Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 20 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

200,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.112

£0.960

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.098

£0.950

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.106681

£0.958896

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 667,306,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6451

1.100

XDUB

 08:13:06

00067051864TRLO0

3352

1.098

XDUB

 08:24:27

00067052233TRLO0

3060

1.098

XDUB

 08:24:27

00067052235TRLO0

292

1.098

XDUB

 08:24:27

00067052236TRLO0

6386

1.100

XDUB

 08:24:27

00067052237TRLO0

2420

1.100

XDUB

 08:24:27

00067052238TRLO0

5000

1.100

XDUB

 08:24:27

00067052239TRLO0

671

1.100

XDUB

 08:24:27

00067052240TRLO0

4392

1.100

XDUB

 08:29:27

00067052321TRLO0

3709

1.100

XDUB

 08:33:26

00067052425TRLO0

3291

1.100

XDUB

 08:39:26

00067052565TRLO0

337

1.100

XDUB

 08:39:26

00067052566TRLO0

3658

1.100

XDUB

 08:41:26

00067052599TRLO0

3729

1.100

XDUB

 08:46:26

00067052693TRLO0

3551

1.100

XDUB

 08:46:26

00067052694TRLO0

3311

1.100

XDUB

 08:46:56

00067052718TRLO0

3877

1.100

XDUB

 08:47:01

00067052721TRLO0

3717

1.100

XDUB

 08:48:01

00067052751TRLO0

3574

1.100

XDUB

 08:50:56

00067052856TRLO0

3242

1.106

XDUB

 10:22:40

00067056503TRLO0

2000

1.108

XDUB

 10:32:56

00067056755TRLO0

86

1.108

XDUB

 10:50:56

00067057289TRLO0

5000

1.110

XDUB

 10:51:00

00067057291TRLO0

2247

1.110

XDUB

 10:51:00

00067057292TRLO0

5000

1.110

XDUB

 10:51:00

00067057293TRLO0

486

1.110

XDUB

 10:51:00

00067057294TRLO0

4986

1.110

XDUB

 11:31:45

00067058356TRLO0

2789

1.110

XDUB

 11:31:45

00067058357TRLO0

4169

1.110

XDUB

 11:42:45

00067058663TRLO0

3888

1.110

XDUB

 11:49:26

00067058865TRLO0

2412

1.110

XDUB

 12:15:08

00067059931TRLO0

3734

1.110

XDUB

 12:15:08

00067059932TRLO0

5195

1.110

XDUB

 12:36:53

00067060527TRLO0

93

1.110

XDUB

 12:36:53

00067060528TRLO0

3301

1.108

XDUB

 12:57:59

00067061176TRLO0

1191

1.110

XDUB

 13:18:27

00067061964TRLO0

4920

1.110

XDUB

 13:18:27

00067061965TRLO0

5070

1.110

XDUB

 13:56:08

00067063121TRLO0

5000

1.110

XDUB

 13:56:08

00067063122TRLO0

440

1.110

XDUB

 13:56:08

00067063123TRLO0

976

1.110

XDUB

 13:56:08

00067063124TRLO0

3219

1.110

XDUB

 14:27:08

00067064145TRLO0

5254

1.110

XDUB

 14:27:08

00067064146TRLO0

4755

1.110

XDUB

 14:44:28

00067065021TRLO0

4644

1.110

XDUB

 14:44:28

00067065022TRLO0

1952

1.110

XDUB

 14:53:14

00067065518TRLO0

3185

1.110

XDUB

 14:53:14

00067065519TRLO0

3613

1.110

XDUB

 15:01:57

00067065893TRLO0

3536

1.110

XDUB

 15:21:33

00067066691TRLO0

1095

1.110

XDUB

 15:21:33

00067066692TRLO0

681

1.110

XDUB

 15:21:33

00067066693TRLO0

768

1.112

XDUB

 15:45:45

00067067532TRLO0

2584

1.112

XDUB

 15:45:45

00067067533TRLO0

632

1.112

XDUB

 15:45:45

00067067534TRLO0

551

1.112

XDUB

 15:45:45

00067067535TRLO0

6007

1.112

XDUB

 15:45:56

00067067541TRLO0

3361

1.110

XDUB

 15:56:33

00067068025TRLO0

7740

1.110

XDUB

 15:56:33

00067068026TRLO0

3687

1.110

XDUB

 15:56:41

00067068036TRLO0

992

1.110

XDUB

 16:03:25

00067068333TRLO0

2746

1.110

XDUB

 16:03:25

00067068334TRLO0

3708

1.110

XDUB

 16:06:25

00067068458TRLO0

1395

1.110

XDUB

 16:08:25

00067068549TRLO0

647

1.110

XDUB

 16:08:25

00067068550TRLO0

2245

1.110

XDUB

 16:11:25

00067068632TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

8000

95.00

XLON

 08:19:40

00067052063TRLO0

685

95.00

XLON

 08:19:40

00067052064TRLO0

7868

96.00

XLON

 09:47:16

00067055412TRLO0

86

95.40

XLON

 10:22:40

00067056501TRLO0

3310

95.40

XLON

 10:22:40

00067056502TRLO0

86

95.90

XLON

 11:32:39

00067058363TRLO0

1812

95.90

XLON

 11:32:39

00067058364TRLO0

1290

95.90

XLON

 11:32:39

00067058365TRLO0

6887

96.00

XLON

 11:32:39

00067058366TRLO0

2690

96.00

XLON

 11:32:39

00067058367TRLO0

2157

96.00

XLON

 11:46:49

00067058767TRLO0

1305

96.00

XLON

 11:46:49

00067058768TRLO0

3644

96.00

XLON

 12:10:09

00067059769TRLO0

281

96.00

XLON

 12:44:29

00067060712TRLO0

334

96.00

XLON

 12:44:29

00067060713TRLO0

2491

96.00

XLON

 12:44:29

00067060714TRLO0

2401

96.00

XLON

 13:10:07

00067061658TRLO0

908

96.00

XLON

 13:10:07

00067061659TRLO0

3508

96.00

XLON

 13:25:07

00067062124TRLO0

3324

96.00

XLON

 13:39:07

00067062508TRLO0

5025

96.00

XLON

 14:21:40

00067063951TRLO0

251

96.00

XLON

 14:21:40

00067063952TRLO0

8000

96.00

XLON

 14:41:40

00067064804TRLO0

429

96.00

XLON

 14:41:40

00067064805TRLO0

3059

96.00

XLON

 14:51:14

00067065352TRLO0

1315

96.00

XLON

 14:51:14

00067065353TRLO0

3479

96.00

XLON

 15:01:14

00067065874TRLO0

3635

96.00

XLON

 15:06:41

00067066046TRLO0

3188

96.00

XLON

 15:20:21

00067066643TRLO0

138

96.00

XLON

 15:20:21

00067066644TRLO0

3669

96.00

XLON

 15:26:21

00067066869TRLO0

3260

96.00

XLON

 15:35:12

00067067169TRLO0

3319

96.00

XLON

 15:44:29

00067067469TRLO0

3523

96.00

XLON

 15:53:57

00067067872TRLO0

4643

96.00

XLON

 16:12:11

00067068652TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 272833
EQS News ID: 1730879

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

