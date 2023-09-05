05.09.2023 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05-Sep-2023

5 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 4 September 2023 it purchased a total of 9,471 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

5,947

3,524

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.160

£0.997

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.16

£0.995

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.160000

£0.996946

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,871,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4

1.160

XDUB

 09:44:25

00066852812TRLO0

2880

1.160

XDUB

 09:46:07

00066852832TRLO0

3063

1.160

XDUB

 10:13:32

00066853335TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

745

99.70

XLON

 09:28:04

00066852477TRLO0

1516

99.70

XLON

 09:28:07

00066852479TRLO0

96

99.50

XLON

 11:11:09

00066854373TRLO0

751

99.70

XLON

 12:37:56

00066855624TRLO0

416

99.70

XLON

 14:12:29

00066857758TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 269168
EQS News ID: 1718653

 
