Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

7 September 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.140 £0.975 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.122 £0.963 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.132199 £0.967795

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,771,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 507 1.140 XDUB 09:17:21 00066879425TRLO0 1565 1.140 XDUB 09:17:21 00066879426TRLO0 1460 1.140 XDUB 09:17:21 00066879427TRLO0 691 1.130 XDUB 09:26:06 00066879582TRLO0 2511 1.130 XDUB 09:27:45 00066879625TRLO0 3717 1.128 XDUB 11:04:09 00066882140TRLO0 238 1.128 XDUB 12:37:58 00066883757TRLO0 646 1.128 XDUB 12:38:38 00066883762TRLO0 2829 1.128 XDUB 12:45:20 00066883872TRLO0 1930 1.122 XDUB 12:59:22 00066884003TRLO0 2290 1.136 XDUB 15:05:00 00066887654TRLO0 1030 1.136 XDUB 15:05:00 00066887655TRLO0 2290 1.136 XDUB 15:05:00 00066887656TRLO0 1074 1.136 XDUB 15:09:20 00066887903TRLO0 2290 1.136 XDUB 15:09:20 00066887904TRLO0 3548 1.132 XDUB 15:51:25 00066889890TRLO0 1384 1.130 XDUB 15:51:26 00066889897TRLO0

London Stock Exchange