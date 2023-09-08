Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

8 September 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.126 £0.967 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.108 £0.951 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.119031 £0.960552

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,721,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3320 1.124 XDUB 13:34:38 00066900851TRLO0 3311 1.122 XDUB 13:34:38 00066900852TRLO0 425 1.122 XDUB 13:34:38 00066900854TRLO0 3878 1.120 XDUB 13:43:54 00066901166TRLO0 3156 1.126 XDUB 14:28:05 00066903057TRLO0 3602 1.124 XDUB 14:33:56 00066903592TRLO0 3636 1.120 XDUB 14:52:43 00066904401TRLO0 934 1.114 XDUB 15:32:44 00066906446TRLO0 3823 1.112 XDUB 15:35:13 00066906611TRLO0 3915 1.108 XDUB 15:55:46 00066907720TRLO0

London Stock Exchange