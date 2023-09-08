08.09.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

08-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

8 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 7 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.126

£0.967

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.108

£0.951

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.119031

£0.960552

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,721,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3320

1.124

XDUB

 13:34:38

00066900851TRLO0

3311

1.122

XDUB

 13:34:38

00066900852TRLO0

425

1.122

XDUB

 13:34:38

00066900854TRLO0

3878

1.120

XDUB

 13:43:54

00066901166TRLO0

3156

1.126

XDUB

 14:28:05

00066903057TRLO0

3602

1.124

XDUB

 14:33:56

00066903592TRLO0

3636

1.120

XDUB

 14:52:43

00066904401TRLO0

934

1.114

XDUB

 15:32:44

00066906446TRLO0

3823

1.112

XDUB

 15:35:13

00066906611TRLO0

3915

1.108

XDUB

 15:55:46

00066907720TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

500

95.80

XLON

 12:14:01

00066899106TRLO0

2275

95.80

XLON

 12:14:01

00066899107TRLO0

2630

96.50

XLON

 13:34:38

00066900853TRLO0

478

96.30

XLON

 13:34:39

00066900855TRLO0

1

96.30

XLON

 13:34:39

00066900856TRLO0

2178

96.30

XLON

 13:34:39

00066900857TRLO0

113

96.50

XLON

 14:26:02

00066902912TRLO0

71

96.70

XLON

 14:30:08

00066903246TRLO0

1220

96.70

XLON

 14:30:08

00066903247TRLO0

1220

96.70

XLON

 14:30:08

00066903248TRLO0

365

96.70

XLON

 14:30:08

00066903249TRLO0

1220

96.70

XLON

 14:30:08

00066903250TRLO0

2549

96.30

XLON

 14:47:52

00066904204TRLO0

2467

95.30

XLON

 15:35:13

00066906613TRLO0

136

95.30

XLON

 15:35:13

00066906614TRLO0

504

95.10

XLON

 15:59:34

00066907858TRLO0

1918

95.10

XLON

 15:59:34

00066907859TRLO0

155

95.10

XLON

 15:59:34

00066907860TRLO0

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 270050
EQS News ID: 1721593

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721593&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten