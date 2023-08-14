Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.096 £0.941 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.084 £0.936 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.087683 £0.938860

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,501,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2491 1.092 XDUB 08:37:00 00066589230TRLO0 2500 1.096 XDUB 08:46:28 00066589444TRLO0 766 1.096 XDUB 08:46:28 00066589445TRLO0 3261 1.090 XDUB 08:57:00 00066589756TRLO0 549 1.088 XDUB 09:14:28 00066590194TRLO0 2438 1.088 XDUB 09:14:28 00066590195TRLO0 1829 1.086 XDUB 12:22:15 00066594576TRLO0 554 1.086 XDUB 12:36:15 00066594888TRLO0 473 1.086 XDUB 12:36:15 00066594889TRLO0 2230 1.086 XDUB 12:48:15 00066595265TRLO0 347 1.086 XDUB 12:48:15 00066595266TRLO0 170 1.084 XDUB 13:36:59 00066596766TRLO0 451 1.084 XDUB 13:36:59 00066596767TRLO0 2230 1.084 XDUB 13:47:59 00066597215TRLO0 313 1.084 XDUB 13:47:59 00066597216TRLO0 439 1.084 XDUB 14:28:17 00066598237TRLO0 2230 1.084 XDUB 14:53:32 00066599320TRLO0 2230 1.084 XDUB 14:53:32 00066599321TRLO0 2210 1.086 XDUB 15:14:02 00066600182TRLO0 362 1.086 XDUB 15:35:29 00066600831TRLO0 1927 1.086 XDUB 15:37:29 00066600907TRLO0

London Stock Exchange