUB

 14:12:15

00066562532TRLO0

1868

1.106

XDUB

 14:12:15

00066562531TRLO0

937

1.106

XDUB

 14:12:15

00066562533TRLO0

2500

1.108

XDUB

 14:12:15

00066562534TRLO0

2460

1.106

XDUB

 14:13:27

00066562580TRLO0

1131

1.106

XDUB

 14:13:27

00066562579TRLO0

1131

1.106

XDUB

 14:25:27

00066562989TRLO0

498

1.106

XDUB

 14:25:27

00066562988TRLO0

497

1.106

XDUB

 14:25:27

00066562987TRLO0

485

1.110

XDUB

 15:42:50

00066566581TRLO0

913

1.110

XDUB

 15:42:52

00066566594TRLO0

1652

1.110

XDUB

 15:45:10

00066566751TRLO0

2586

1.110

XDUB

 15:45:11

00066566752TRLO0

240

1.110

XDUB

 15:45:11

00066566753TRLO0

3390

1.110

XDUB

 15:45:11

00066566754TRLO0

1405

1.110

XDUB

 15:45:11

00066566756TRLO0

2500

1.110

XDUB

 15:45:11

00066566755TRLO0

1148

1.110

XDUB

 15:59:18

00066567487TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2736

95.20

XLON

 14:11:41

00066562515TRLO0

2593

95.20

XLON

 14:11:41

00066562516TRLO0

2458

95.20

XLON

 14:11:41

00066562517TRLO0

2514

95.60

XLON

 14:50:26

00066564106TRLO0

2657

95.20

XLON

 14:51:03

00066564216TRLO0

688

95.70

XLON

 15:42:50

00066566577TRLO0

686

95.80

XLON

 15:42:50

00066566578TRLO0

2514

95.80

XLON

 15:42:50

00066566579TRLO0

2148

95.80

XLON

 15:42:50

00066566580TRLO0

688

95.80

XLON

 15:58:11

00066567379TRLO0

318

95.60

XLON

 16:00:25

00066567520TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 263567
EQS News ID: 1700215

 
Cairn Homes PLC

Cairn Homes PLC

