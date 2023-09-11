Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11 September 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.122 £0.964 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.098 £0.940 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.113637 £0.957733

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 08 September 2023 the Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the ordinary shares) on Euronext Dublin through the Companys broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.102.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,671,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 308 1.104 XDUB 09:19:56 00066912099TRLO0 163 1.104 XDUB 09:19:56 00066912100TRLO0 902 1.104 XDUB 09:19:56 00066912101TRLO0 338 1.104 XDUB 09:19:56 00066912102TRLO0 1734 1.104 XDUB 09:19:56 00066912103TRLO0 3330 1.098 XDUB 10:42:34 00066914596TRLO0 3214 1.122 XDUB 13:56:34 00066917918TRLO0 3214 1.120 XDUB 13:56:34 00066917919TRLO0 990 1.120 XDUB 13:56:34 00066917920TRLO0 3680 1.118 XDUB 14:04:12 00066918126TRLO0 1344 1.114 XDUB 15:14:07 00066920476TRLO0 438 1.116 XDUB 15:24:45 00066920806TRLO0 3295 1.116 XDUB 15:24:45 00066920807TRLO0 922 1.116 XDUB 15:24:47 00066920818TRLO0 938 1.116 XDUB 15:24:47 00066920819TRLO0 257 1.114 XDUB 15:40:54 00066921321TRLO0 3039 1.114 XDUB 15:40:54 00066921322TRLO0 1894 1.114 XDUB 15:40:55 00066921323TRLO0

London Stock Exchange