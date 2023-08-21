21.08.2023 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096

£0.939

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.068

£0.920

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086849

£0.932673

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,235,090 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

477

1.092

XDUB

 08:09:03

00066681873TRLO0

2340

1.082

XDUB

 08:20:03

00066682209TRLO0

2367

1.090

XDUB

 09:11:39

00066684336TRLO0

3541

1.090

XDUB

 09:11:39

00066684337TRLO0

2134

1.088

XDUB

 09:44:22

00066685777TRLO0

2136

1.086

XDUB

 10:32:23

00066687419TRLO0

2134

1.086

XDUB

 11:48:32

00066689353TRLO0

1969

1.084

XDUB

 12:11:15

00066689912TRLO0

2000

1.086

XDUB

 12:11:15

00066689913TRLO0

765

1.086

XDUB

 12:11:15

00066689914TRLO0

2229

1.068

XDUB

 13:25:08

00066692400TRLO0

1935

1.080

XDUB

 15:25:04

00066698499TRLO0

1937

1.096

XDUB

 16:09:35

00066701153TRLO0

1150

1.096

XDUB

 16:11:35

00066701278TRLO0

2287

1.096

XDUB

 16:17:35

00066701788TRLO0

599

1.096

XDUB

 16:17:35

00066701789TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

613

93.80

XLON

 08:08:47

00066681867TRLO0

1638

93.30

XLON

 09:43:56

00066685761TRLO0

3051

93.40

XLON

 09:43:56

00066685762TRLO0

5000

93.00

XLON

 11:33:17

00066688977TRLO0

146

93.00

XLON

 11:33:17

00066688978TRLO0

700

92.00

XLON

 13:23:31

00066692312TRLO0

1050

92.00

XLON

 13:23:31

00066692313TRLO0

2007

93.10

XLON

 15:49:38

00066699785TRLO0

652

93.10

XLON

 15:49:38

00066699786TRLO0

2969

93.90

XLON

 16:18:54

00066701867TRLO0

2174

93.90

XLON

 16:18:54

00066701868TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 265739
EQS News ID: 1707219

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

