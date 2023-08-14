14.08.2023 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

14 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096

£0.941

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.084

£0.936

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.087683

£0.938860

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,501,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2491

1.092

XDUB

 08:37:00

00066589230TRLO0

2500

1.096

XDUB

 08:46:28

00066589444TRLO0

766

1.096

XDUB

 08:46:28

00066589445TRLO0

3261

1.090

XDUB

 08:57:00

00066589756TRLO0

549

1.088

XDUB

 09:14:28

00066590194TRLO0

2438

1.088

XDUB

 09:14:28

00066590195TRLO0

1829

1.086

XDUB

 12:22:15

00066594576TRLO0

554

1.086

XDUB

 12:36:15

00066594888TRLO0

473

1.086

XDUB

 12:36:15

00066594889TRLO0

2230

1.086

XDUB

 12:48:15

00066595265TRLO0

347

1.086

XDUB

 12:48:15

00066595266TRLO0

170

1.084

XDUB

 13:36:59

00066596766TRLO0

451

1.084

XDUB

 13:36:59

00066596767TRLO0

2230

1.084

XDUB

 13:47:59

00066597215TRLO0

313

1.084

XDUB

 13:47:59

00066597216TRLO0

439

1.084

XDUB

 14:28:17

00066598237TRLO0

2230

1.084

XDUB

 14:53:32

00066599320TRLO0

2230

1.084

XDUB

 14:53:32

00066599321TRLO0

2210

1.086

XDUB

 15:14:02

00066600182TRLO0

362

1.086

XDUB

 15:35:29

00066600831TRLO0

1927

1.086

XDUB

 15:37:29

00066600907TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1676

94.10

XLON

 09:14:39

00066590237TRLO0

968

94.10

XLON

 09:14:39

00066590238TRLO0

83

93.70

XLON

 11:40:30

00066593703TRLO0

1218

93.80

XLON

 11:40:30

00066593704TRLO0

1476

93.80

XLON

 11:40:30

00066593705TRLO0

4190

93.90

XLON

 12:58:32

00066595631TRLO0

838

93.80

XLON

 14:54:23

00066599358TRLO0

1752

93.80

XLON

 14:54:23

00066599359TRLO0

1676

94.00

XLON

 14:54:23

00066599360TRLO0

838

94.00

XLON

 14:54:23

00066599361TRLO0

838

94.00

XLON

 14:54:23

00066599362TRLO0

1277

94.00

XLON

 14:54:23

00066599363TRLO0

246

94.00

XLON

 14:54:23

00066599364TRLO0

2290

93.60

XLON

 15:35:23

00066600830TRLO0

634

93.80

XLON

 16:07:04

00066602442TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


