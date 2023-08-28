28.08.2023 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

28 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.074

£0.923

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.066

£0.915

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.070845

£0.919947

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,015,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

62

1.074

XDUB

 12:05:40

00066778177TRLO0

148

1.074

XDUB

 12:05:47

00066778179TRLO0

1312

1.074

XDUB

 12:19:21

00066778377TRLO0

87

1.074

XDUB

 12:19:21

00066778378TRLO0

87

1.074

XDUB

 12:29:32

00066778531TRLO0

87

1.074

XDUB

 12:43:35

00066778755TRLO0

1100

1.074

XDUB

 12:57:03

00066778975TRLO0

91

1.074

XDUB

 12:57:03

00066778976TRLO0

253

1.074

XDUB

 12:57:03

00066778977TRLO0

3513

1.074

XDUB

 13:04:54

00066779323TRLO0

100

1.072

XDUB

 13:51:57

00066780791TRLO0

299

1.072

XDUB

 13:57:36

00066780896TRLO0

90

1.072

XDUB

 14:24:26

00066781445TRLO0

87

1.072

XDUB

 14:31:09

00066781655TRLO0

87

1.072

XDUB

 14:43:40

00066782452TRLO0

283

1.072

XDUB

 14:46:26

00066782516TRLO0

237

1.072

XDUB

 14:49:44

00066782652TRLO0

87

1.072

XDUB

 14:53:53

00066782810TRLO0

2832

1.072

XDUB

 14:59:17

00066782929TRLO0

3342

1.072

XDUB

 14:59:17

00066782930TRLO0

1697

1.072

XDUB

 14:59:17

00066782931TRLO0

3465

1.072

XDUB

 14:59:17

00066782932TRLO0

1042

1.068

XDUB

 14:59:17

00066782933TRLO0

1017

1.068

XDUB

 14:59:17

00066782934TRLO0

2950

1.068

XDUB

 15:12:38

00066783637TRLO0

2886

1.068

XDUB

 15:45:09

00066785111TRLO0

2759

1.066

XDUB

 15:55:29

00066785524TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

192

91.60

XLON

 08:18:23

00066774793TRLO0

392

91.60

XLON

 08:18:23

00066774794TRLO0

117

92.30

XLON

 11:12:42

00066777405TRLO0

2700

92.30

XLON

 11:12:42

00066777406TRLO0

213

92.30

XLON

 11:13:42

00066777415TRLO0

616

92.30

XLON

 11:13:42

00066777416TRLO0

546

92.30

XLON

 12:11:16

00066778260TRLO0

1167

92.00

XLON

 13:23:44

00066780178TRLO0

1374

92.00

XLON

 13:45:14

00066780635TRLO0

915

92.00

XLON

 13:46:09

00066780649TRLO0

634

92.00

XLON

 13:46:09

00066780650TRLO0

1687

92.00

XLON

 14:24:26

00066781443TRLO0

571

92.00

XLON

 14:24:26

00066781444TRLO0

1967

92.00

XLON

 14:43:40

00066782451TRLO0

8

92.00

XLON

 14:48:32

00066782587TRLO0

2668

92.00

XLON

 14:59:17

00066782928TRLO0

2468

91.90

XLON

 15:44:13

00066785063TRLO0

1765

91.50

XLON

 15:55:29

00066785523TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 267301
EQS News ID: 1712265

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

