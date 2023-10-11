11.10.2023 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
11-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 October 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 10 October 2023 it purchased a total of 181,384 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

119,019

62,365

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.130

£0.978

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.110

£0.960

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.124195

£0.974036

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,526,101 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4521

1.110

XDUB

 10:13:12

00067299215TRLO0

9997

1.116

XDUB

 10:13:15

00067299219TRLO0

1850

1.116

XDUB

 10:13:15

00067299221TRLO0

3897

1.116

XDUB

 10:13:15

00067299222TRLO0

918

1.118

XDUB

 10:13:35

00067299225TRLO0

4323

1.118

XDUB

 10:13:35

00067299226TRLO0

2775

1.118

XDUB

 10:15:13

00067299252TRLO0

3228

1.118

XDUB

 10:15:13

00067299253TRLO0

5484

1.118

XDUB

 10:15:13

00067299254TRLO0

5457

1.118

XDUB

 10:19:04

00067299329TRLO0

1272

1.126

XDUB

 11:31:06

00067300645TRLO0

6468

1.126

XDUB

 11:31:06

00067300646TRLO0

7740

1.128

XDUB

 13:29:40

00067302885TRLO0

5098

1.128

XDUB

 13:29:40

00067302886TRLO0

7740

1.128

XDUB

 13:29:40

00067302887TRLO0

216

1.128

XDUB

 13:29:40

00067302888TRLO0

7740

1.128

XDUB

 13:29:40

00067302889TRLO0

5000

1.130

XDUB

 13:34:45

00067303000TRLO0

3382

1.130

XDUB

 13:34:45

00067303001TRLO0

2824

1.130

XDUB

 13:38:45

00067303072TRLO0

380

1.130

XDUB

 13:38:45

00067303073TRLO0

2079

1.130

XDUB

 13:38:45

00067303074TRLO0

2210

1.128

XDUB

 13:58:02

00067303786TRLO0

2210

1.128

XDUB

 13:58:02

00067303787TRLO0

2210

1.128

XDUB

 14:04:50

00067303928TRLO0

2132

1.128

XDUB

 14:12:36

00067304017TRLO0

1019

1.128

XDUB

 14:12:36

00067304018TRLO0

2290

1.128

XDUB

 14:17:36

00067304116TRLO0

840

1.128

XDUB

 14:22:36

00067304178TRLO0

3736

1.130

XDUB

 14:36:05

00067304687TRLO0

263

1.130

XDUB

 14:36:16

00067304691TRLO0

4430

1.130

XDUB

 14:36:16

00067304692TRLO0

581

1.130

XDUB

 14:42:29

00067304933TRLO0

3803

1.130

XDUB

 14:42:29

00067304934TRLO0

906

1.130

XDUB

 14:42:29

00067304935TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

10000

96.00

XLON

 10:13:12

00067299216TRLO0

872

96.00

XLON

 10:13:12

00067299217TRLO0

6700

97.50

XLON

 11:00:09

00067300191TRLO0

57

97.20

XLON

 13:20:11

00067302694TRLO0

1

97.30

XLON

 13:20:11

00067302695TRLO0

66

97.30

XLON

 13:20:11

00067302696TRLO0

3329

97.00

XLON

 13:21:09

00067302705TRLO0

499

97.30

XLON

 13:25:36

00067302773TRLO0

1601

97.70

XLON

 14:04:22

00067303916TRLO0

21520

97.80

XLON

 14:04:50

00067303926TRLO0

9080

97.80

XLON

 14:04:50

00067303927TRLO0

3420

97.80

XLON

 14:51:05

00067305209TRLO0

4890

97.80

XLON

 14:51:05

00067305210TRLO0

330

97.80

XLON

 14:51:05

00067305211TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 277146
EQS News ID: 1745783

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745783&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,14 -0,17% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX knüpft an Vortagesgewinne an -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Anleger in Asien in Kauflaune
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Mittwoch Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kommt es unterdessen zu einer Konsolidierung. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

