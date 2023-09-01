Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01.09.2023 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
01-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

01 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 31 August 2023 it purchased a total of 8,522 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

0

8,522

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.000

£0.950

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.000

£0.950

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.000000

£0.950000

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,910,821 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

517

95.00

XLON

 12:52:43

00066830180TRLO0

2005

95.00

XLON

 12:53:03

00066830182TRLO0

3000

95.00

XLON

 12:53:03

00066830183TRLO0

3000

95.00

XLON

 12:53:03

00066830184TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 268539
EQS News ID: 1716491

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

