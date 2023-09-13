13.09.2023 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

13 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.140

£0.978

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.130

£0.969

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.134535

£0.974528

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,571,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2870

1.140

XDUB

 09:02:12

00066945212TRLO0

3140

1.136

XDUB

 09:02:17

00066945215TRLO0

3320

1.132

XDUB

 12:07:27

00066950520TRLO0

3430

1.130

XDUB

 12:07:30

00066950521TRLO0

402

1.130

XDUB

 12:07:35

00066950523TRLO0

2210

1.130

XDUB

 12:07:35

00066950522TRLO0

927

1.136

XDUB

 14:21:22

00066953690TRLO0

1644

1.136

XDUB

 14:21:22

00066953689TRLO0

1173

1.138

XDUB

 14:21:22

00066953692TRLO0

2000

1.138

XDUB

 14:21:22

00066953691TRLO0

2585

1.136

XDUB

 14:57:58

00066954974TRLO0

971

1.136

XDUB

 14:57:58

00066954975TRLO0

320

1.136

XDUB

 15:06:15

00066955192TRLO0

2916

1.134

XDUB

 15:25:29

00066956020TRLO0

50

1.132

XDUB

 15:50:26

00066957333TRLO0

203

1.132

XDUB

 15:56:08

00066957533TRLO0

979

1.134

XDUB

 15:58:38

00066957598TRLO0

860

1.132

XDUB

 16:04:29

00066957902TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3312

97.70

XLON

 09:02:17

00066945214TRLO0

644

97.20

XLON

 10:30:05

00066947755TRLO0

2343

97.20

XLON

 10:30:05

00066947756TRLO0

494

96.90

XLON

 12:20:11

00066950883TRLO0

494

96.90

XLON

 12:34:06

00066951333TRLO0

2134

96.90

XLON

 12:34:06

00066951334TRLO0

687

97.80

XLON

 14:21:40

00066953696TRLO0

1680

97.80

XLON

 14:21:40

00066953697TRLO0

841

97.80

XLON

 14:33:20

00066954080TRLO0

931

97.80

XLON

 14:33:59

00066954086TRLO0

1108

97.80

XLON

 14:33:59

00066954087TRLO0

122

97.70

XLON

 15:06:10

00066955186TRLO0

786

97.70

XLON

 15:06:10

00066955187TRLO0

790

97.70

XLON

 15:13:10

00066955433TRLO0

492

97.40

XLON

 15:22:37

00066955803TRLO0

804

97.40

XLON

 15:22:37

00066955804TRLO0

403

97.40

XLON

 15:25:29

00066956019TRLO0

434

97.20

XLON

 16:07:34

00066958104TRLO0

121

97.20

XLON

 16:07:34

00066958105TRLO0

1380

97.20

XLON

 16:08:39

00066958176TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 270970
EQS News ID: 1724575

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

