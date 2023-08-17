Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.110 £0.945 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.090 £0.939 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.100367 £0.941135

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,332,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 544 1.090 XDUB 08:46:26 00066646369TRLO0 2140 1.090 XDUB 08:46:26 00066646370TRLO0 3352 1.098 XDUB 09:28:37 00066648105TRLO0 3352 1.110 XDUB 10:19:35 00066649485TRLO0 2408 1.108 XDUB 10:23:10 00066649615TRLO0 129 1.108 XDUB 10:23:10 00066649616TRLO0 1106 1.102 XDUB 11:13:49 00066650746TRLO0 392 1.102 XDUB 11:13:49 00066650747TRLO0 686 1.102 XDUB 11:13:49 00066650748TRLO0 2771 1.100 XDUB 12:46:07 00066653171TRLO0 1900 1.100 XDUB 13:20:17 00066654045TRLO0 2548 1.098 XDUB 14:28:32 00066655482TRLO0 1310 1.098 XDUB 15:16:10 00066657016TRLO0 1497 1.098 XDUB 15:35:10 00066657895TRLO0 960 1.098 XDUB 15:35:10 00066657896TRLO0 1175 1.094 XDUB 15:45:57 00066658368TRLO0 2717 1.100 XDUB 15:53:37 00066658635TRLO0 5 1.102 XDUB 16:12:30 00066659417TRLO0 1008 1.106 XDUB 16:18:32 00066659678TRLO0

London Stock Exchange