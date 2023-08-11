11.08.2023 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 10 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.116

£0.958

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.104

£0.953

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.107486

£0.954949

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,501,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

808

1.114

XDUB

 08:19:25

00066570385TRLO0

2500

1.116

XDUB

 08:19:25

00066570386TRLO0

407

1.116

XDUB

 08:19:25

00066570387TRLO0

3320

1.110

XDUB

 09:02:55

00066571632TRLO0

2683

1.110

XDUB

 09:02:55

00066571633TRLO0

1157

1.104

XDUB

 11:05:10

00066574784TRLO0

1600

1.104

XDUB

 11:05:10

00066574783TRLO0

2000

1.106

XDUB

 12:17:45

00066575953TRLO0

2000

1.106

XDUB

 12:18:31

00066575963TRLO0

2000

1.106

XDUB

 12:43:31

00066576492TRLO0

2000

1.104

XDUB

 13:15:43

00066577136TRLO0

2000

1.104

XDUB

 13:32:10

00066577707TRLO0

2000

1.104

XDUB

 14:25:59

00066579679TRLO0

553

1.106

XDUB

 14:43:07

00066580346TRLO0

810

1.106

XDUB

 14:43:07

00066580345TRLO0

1468

1.106

XDUB

 14:43:07

00066580344TRLO0

1417

1.106

XDUB

 15:22:18

00066582477TRLO0

1277

1.108

XDUB

 15:31:09

00066582959TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

82

95.50

0

 10:06:40

00066573292TRLO0

95

95.50

0

 10:06:40

00066573293TRLO0

2275

95.50

0

 11:05:09

00066574782TRLO0

776

95.60

0

 12:47:40

00066576636TRLO0

1999

95.40

0

 13:29:31

00066577513TRLO0

696

95.40

0

 13:29:31

00066577514TRLO0

284

95.30

0

 13:30:55

00066577656TRLO0

2000

95.30

0

 13:31:03

00066577664TRLO0

303

95.30

0

 13:31:04

00066577665TRLO0

908

95.70

0

 14:59:38

00066581315TRLO0

838

95.70

0

 14:59:38

00066581316TRLO0

838

95.80

0

 15:23:26

00066582538TRLO0

402

95.70

0

 15:34:55

00066583125TRLO0

12

95.70

0

 15:34:55

00066583126TRLO0

1676

95.60

0

 15:45:14

00066584030TRLO0

2991

95.40

0

 15:48:59

00066584261TRLO0

695

95.40

0

 16:06:19

00066585224TRLO0

696

95.40

0

 16:08:39

00066585406TRLO0

1337

95.40

0

 16:09:42

00066585458TRLO0

1097

95.80

0

 16:29:19

00066586846TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 263880
EQS News ID: 1701359

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1701359&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten