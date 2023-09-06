06.09.2023 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
06-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

6 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 5 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.162

£0.989

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.144

£0.984

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.153836

£0.985991

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,821,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3146

1.162

XDUB

 09:25:07

00066865003TRLO0

111

1.156

XDUB

 10:12:37

00066866327TRLO0

600

1.156

XDUB

 10:12:37

00066866328TRLO0

1547

1.156

XDUB

 10:12:37

00066866329TRLO0

2253

1.154

XDUB

 10:38:57

00066866851TRLO0

2858

1.144

XDUB

 11:31:37

00066868187TRLO0

1119

1.156

XDUB

 13:18:07

00066870441TRLO0

266

1.156

XDUB

 13:18:07

00066870442TRLO0

1119

1.156

XDUB

 13:18:07

00066870443TRLO0

1119

1.156

XDUB

 13:18:27

00066870446TRLO0

348

1.156

XDUB

 13:18:27

00066870447TRLO0

1119

1.156

XDUB

 13:22:27

00066870541TRLO0

1119

1.156

XDUB

 13:34:12

00066870932TRLO0

1500

1.156

XDUB

 15:05:10

00066873442TRLO0

367

1.156

XDUB

 15:05:10

00066873443TRLO0

1521

1.152

XDUB

 15:15:51

00066873738TRLO0

2815

1.152

XDUB

 15:15:51

00066873739TRLO0

3217

1.150

XDUB

 15:34:16

00066874278TRLO0

325

1.152

XDUB

 16:12:40

00066875898TRLO0

1147

1.154

XDUB

 16:13:38

00066875918TRLO0

2384

1.154

XDUB

 16:13:38

00066875919TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1942

98.90

XLON

 09:57:34

00066865932TRLO0

479

98.90

XLON

 10:15:18

00066866379TRLO0

144

98.90

XLON

 10:30:33

00066866742TRLO0

1154

98.90

XLON

 10:38:57

00066866852TRLO0

1137

98.90

XLON

 10:46:18

00066867041TRLO0

3041

98.60

XLON

 15:06:51

00066873523TRLO0

1422

98.60

XLON

 15:06:51

00066873524TRLO0

20

98.60

XLON

 15:06:51

00066873525TRLO0

778

98.60

XLON

 15:06:51

00066873526TRLO0

182

98.60

XLON

 15:06:51

00066873527TRLO0

962

98.40

XLON

 15:15:54

00066873741TRLO0

1520

98.40

XLON

 15:15:54

00066873742TRLO0

2567

98.40

XLON

 15:57:54

00066875185TRLO0

2756

98.50

XLON

 16:12:40

00066875897TRLO0

264

98.50

XLON

 16:17:40

00066876083TRLO0

1632

98.50

XLON

 16:17:40

00066876084TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 269418
EQS News ID: 1719507

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

