Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.08.2023 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

18 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17 August 2023 it purchased a total of 47,430 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

17,430

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.116

£0.953

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.098

£0.945

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.109934

£0.948238

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,285,090 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

539

1.102

XDUB

 08:15:07

00066661847TRLO0

2401

1.108

XDUB

 09:58:29

00066666111TRLO0

1212

1.116

XDUB

 10:23:37

00066667233TRLO0

378

1.116

XDUB

 10:23:37

00066667234TRLO0

881

1.116

XDUB

 10:23:37

00066667235TRLO0

49

1.114

XDUB

 10:55:24

00066668309TRLO0

83

1.116

XDUB

 11:39:15

00066669842TRLO0

4068

1.116

XDUB

 12:00:31

00066670355TRLO0

4832

1.116

XDUB

 12:00:31

00066670356TRLO0

2185

1.112

XDUB

 14:24:07

00066673542TRLO0

1300

1.112

XDUB

 14:24:07

00066673543TRLO0

2165

1.110

XDUB

 14:38:08

00066674064TRLO0

694

1.108

XDUB

 14:38:10

00066674065TRLO0

108

1.108

XDUB

 14:38:12

00066674066TRLO0

1875

1.108

XDUB

 14:42:13

00066674183TRLO0

339

1.106

XDUB

 14:42:18

00066674186TRLO0

544

1.106

XDUB

 14:46:13

00066674338TRLO0

333

1.106

XDUB

 14:46:13

00066674339TRLO0

1034

1.106

XDUB

 14:54:30

00066674786TRLO0

2676

1.100

XDUB

 15:35:00

00066676729TRLO0

2304

1.098

XDUB

 16:27:56

00066680775TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1199

95.30

XLON

 10:27:49

00066667357TRLO0

1275

95.30

XLON

 10:28:39

00066667379TRLO0

1291

95.30

XLON

 10:29:29

00066667411TRLO0

1811

95.10

XLON

 12:23:50

00066670750TRLO0

801

95.10

XLON

 12:23:50

00066670749TRLO0

18

95.10

XLON

 12:23:50

00066670748TRLO0

2661

94.70

XLON

 12:36:38

00066670987TRLO0

2604

94.70

XLON

 14:42:13

00066674182TRLO0

2803

94.50

XLON

 14:54:30

00066674784TRLO0

2967

94.50

XLON

 14:54:30

00066674785TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 265422
EQS News ID: 1706293

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1706293&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten