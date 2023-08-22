Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.08.2023 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

22 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.092

£0.931

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.080

£0.925

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.088472

£0.930125

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,215,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2139

1.088

XDUB

 09:02:37

00066705208TRLO0

85

1.088

XDUB

 10:17:00

00066707209TRLO0

8161

1.090

XDUB

 10:53:54

00066708430TRLO0

2290

1.088

XDUB

 13:27:34

00066712334TRLO0

1380

1.092

XDUB

 14:32:25

00066714882TRLO0

2271

1.092

XDUB

 14:49:25

00066715860TRLO0

524

1.088

XDUB

 14:53:08

00066716071TRLO0

1564

1.088

XDUB

 14:53:08

00066716072TRLO0

1548

1.088

XDUB

 14:53:08

00066716073TRLO0

2500

1.088

XDUB

 14:53:14

00066716076TRLO0

1219

1.090

XDUB

 15:20:37

00066717576TRLO0

875

1.090

XDUB

 15:20:37

00066717577TRLO0

951

1.090

XDUB

 15:20:37

00066717578TRLO0

2181

1.086

XDUB

 15:31:09

00066718342TRLO0

307

1.080

XDUB

 16:08:07

00066720445TRLO0

735

1.080

XDUB

 16:09:05

00066720531TRLO0

664

1.080

XDUB

 16:09:44

00066720573TRLO0

606

1.080

XDUB

 16:11:24

00066720669TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

365

93.10

XLON

 13:27:34

00066712332TRLO0

645

93.10

XLON

 13:27:34

00066712331TRLO0

84

93.10

XLON

 13:27:34

00066712330TRLO0

775

93.10

XLON

 13:27:34

00066712328TRLO0

914

93.10

XLON

 13:27:34

00066712333TRLO0

3036

93.10

XLON

 13:27:34

00066712329TRLO0

2352

93.10

XLON

 14:10:41

00066713888TRLO0

96

93.10

XLON

 14:10:41

00066713889TRLO0

3

93.10

XLON

 14:10:41

00066713890TRLO0

88

93.10

XLON

 14:53:08

00066716070TRLO0

2862

93.10

XLON

 14:53:08

00066716069TRLO0

1663

93.10

XLON

 15:15:10

00066717257TRLO0

4

93.10

XLON

 15:15:10

00066717259TRLO0

138

93.10

XLON

 15:15:10

00066717258TRLO0

1109

93.10

XLON

 15:31:09

00066718341TRLO0

2948

93.10

XLON

 15:31:09

00066718340TRLO0

72

92.50

XLON

 15:49:16

00066719187TRLO0

873

92.50

XLON

 15:53:04

00066719445TRLO0

1401

92.50

XLON

 15:56:24

00066719675TRLO0

572

92.50

XLON

 16:00:08

00066720032TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 266045
EQS News ID: 1708143

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,08 -0,74% Cairn Homes PLC

