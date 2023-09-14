Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 September 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.142 £0.983 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.110 £0.957 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.132299 £0.974534

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,521,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1437 1.114 XDUB 08:10:46 00066960787TRLO0 1184 1.114 XDUB 08:10:46 00066960788TRLO0 2878 1.110 XDUB 08:53:14 00066962405TRLO0 2508 1.130 XDUB 12:28:08 00066969149TRLO0 1563 1.140 XDUB 13:57:20 00066971714TRLO0 1880 1.140 XDUB 13:57:20 00066971715TRLO0 2622 1.138 XDUB 13:57:47 00066971726TRLO0 940 1.138 XDUB 13:57:47 00066971727TRLO0 1120 1.142 XDUB 14:12:18 00066972200TRLO0 2812 1.140 XDUB 14:12:18 00066972201TRLO0 1120 1.142 XDUB 14:23:48 00066972564TRLO0 520 1.142 XDUB 14:27:48 00066972872TRLO0 3041 1.140 XDUB 14:34:47 00066973146TRLO0 2718 1.130 XDUB 15:08:09 00066975138TRLO0 960 1.130 XDUB 15:27:44 00066976540TRLO0 960 1.130 XDUB 15:53:16 00066977645TRLO0 820 1.138 XDUB 16:10:55 00066978478TRLO0 820 1.138 XDUB 16:10:55 00066978479TRLO0 97 1.138 XDUB 16:11:26 00066978500TRLO0

London Stock Exchange