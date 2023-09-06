Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

6 September 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.162 £0.989 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.144 £0.984 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.153836 £0.985991

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,821,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3146 1.162 XDUB 09:25:07 00066865003TRLO0 111 1.156 XDUB 10:12:37 00066866327TRLO0 600 1.156 XDUB 10:12:37 00066866328TRLO0 1547 1.156 XDUB 10:12:37 00066866329TRLO0 2253 1.154 XDUB 10:38:57 00066866851TRLO0 2858 1.144 XDUB 11:31:37 00066868187TRLO0 1119 1.156 XDUB 13:18:07 00066870441TRLO0 266 1.156 XDUB 13:18:07 00066870442TRLO0 1119 1.156 XDUB 13:18:07 00066870443TRLO0 1119 1.156 XDUB 13:18:27 00066870446TRLO0 348 1.156 XDUB 13:18:27 00066870447TRLO0 1119 1.156 XDUB 13:22:27 00066870541TRLO0 1119 1.156 XDUB 13:34:12 00066870932TRLO0 1500 1.156 XDUB 15:05:10 00066873442TRLO0 367 1.156 XDUB 15:05:10 00066873443TRLO0 1521 1.152 XDUB 15:15:51 00066873738TRLO0 2815 1.152 XDUB 15:15:51 00066873739TRLO0 3217 1.150 XDUB 15:34:16 00066874278TRLO0 325 1.152 XDUB 16:12:40 00066875898TRLO0 1147 1.154 XDUB 16:13:38 00066875918TRLO0 2384 1.154 XDUB 16:13:38 00066875919TRLO0

London Stock Exchange