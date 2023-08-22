Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.092 £0.931 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.080 £0.925 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.088472 £0.930125

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,215,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2139 1.088 XDUB 09:02:37 00066705208TRLO0 85 1.088 XDUB 10:17:00 00066707209TRLO0 8161 1.090 XDUB 10:53:54 00066708430TRLO0 2290 1.088 XDUB 13:27:34 00066712334TRLO0 1380 1.092 XDUB 14:32:25 00066714882TRLO0 2271 1.092 XDUB 14:49:25 00066715860TRLO0 524 1.088 XDUB 14:53:08 00066716071TRLO0 1564 1.088 XDUB 14:53:08 00066716072TRLO0 1548 1.088 XDUB 14:53:08 00066716073TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 14:53:14 00066716076TRLO0 1219 1.090 XDUB 15:20:37 00066717576TRLO0 875 1.090 XDUB 15:20:37 00066717577TRLO0 951 1.090 XDUB 15:20:37 00066717578TRLO0 2181 1.086 XDUB 15:31:09 00066718342TRLO0 307 1.080 XDUB 16:08:07 00066720445TRLO0 735 1.080 XDUB 16:09:05 00066720531TRLO0 664 1.080 XDUB 16:09:44 00066720573TRLO0 606 1.080 XDUB 16:11:24 00066720669TRLO0

London Stock Exchange