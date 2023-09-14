14.09.2023 08:00:21

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

14 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 13 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.142

£0.983

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.110

£0.957

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.132299

£0.974534

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,521,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1437

1.114

XDUB

 08:10:46

00066960787TRLO0

1184

1.114

XDUB

 08:10:46

00066960788TRLO0

2878

1.110

XDUB

 08:53:14

00066962405TRLO0

2508

1.130

XDUB

 12:28:08

00066969149TRLO0

1563

1.140

XDUB

 13:57:20

00066971714TRLO0

1880

1.140

XDUB

 13:57:20

00066971715TRLO0

2622

1.138

XDUB

 13:57:47

00066971726TRLO0

940

1.138

XDUB

 13:57:47

00066971727TRLO0

1120

1.142

XDUB

 14:12:18

00066972200TRLO0

2812

1.140

XDUB

 14:12:18

00066972201TRLO0

1120

1.142

XDUB

 14:23:48

00066972564TRLO0

520

1.142

XDUB

 14:27:48

00066972872TRLO0

3041

1.140

XDUB

 14:34:47

00066973146TRLO0

2718

1.130

XDUB

 15:08:09

00066975138TRLO0

960

1.130

XDUB

 15:27:44

00066976540TRLO0

960

1.130

XDUB

 15:53:16

00066977645TRLO0

820

1.138

XDUB

 16:10:55

00066978478TRLO0

820

1.138

XDUB

 16:10:55

00066978479TRLO0

97

1.138

XDUB

 16:11:26

00066978500TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

895

96.10

XLON

 08:10:44

00066960777TRLO0

895

96.10

XLON

 08:10:44

00066960778TRLO0

1026

95.70

XLON

 09:32:33

00066963834TRLO0

2219

95.70

XLON

 09:32:33

00066963835TRLO0

70

98.00

XLON

 14:20:19

00066972421TRLO0

3027

98.30

XLON

 14:34:47

00066973145TRLO0

1000

98.20

XLON

 14:34:47

00066973147TRLO0

2134

98.20

XLON

 14:34:47

00066973148TRLO0

2904

98.10

XLON

 14:34:48

00066973150TRLO0

2705

97.30

XLON

 15:53:16

00066977644TRLO0

520

98.00

XLON

 16:13:08

00066978610TRLO0

2605

98.00

XLON

 16:13:08

00066978611TRLO0

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 271282
EQS News ID: 1725715

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service



