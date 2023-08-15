15.08.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Transaction in Own Shares

15-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

15 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.098

£0.948

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.088

£0.942

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096972

£0.946071

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,432,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2543

1.088

XDUB

 08:27:50

00066606799TRLO0

1008

1.098

XDUB

 13:22:51

00066613524TRLO0

2406

1.098

XDUB

 13:22:51

00066613525TRLO0

2486

1.098

XDUB

 13:22:51

00066613526TRLO0

629

1.096

XDUB

 13:23:00

00066613529TRLO0

343

1.096

XDUB

 13:23:00

00066613530TRLO0

1734

1.096

XDUB

 13:23:00

00066613531TRLO0

2500

1.098

XDUB

 13:23:00

00066613532TRLO0

1100

1.098

XDUB

 13:23:00

00066613533TRLO0

418

1.098

XDUB

 13:23:00

00066613534TRLO0

418

1.098

XDUB

 13:23:00

00066613535TRLO0

453

1.098

XDUB

 13:43:57

00066613961TRLO0

418

1.098

XDUB

 13:43:57

00066613962TRLO0

418

1.098

XDUB

 13:43:57

00066613963TRLO0

308

1.098

XDUB

 13:43:57

00066613964TRLO0

2783

1.098

XDUB

 14:01:57

00066614485TRLO0

2514

1.098

XDUB

 14:26:57

00066615026TRLO0

1424

1.098

XDUB

 14:47:37

00066616080TRLO0

1270

1.098

XDUB

 14:47:37

00066616081TRLO0

2592

1.098

XDUB

 15:10:37

00066617222TRLO0

169

1.098

XDUB

 15:35:57

00066618453TRLO0

2066

1.098

XDUB

 15:35:57

00066618454TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1990

94.80

XLON

 13:22:47

00066613519TRLO0

5866

94.70

XLON

 14:37:04

00066615371TRLO0

672

94.70

XLON

 14:47:37

00066616079TRLO0

838

94.70

XLON

 14:47:37

00066616078TRLO0

4190

94.70

XLON

 14:47:37

00066616077TRLO0

140

94.70

XLON

 14:47:37

00066616076TRLO0

201

94.70

XLON

 15:40:00

00066618585TRLO0

84

94.40

XLON

 16:04:02

00066619618TRLO0

1562

94.40

XLON

 16:05:24

00066619684TRLO0

945

94.40

XLON

 16:05:24

00066619683TRLO0

1578

94.40

XLON

 16:05:24

00066619682TRLO0

1603

94.30

XLON

 16:05:24

00066619685TRLO0

331

94.20

XLON

 16:05:24

00066619686TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 264500
EQS News ID: 1703381

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

