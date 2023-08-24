Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.080 £0.923 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.068 £0.911 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.075355 £0.919028

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,115,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 492 1.074 XDUB 08:11:31 00066739637TRLO0 2231 1.072 XDUB 08:41:36 00066740256TRLO0 2500 1.070 XDUB 08:41:53 00066740269TRLO0 86 1.076 XDUB 11:13:38 00066744152TRLO0 1936 1.076 XDUB 11:47:04 00066744912TRLO0 2995 1.076 XDUB 11:47:04 00066744913TRLO0 2500 1.076 XDUB 11:47:04 00066744914TRLO0 325 1.074 XDUB 11:47:09 00066744924TRLO0 503 1.074 XDUB 11:47:09 00066744925TRLO0 9 1.074 XDUB 11:47:09 00066744926TRLO0 76 1.074 XDUB 11:47:09 00066744927TRLO0 1185 1.074 XDUB 11:47:10 00066744928TRLO0 2068 1.068 XDUB 12:31:39 00066746512TRLO0 596 1.070 XDUB 14:50:07 00066750003TRLO0 2484 1.078 XDUB 15:20:27 00066751517TRLO0 2309 1.078 XDUB 15:20:27 00066751518TRLO0 2433 1.080 XDUB 15:40:42 00066752690TRLO0 727 1.078 XDUB 15:40:43 00066752691TRLO0 1153 1.078 XDUB 16:03:48 00066753900TRLO0 343 1.078 XDUB 16:04:45 00066753989TRLO0 854 1.078 XDUB 16:04:45 00066753990TRLO0 438 1.078 XDUB 16:05:37 00066754076TRLO0 938 1.078 XDUB 16:07:45 00066754222TRLO0 819 1.078 XDUB 16:07:50 00066754237TRLO0

London Stock Exchange