17.08.2023 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
17-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 16 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.110

£0.945

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.090

£0.939

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100367

£0.941135

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,332,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

544

1.090

XDUB

 08:46:26

00066646369TRLO0

2140

1.090

XDUB

 08:46:26

00066646370TRLO0

3352

1.098

XDUB

 09:28:37

00066648105TRLO0

3352

1.110

XDUB

 10:19:35

00066649485TRLO0

2408

1.108

XDUB

 10:23:10

00066649615TRLO0

129

1.108

XDUB

 10:23:10

00066649616TRLO0

1106

1.102

XDUB

 11:13:49

00066650746TRLO0

392

1.102

XDUB

 11:13:49

00066650747TRLO0

686

1.102

XDUB

 11:13:49

00066650748TRLO0

2771

1.100

XDUB

 12:46:07

00066653171TRLO0

1900

1.100

XDUB

 13:20:17

00066654045TRLO0

2548

1.098

XDUB

 14:28:32

00066655482TRLO0

1310

1.098

XDUB

 15:16:10

00066657016TRLO0

1497

1.098

XDUB

 15:35:10

00066657895TRLO0

960

1.098

XDUB

 15:35:10

00066657896TRLO0

1175

1.094

XDUB

 15:45:57

00066658368TRLO0

2717

1.100

XDUB

 15:53:37

00066658635TRLO0

5

1.102

XDUB

 16:12:30

00066659417TRLO0

1008

1.106

XDUB

 16:18:32

00066659678TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

356

94.00

XLON

 09:27:01

00066648050TRLO0

2659

94.00

XLON

 09:27:01

00066648051TRLO0

3000

94.00

XLON

 09:27:02

00066648052TRLO0

1689

94.00

XLON

 12:22:59

00066652645TRLO0

753

94.00

XLON

 12:22:59

00066652646TRLO0

404

94.00

XLON

 12:22:59

00066652647TRLO0

2510

94.00

XLON

 14:28:32

00066655483TRLO0

637

93.90

XLON

 15:16:10

00066657013TRLO0

103

93.90

XLON

 15:16:10

00066657014TRLO0

3

93.90

XLON

 15:16:10

00066657015TRLO0

194

94.10

XLON

 15:54:39

00066658674TRLO0

2510

94.10

XLON

 15:54:39

00066658675TRLO0

221

94.20

XLON

 16:03:54

00066659024TRLO0

138

94.20

XLON

 16:03:54

00066659025TRLO0

7

94.20

XLON

 16:03:54

00066659026TRLO0

1330

94.20

XLON

 16:04:01

00066659029TRLO0

28

94.20

XLON

 16:16:57

00066659602TRLO0

1954

94.50

XLON

 16:16:58

00066659603TRLO0

156

94.50

XLON

 16:16:58

00066659604TRLO0

99

94.50

XLON

 16:17:58

00066659659TRLO0

1249

94.50

XLON

 16:17:58

00066659660TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 265104
EQS News ID: 1705219

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

