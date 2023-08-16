16.08.2023 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

16 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.098

£0.940

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.084

£0.932

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.092627

£0.935388

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,382,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1750

1.084

XDUB

 08:53:58

00066625925TRLO0

651

1.084

XDUB

 08:53:58

00066625926TRLO0

279

1.084

XDUB

 08:53:58

00066625927TRLO0

358

1.088

XDUB

 13:42:24

00066634585TRLO0

215

1.088

XDUB

 13:42:24

00066634586TRLO0

84

1.088

XDUB

 14:00:50

00066634966TRLO0

2977

1.088

XDUB

 14:00:51

00066634967TRLO0

1564

1.090

XDUB

 14:35:10

00066636209TRLO0

248

1.090

XDUB

 14:35:10

00066636210TRLO0

496

1.092

XDUB

 14:45:02

00066636686TRLO0

616

1.092

XDUB

 14:45:02

00066636687TRLO0

627

1.092

XDUB

 14:45:02

00066636688TRLO0

85

1.094

XDUB

 14:55:12

00066637171TRLO0

1936

1.096

XDUB

 15:01:52

00066637452TRLO0

1047

1.096

XDUB

 15:01:52

00066637453TRLO0

2455

1.096

XDUB

 15:01:52

00066637454TRLO0

2653

1.096

XDUB

 15:01:52

00066637455TRLO0

399

1.094

XDUB

 15:01:53

00066637456TRLO0

2086

1.094

XDUB

 15:01:53

00066637461TRLO0

262

1.094

XDUB

 15:11:53

00066638147TRLO0

2500

1.094

XDUB

 15:11:53

00066638146TRLO0

2488

1.088

XDUB

 15:19:40

00066638681TRLO0

3352

1.098

XDUB

 16:17:59

00066641535TRLO0

872

1.098

XDUB

 16:17:59

00066641536TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2673

93.20

XLON

 08:53:58

00066625924TRLO0

1739

93.50

XLON

 14:22:20

00066635481TRLO0

2556

93.50

XLON

 15:19:40

00066638674TRLO0

1384

93.50

XLON

 15:19:40

00066638675TRLO0

839

93.50

XLON

 15:19:40

00066638676TRLO0

853

93.50

XLON

 15:19:40

00066638677TRLO0

198

93.50

XLON

 15:19:40

00066638678TRLO0

66

93.50

XLON

 15:19:40

00066638679TRLO0

1761

93.50

XLON

 15:19:40

00066638680TRLO0

2688

93.50

XLON

 15:48:28

00066640054TRLO0

3479

93.70

XLON

 16:12:28

00066641274TRLO0

1764

94.00

XLON

 16:17:59

00066641534TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 264801
EQS News ID: 1704265

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704265&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten