07.09.2023 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
07-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

7 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 6 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.140

£0.975

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.122

£0.963

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.132199

£0.967795

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,771,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

507

1.140

XDUB

 09:17:21

00066879425TRLO0

1565

1.140

XDUB

 09:17:21

00066879426TRLO0

1460

1.140

XDUB

 09:17:21

00066879427TRLO0

691

1.130

XDUB

 09:26:06

00066879582TRLO0

2511

1.130

XDUB

 09:27:45

00066879625TRLO0

3717

1.128

XDUB

 11:04:09

00066882140TRLO0

238

1.128

XDUB

 12:37:58

00066883757TRLO0

646

1.128

XDUB

 12:38:38

00066883762TRLO0

2829

1.128

XDUB

 12:45:20

00066883872TRLO0

1930

1.122

XDUB

 12:59:22

00066884003TRLO0

2290

1.136

XDUB

 15:05:00

00066887654TRLO0

1030

1.136

XDUB

 15:05:00

00066887655TRLO0

2290

1.136

XDUB

 15:05:00

00066887656TRLO0

1074

1.136

XDUB

 15:09:20

00066887903TRLO0

2290

1.136

XDUB

 15:09:20

00066887904TRLO0

3548

1.132

XDUB

 15:51:25

00066889890TRLO0

1384

1.130

XDUB

 15:51:26

00066889897TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2747

97.50

XLON

 09:17:26

00066879430TRLO0

2723

96.40

XLON

 09:27:45

00066879624TRLO0

1004

96.30

XLON

 12:48:38

00066883901TRLO0

559

96.30

XLON

 12:48:38

00066883902TRLO0

427

96.30

XLON

 12:48:38

00066883903TRLO0

160

96.30

XLON

 12:48:38

00066883904TRLO0

577

96.30

XLON

 12:48:38

00066883905TRLO0

960

97.00

XLON

 15:51:26

00066889892TRLO0

1312

97.00

XLON

 15:51:26

00066889893TRLO0

2289

97.00

XLON

 15:51:26

00066889894TRLO0

262

97.00

XLON

 15:51:26

00066889895TRLO0

2498

97.00

XLON

 15:51:26

00066889896TRLO0

2392

96.50

XLON

 16:08:35

00066890766TRLO0

2090

96.50

XLON

 16:18:59

00066891504TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 269735
EQS News ID: 1720611

 
