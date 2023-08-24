24.08.2023 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

24 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 23 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.080

£0.923

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.068

£0.911

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.075355

£0.919028

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,115,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

492

1.074

XDUB

 08:11:31

00066739637TRLO0

2231

1.072

XDUB

 08:41:36

00066740256TRLO0

2500

1.070

XDUB

 08:41:53

00066740269TRLO0

86

1.076

XDUB

 11:13:38

00066744152TRLO0

1936

1.076

XDUB

 11:47:04

00066744912TRLO0

2995

1.076

XDUB

 11:47:04

00066744913TRLO0

2500

1.076

XDUB

 11:47:04

00066744914TRLO0

325

1.074

XDUB

 11:47:09

00066744924TRLO0

503

1.074

XDUB

 11:47:09

00066744925TRLO0

9

1.074

XDUB

 11:47:09

00066744926TRLO0

76

1.074

XDUB

 11:47:09

00066744927TRLO0

1185

1.074

XDUB

 11:47:10

00066744928TRLO0

2068

1.068

XDUB

 12:31:39

00066746512TRLO0

596

1.070

XDUB

 14:50:07

00066750003TRLO0

2484

1.078

XDUB

 15:20:27

00066751517TRLO0

2309

1.078

XDUB

 15:20:27

00066751518TRLO0

2433

1.080

XDUB

 15:40:42

00066752690TRLO0

727

1.078

XDUB

 15:40:43

00066752691TRLO0

1153

1.078

XDUB

 16:03:48

00066753900TRLO0

343

1.078

XDUB

 16:04:45

00066753989TRLO0

854

1.078

XDUB

 16:04:45

00066753990TRLO0

438

1.078

XDUB

 16:05:37

00066754076TRLO0

938

1.078

XDUB

 16:07:45

00066754222TRLO0

819

1.078

XDUB

 16:07:50

00066754237TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

87

91.10

XLON

 08:41:36

00066740254TRLO0

2357

91.10

XLON

 08:41:36

00066740255TRLO0

574

92.20

XLON

 11:47:03

00066744910TRLO0

2196

92.20

XLON

 11:47:03

00066744911TRLO0

207

91.90

XLON

 11:52:55

00066745365TRLO0

2080

91.90

XLON

 11:52:55

00066745366TRLO0

679

91.90

XLON

 11:52:55

00066745367TRLO0

26

91.40

XLON

 12:08:25

00066745802TRLO0

86

91.40

XLON

 12:08:25

00066745803TRLO0

65

91.40

XLON

 12:08:25

00066745804TRLO0

48

91.40

XLON

 12:08:25

00066745805TRLO0

1

91.40

XLON

 12:08:25

00066745806TRLO0

2

91.40

XLON

 12:08:25

00066745807TRLO0

2913

91.50

XLON

 12:31:39

00066746511TRLO0

1382

92.30

XLON

 15:36:35

00066752418TRLO0

234

92.30

XLON

 15:53:11

00066753288TRLO0

361

92.20

XLON

 15:54:31

00066753326TRLO0

14

92.20

XLON

 15:54:31

00066753327TRLO0

1443

92.20

XLON

 16:07:50

00066754238TRLO0

460

92.20

XLON

 16:07:50

00066754239TRLO0

718

92.20

XLON

 16:07:50

00066754240TRLO0

817

92.20

XLON

 16:07:50

00066754241TRLO0

1720

92.20

XLON

 16:07:50

00066754242TRLO0

1530

92.00

XLON

 16:50:02

00066756238TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,06 -0,75% Cairn Homes PLC

