Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 September 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.140 £0.978 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.130 £0.969 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.134535 £0.974528

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,571,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2870 1.140 XDUB 09:02:12 00066945212TRLO0 3140 1.136 XDUB 09:02:17 00066945215TRLO0 3320 1.132 XDUB 12:07:27 00066950520TRLO0 3430 1.130 XDUB 12:07:30 00066950521TRLO0 402 1.130 XDUB 12:07:35 00066950523TRLO0 2210 1.130 XDUB 12:07:35 00066950522TRLO0 927 1.136 XDUB 14:21:22 00066953690TRLO0 1644 1.136 XDUB 14:21:22 00066953689TRLO0 1173 1.138 XDUB 14:21:22 00066953692TRLO0 2000 1.138 XDUB 14:21:22 00066953691TRLO0 2585 1.136 XDUB 14:57:58 00066954974TRLO0 971 1.136 XDUB 14:57:58 00066954975TRLO0 320 1.136 XDUB 15:06:15 00066955192TRLO0 2916 1.134 XDUB 15:25:29 00066956020TRLO0 50 1.132 XDUB 15:50:26 00066957333TRLO0 203 1.132 XDUB 15:56:08 00066957533TRLO0 979 1.134 XDUB 15:58:38 00066957598TRLO0 860 1.132 XDUB 16:04:29 00066957902TRLO0

