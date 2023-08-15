Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.098 £0.948 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.088 £0.942 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.096972 £0.946071

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,432,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2543 1.088 XDUB 08:27:50 00066606799TRLO0 1008 1.098 XDUB 13:22:51 00066613524TRLO0 2406 1.098 XDUB 13:22:51 00066613525TRLO0 2486 1.098 XDUB 13:22:51 00066613526TRLO0 629 1.096 XDUB 13:23:00 00066613529TRLO0 343 1.096 XDUB 13:23:00 00066613530TRLO0 1734 1.096 XDUB 13:23:00 00066613531TRLO0 2500 1.098 XDUB 13:23:00 00066613532TRLO0 1100 1.098 XDUB 13:23:00 00066613533TRLO0 418 1.098 XDUB 13:23:00 00066613534TRLO0 418 1.098 XDUB 13:23:00 00066613535TRLO0 453 1.098 XDUB 13:43:57 00066613961TRLO0 418 1.098 XDUB 13:43:57 00066613962TRLO0 418 1.098 XDUB 13:43:57 00066613963TRLO0 308 1.098 XDUB 13:43:57 00066613964TRLO0 2783 1.098 XDUB 14:01:57 00066614485TRLO0 2514 1.098 XDUB 14:26:57 00066615026TRLO0 1424 1.098 XDUB 14:47:37 00066616080TRLO0 1270 1.098 XDUB 14:47:37 00066616081TRLO0 2592 1.098 XDUB 15:10:37 00066617222TRLO0 169 1.098 XDUB 15:35:57 00066618453TRLO0 2066 1.098 XDUB 15:35:57 00066618454TRLO0

London Stock Exchange