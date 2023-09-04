04.09.2023 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
04-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

4 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 1 September 2023 it purchased a total of 30,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

0

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.160

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.136

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.146959

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,880,821 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2943

1.136

XDUB

 09:31:45

00066840592TRLO0

3404

1.138

XDUB

 11:29:56

00066842604TRLO0

205

1.140

XDUB

 12:52:34

00066843703TRLO0

1920

1.140

XDUB

 12:52:34

00066843704TRLO0

1106

1.140

XDUB

 13:34:11

00066844477TRLO0

2258

1.140

XDUB

 13:34:11

00066844478TRLO0

224

1.140

XDUB

 13:34:11

00066844479TRLO0

2711

1.140

XDUB

 13:34:11

00066844480TRLO0

1156

1.136

XDUB

 13:34:11

00066844481TRLO0

1924

1.136

XDUB

 13:34:11

00066844482TRLO0

1439

1.160

XDUB

 14:52:48

00066846210TRLO0

1648

1.158

XDUB

 15:18:48

00066847402TRLO0

2656

1.160

XDUB

 15:28:09

00066847566TRLO0

2951

1.160

XDUB

 15:52:00

00066848166TRLO0

830

1.160

XDUB

 15:52:11

00066848172TRLO0

2625

1.160

XDUB

 15:52:11

00066848173TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 268861
EQS News ID: 1717649

 
