Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 8 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.122

£0.964

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.098

£0.940

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.113637

£0.957733

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

In addition, on 08 September 2023 the Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the ordinary shares) on Euronext Dublin through the Companys broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.102.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,671,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

308

1.104

XDUB

 09:19:56

00066912099TRLO0

163

1.104

XDUB

 09:19:56

00066912100TRLO0

902

1.104

XDUB

 09:19:56

00066912101TRLO0

338

1.104

XDUB

 09:19:56

00066912102TRLO0

1734

1.104

XDUB

 09:19:56

00066912103TRLO0

3330

1.098

XDUB

 10:42:34

00066914596TRLO0

3214

1.122

XDUB

 13:56:34

00066917918TRLO0

3214

1.120

XDUB

 13:56:34

00066917919TRLO0

990

1.120

XDUB

 13:56:34

00066917920TRLO0

3680

1.118

XDUB

 14:04:12

00066918126TRLO0

1344

1.114

XDUB

 15:14:07

00066920476TRLO0

438

1.116

XDUB

 15:24:45

00066920806TRLO0

3295

1.116

XDUB

 15:24:45

00066920807TRLO0

922

1.116

XDUB

 15:24:47

00066920818TRLO0

938

1.116

XDUB

 15:24:47

00066920819TRLO0

257

1.114

XDUB

 15:40:54

00066921321TRLO0

3039

1.114

XDUB

 15:40:54

00066921322TRLO0

1894

1.114

XDUB

 15:40:55

00066921323TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

667

95.80

XLON

 08:09:05

00066910085TRLO0

631

94.00

XLON

 09:34:08

00066912783TRLO0

217

94.00

XLON

 09:34:08

00066912784TRLO0

2152

94.00

XLON

 09:34:08

00066912785TRLO0

152

94.00

XLON

 11:10:49

00066915147TRLO0

506

94.90

XLON

 13:03:33

00066916810TRLO0

1840

96.30

XLON

 14:03:06

00066918064TRLO0

920

96.40

XLON

 14:03:06

00066918065TRLO0

6700

96.40

XLON

 14:03:06

00066918066TRLO0

3755

95.50

XLON

 15:40:55

00066921324TRLO0

2460

96.30

XLON

 16:17:26

00066922545TRLO0

 

 

 

 


