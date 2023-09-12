Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 08:00:15

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.150

£0.987

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.140

£0.979

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.14726

£0.982268

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,621,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2719

1.140

XDUB

 08:26:14

00066924839TRLO0

166

1.150

XDUB

 08:52:07

00066925942TRLO0

2290

1.150

XDUB

 08:52:07

00066925943TRLO0

2290

1.150

XDUB

 08:52:07

00066925944TRLO0

3180

1.150

XDUB

 10:20:14

00066928695TRLO0

3320

1.150

XDUB

 11:43:00

00066930484TRLO0

2790

1.146

XDUB

 13:22:17

00066932788TRLO0

3171

1.146

XDUB

 14:20:34

00066935666TRLO0

3063

1.146

XDUB

 15:08:17

00066937620TRLO0

1219

1.142

XDUB

 15:09:50

00066937665TRLO0

3281

1.148

XDUB

 15:35:06

00066938572TRLO0

957

1.148

XDUB

 16:09:03

00066941209TRLO0

342

1.148

XDUB

 16:09:03

00066941208TRLO0

912

1.150

XDUB

 16:09:03

00066941210TRLO0

300

1.150

XDUB

 16:09:03

00066941211TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2244

98.20

XLON

 09:40:01

00066927380TRLO0

490

98.20

XLON

 09:55:57

00066927838TRLO0

704

98.20

XLON

 09:56:40

00066927864TRLO0

4683

98.50

XLON

 10:21:26

00066928730TRLO0

278

98.50

XLON

 10:21:26

00066928729TRLO0

2888

98.10

XLON

 12:34:39

00066931929TRLO0

1308

97.90

XLON

 14:21:12

00066935691TRLO0

2019

97.90

XLON

 14:21:12

00066935690TRLO0

3368

98.00

XLON

 15:08:17

00066937619TRLO0

1208

98.70

XLON

 16:17:12

00066941630TRLO0

810

98.70

XLON

 16:17:12

00066941629TRLO0

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 270661
EQS News ID: 1723505

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723505&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,12 2,18% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse: ATX & DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden mit leichten Gewinnen erwartet. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen