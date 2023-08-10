Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.110 £0.958 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.106 £0.952 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.108076 £0.954549

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,551,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2500 1.106 XDUB 13:52:01 00066561691TRLO0 1920 1.106 XDUB 13:52:01 00066561690TRLO0 239 1.106 XDUB 14:12:15 00066562532TRLO0 1868 1.106 XDUB 14:12:15 00066562531TRLO0 937 1.106 XDUB 14:12:15 00066562533TRLO0 2500 1.108 XDUB 14:12:15 00066562534TRLO0 2460 1.106 XDUB 14:13:27 00066562580TRLO0 1131 1.106 XDUB 14:13:27 00066562579TRLO0 1131 1.106 XDUB 14:25:27 00066562989TRLO0 498 1.106 XDUB 14:25:27 00066562988TRLO0 497 1.106 XDUB 14:25:27 00066562987TRLO0 485 1.110 XDUB 15:42:50 00066566581TRLO0 913 1.110 XDUB 15:42:52 00066566594TRLO0 1652 1.110 XDUB 15:45:10 00066566751TRLO0 2586 1.110 XDUB 15:45:11 00066566752TRLO0 240 1.110 XDUB 15:45:11 00066566753TRLO0 3390 1.110 XDUB 15:45:11 00066566754TRLO0 1405 1.110 XDUB 15:45:11 00066566756TRLO0 2500 1.110 XDUB 15:45:11 00066566755TRLO0 1148 1.110 XDUB 15:59:18 00066567487TRLO0

