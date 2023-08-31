31.08.2023 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

31-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

31 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 30 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.084

£0.934

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.072

£0.926

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.08098

£0.932073

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,919,343 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3223

1.076

XDUB

 09:14:13

00066808178TRLO0

86

1.072

XDUB

 10:59:18

00066811743TRLO0

617

1.072

XDUB

 11:52:06

00066813288TRLO0

6

1.072

XDUB

 12:28:41

00066814078TRLO0

86

1.072

XDUB

 12:28:41

00066814077TRLO0

86

1.074

XDUB

 12:53:06

00066814577TRLO0

86

1.074

XDUB

 13:13:26

00066815140TRLO0

956

1.078

XDUB

 13:17:22

00066815332TRLO0

346

1.078

XDUB

 13:23:22

00066815523TRLO0

1010

1.080

XDUB

 13:30:35

00066815681TRLO0

10

1.080

XDUB

 13:30:35

00066815680TRLO0

580

1.078

XDUB

 13:32:31

00066815756TRLO0

135

1.080

XDUB

 13:43:16

00066816077TRLO0

1182

1.080

XDUB

 13:44:38

00066816127TRLO0

1296

1.080

XDUB

 13:45:18

00066816139TRLO0

755

1.080

XDUB

 13:45:59

00066816152TRLO0

170

1.080

XDUB

 13:45:59

00066816151TRLO0

857

1.080

XDUB

 13:46:37

00066816160TRLO0

1345

1.080

XDUB

 13:47:17

00066816174TRLO0

758

1.080

XDUB

 13:47:56

00066816188TRLO0

2185

1.082

XDUB

 14:08:14

00066816740TRLO0

852

1.082

XDUB

 14:08:14

00066816739TRLO0

2142

1.082

XDUB

 14:16:04

00066816944TRLO0

852

1.082

XDUB

 14:16:04

00066816943TRLO0

3166

1.084

XDUB

 14:36:49

00066817725TRLO0

2892

1.084

XDUB

 16:02:29

00066821255TRLO0

321

1.084

XDUB

 16:02:42

00066821262TRLO0

4000

1.084

XDUB

 16:02:42

00066821261TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2122

92.60

XLON

 09:14:13

00066808177TRLO0

925

93.40

XLON

 15:26:00

00066819945TRLO0

552

93.40

XLON

 15:26:00

00066819946TRLO0

839

93.40

XLON

 15:26:00

00066819947TRLO0

1

93.40

XLON

 15:26:00

00066819948TRLO0

72

93.40

XLON

 15:26:00

00066819949TRLO0

3480

93.40

XLON

 15:26:00

00066819950TRLO0

512

93.40

XLON

 15:26:07

00066819965TRLO0

148

93.40

XLON

 15:35:29

00066820424TRLO0

2192

93.40

XLON

 15:35:29

00066820425TRLO0

617

93.40

XLON

 15:35:42

00066820435TRLO0

288

93.40

XLON

 15:35:42

00066820436TRLO0

2089

93.40

XLON

 15:49:29

00066820896TRLO0

56

93.40

XLON

 15:49:29

00066820897TRLO0

2270

93.20

XLON

 15:59:56

00066821165TRLO0

2157

93.00

XLON

 16:04:23

00066821371TRLO0

1680

92.90

XLON

 16:13:43

00066821742TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 268223
EQS News ID: 1715377

 
