23.08.2023 08:00:15

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.074

£0.918

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.064

£0.909

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.070135

£0.915011

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,165,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2350

1.072

XDUB

 08:27:15

00066724056TRLO0

1454

1.070

XDUB

 08:50:29

00066724924TRLO0

683

1.070

XDUB

 08:50:29

00066724925TRLO0

474

1.068

XDUB

 10:32:45

00066727430TRLO0

1863

1.068

XDUB

 10:32:45

00066727431TRLO0

2344

1.064

XDUB

 10:36:05

00066727453TRLO0

242

1.066

XDUB

 11:17:45

00066728202TRLO0

971

1.068

XDUB

 11:30:06

00066728402TRLO0

302

1.068

XDUB

 11:40:35

00066728549TRLO0

533

1.070

XDUB

 12:40:02

00066729733TRLO0

533

1.070

XDUB

 12:46:02

00066729811TRLO0

574

1.070

XDUB

 12:52:42

00066730009TRLO0

452

1.070

XDUB

 13:01:02

00066730236TRLO0

457

1.070

XDUB

 13:19:23

00066730574TRLO0

458

1.070

XDUB

 13:29:23

00066730804TRLO0

492

1.070

XDUB

 13:36:42

00066731059TRLO0

2175

1.072

XDUB

 13:46:01

00066731285TRLO0

166

1.070

XDUB

 14:16:02

00066732101TRLO0

458

1.070

XDUB

 14:45:02

00066733239TRLO0

1399

1.070

XDUB

 14:45:31

00066733268TRLO0

182

1.070

XDUB

 14:45:31

00066733269TRLO0

1988

1.070

XDUB

 14:45:31

00066733270TRLO0

480

1.066

XDUB

 14:48:22

00066733459TRLO0

1839

1.066

XDUB

 14:48:22

00066733460TRLO0

3544

1.074

XDUB

 16:25:10

00066738439TRLO0

2588

1.074

XDUB

 16:25:10

00066738440TRLO0

999

1.072

XDUB

 16:25:34

00066738466TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2505

91.50

XLON

 08:27:54

00066724092TRLO0

534

90.90

XLON

 10:36:05

00066727454TRLO0

2216

90.90

XLON

 10:36:05

00066727455TRLO0

2859

91.60

XLON

 13:46:01

00066731284TRLO0

124

91.50

XLON

 14:05:50

00066731855TRLO0

5

91.50

XLON

 14:05:50

00066731856TRLO0

3341

91.60

XLON

 14:05:50

00066731857TRLO0

5000

91.60

XLON

 14:43:32

00066733189TRLO0

235

91.70

XLON

 16:17:53

00066737983TRLO0

85

91.70

XLON

 16:17:53

00066737984TRLO0

154

91.80

XLON

 16:22:31

00066738300TRLO0

738

91.80

XLON

 16:24:28

00066738395TRLO0

767

91.60

XLON

 16:25:02

00066738427TRLO0

735

91.60

XLON

 16:25:02

00066738428TRLO0

702

91.60

XLON

 16:27:22

00066738557TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 266356
EQS News ID: 1709205

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1709205&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten