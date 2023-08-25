25.08.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

25 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 24 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.080

£0.917

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.058

£0.905

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.064109

£0.913378

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,065,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

706

1.080

XDUB

 08:07:58

00066756667TRLO0

2992

1.074

XDUB

 08:44:56

00066758014TRLO0

2862

1.066

XDUB

 11:36:40

00066762876TRLO0

493

1.066

XDUB

 11:36:40

00066762877TRLO0

3220

1.060

XDUB

 12:34:55

00066764865TRLO0

985

1.058

XDUB

 13:22:59

00066766449TRLO0

113

1.058

XDUB

 13:22:59

00066766450TRLO0

256

1.058

XDUB

 13:22:59

00066766451TRLO0

10

1.058

XDUB

 13:22:59

00066766452TRLO0

159

1.058

XDUB

 13:26:07

00066766552TRLO0

161

1.058

XDUB

 13:28:43

00066766634TRLO0

440

1.058

XDUB

 13:28:53

00066766639TRLO0

155

1.058

XDUB

 13:32:45

00066766737TRLO0

115

1.058

XDUB

 13:40:06

00066766864TRLO0

790

1.058

XDUB

 13:47:17

00066767043TRLO0

97

1.058

XDUB

 13:47:17

00066767044TRLO0

86

1.058

XDUB

 13:47:17

00066767045TRLO0

168

1.058

XDUB

 13:50:42

00066767088TRLO0

183

1.058

XDUB

 13:55:58

00066767174TRLO0

86

1.060

XDUB

 14:31:54

00066768126TRLO0

3420

1.060

XDUB

 14:35:08

00066768287TRLO0

157

1.058

XDUB

 14:47:09

00066768853TRLO0

162

1.058

XDUB

 14:51:54

00066768980TRLO0

1377

1.058

XDUB

 14:53:42

00066769028TRLO0

91

1.058

XDUB

 14:53:42

00066769029TRLO0

170

1.058

XDUB

 14:55:27

00066769201TRLO0

1001

1.058

XDUB

 14:56:35

00066769224TRLO0

168

1.058

XDUB

 15:00:41

00066769465TRLO0

186

1.060

XDUB

 15:30:08

00066770913TRLO0

182

1.060

XDUB

 15:31:48

00066771023TRLO0

171

1.060

XDUB

 15:32:54

00066771093TRLO0

158

1.060

XDUB

 15:34:17

00066771132TRLO0

168

1.060

XDUB

 15:37:23

00066771336TRLO0

160

1.060

XDUB

 15:40:56

00066771529TRLO0

173

1.060

XDUB

 15:43:12

00066771625TRLO0

166

1.060

XDUB

 15:45:52

00066771747TRLO0

164

1.060

XDUB

 15:51:15

00066772000TRLO0

248

1.060

XDUB

 16:01:32

00066772479TRLO0

4596

1.068

XDUB

 16:16:45

00066773241TRLO0

348

1.068

XDUB

 16:16:45

00066773242TRLO0

1993

1.068

XDUB

 16:19:05

00066773346TRLO0

492

1.068

XDUB

 16:19:05

00066773347TRLO0

172

1.068

XDUB

 16:22:34

00066773511TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2434

91.60

XLON

 08:44:56

00066758013TRLO0

2719

91.30

XLON

 09:21:00

00066758995TRLO0

986

91.30

XLON

 11:36:40

00066762873TRLO0

689

91.30

XLON

 11:36:40

00066762874TRLO0

986

91.30

XLON

 11:36:40

00066762875TRLO0

176

90.50

XLON

 12:49:41

00066765197TRLO0

2286

90.50

XLON

 12:49:41

00066765198TRLO0

1189

91.30

XLON

 16:05:53

00066772695TRLO0

261

91.30

XLON

 16:05:53

00066772696TRLO0

412

91.30

XLON

 16:05:54

00066772700TRLO0

1779

91.30

XLON

 16:06:26

00066772726TRLO0

218

91.60

XLON

 16:22:23

00066773495TRLO0

1351

91.60

XLON

 16:22:23

00066773496TRLO0

937

91.40

XLON

 16:22:37

00066773512TRLO0

3577

91.70

XLON

 16:28:52

00066773708TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 266982
EQS News ID: 1711251

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

