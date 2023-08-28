Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.074 £0.923 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.066 £0.915 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.070845 £0.919947

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,015,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 62 1.074 XDUB 12:05:40 00066778177TRLO0 148 1.074 XDUB 12:05:47 00066778179TRLO0 1312 1.074 XDUB 12:19:21 00066778377TRLO0 87 1.074 XDUB 12:19:21 00066778378TRLO0 87 1.074 XDUB 12:29:32 00066778531TRLO0 87 1.074 XDUB 12:43:35 00066778755TRLO0 1100 1.074 XDUB 12:57:03 00066778975TRLO0 91 1.074 XDUB 12:57:03 00066778976TRLO0 253 1.074 XDUB 12:57:03 00066778977TRLO0 3513 1.074 XDUB 13:04:54 00066779323TRLO0 100 1.072 XDUB 13:51:57 00066780791TRLO0 299 1.072 XDUB 13:57:36 00066780896TRLO0 90 1.072 XDUB 14:24:26 00066781445TRLO0 87 1.072 XDUB 14:31:09 00066781655TRLO0 87 1.072 XDUB 14:43:40 00066782452TRLO0 283 1.072 XDUB 14:46:26 00066782516TRLO0 237 1.072 XDUB 14:49:44 00066782652TRLO0 87 1.072 XDUB 14:53:53 00066782810TRLO0 2832 1.072 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782929TRLO0 3342 1.072 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782930TRLO0 1697 1.072 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782931TRLO0 3465 1.072 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782932TRLO0 1042 1.068 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782933TRLO0 1017 1.068 XDUB 14:59:17 00066782934TRLO0 2950 1.068 XDUB 15:12:38 00066783637TRLO0 2886 1.068 XDUB 15:45:09 00066785111TRLO0 2759 1.066 XDUB 15:55:29 00066785524TRLO0

London Stock Exchange