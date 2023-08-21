Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.096 £0.939 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.068 £0.920 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.086849 £0.932673

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,235,090 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 477 1.092 XDUB 08:09:03 00066681873TRLO0 2340 1.082 XDUB 08:20:03 00066682209TRLO0 2367 1.090 XDUB 09:11:39 00066684336TRLO0 3541 1.090 XDUB 09:11:39 00066684337TRLO0 2134 1.088 XDUB 09:44:22 00066685777TRLO0 2136 1.086 XDUB 10:32:23 00066687419TRLO0 2134 1.086 XDUB 11:48:32 00066689353TRLO0 1969 1.084 XDUB 12:11:15 00066689912TRLO0 2000 1.086 XDUB 12:11:15 00066689913TRLO0 765 1.086 XDUB 12:11:15 00066689914TRLO0 2229 1.068 XDUB 13:25:08 00066692400TRLO0 1935 1.080 XDUB 15:25:04 00066698499TRLO0 1937 1.096 XDUB 16:09:35 00066701153TRLO0 1150 1.096 XDUB 16:11:35 00066701278TRLO0 2287 1.096 XDUB 16:17:35 00066701788TRLO0 599 1.096 XDUB 16:17:35 00066701789TRLO0

London Stock Exchange