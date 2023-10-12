12.10.2023 08:00:16

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

12 October 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11 October 2023 it purchased a total of 181,384 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

129,277

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.170

£1.010

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.134

£1.006

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.168541

£1.009685

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,296,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1218

1.134

XDUB

 08:07:25

00067310742TRLO0

965

1.146

XDUB

 09:06:19

00067312639TRLO0

5035

1.146

XDUB

 09:06:19

00067312640TRLO0

31

1.146

XDUB

 09:06:19

00067312641TRLO0

3932

1.170

XDUB

 11:51:03

00067317205TRLO0

5555

1.170

XDUB

 11:51:03

00067317206TRLO0

5555

1.170

XDUB

 11:51:11

00067317208TRLO0

5627

1.170

XDUB

 12:35:29

00067317800TRLO0

4909

1.170

XDUB

 12:35:29

00067317801TRLO0

3855

1.170

XDUB

 12:35:29

00067317802TRLO0

5504

1.170

XDUB

 12:35:31

00067317805TRLO0

85

1.170

XDUB

 12:49:31

00067318055TRLO0

8

1.170

XDUB

 12:49:31

00067318056TRLO0

1426

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319856TRLO0

5908

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319857TRLO0

3727

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319858TRLO0

4964

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319859TRLO0

6067

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319860TRLO0

4883

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319861TRLO0

4965

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319862TRLO0

2000

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319863TRLO0

1066

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319864TRLO0

283

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319865TRLO0

732

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319866TRLO0

1016

1.170

XDUB

 14:30:03

00067319867TRLO0

5635

1.170

XDUB

 15:16:06

00067321617TRLO0

5776

1.170

XDUB

 15:16:06

00067321618TRLO0

4926

1.170

XDUB

 15:16:06

00067321619TRLO0

6046

1.170

XDUB

 15:16:06

00067321620TRLO0

5643

1.170

XDUB

 15:16:06

00067321621TRLO0

1921

1.170

XDUB

 15:26:52

00067322024TRLO0

836

1.170

XDUB

 15:29:17

00067322152TRLO0

2718

1.170

XDUB

 15:32:40

00067322339TRLO0

101

1.170

XDUB

 15:42:24

00067322948TRLO0

6019

1.170

XDUB

 15:42:24

00067322949TRLO0

5249

1.170

XDUB

 15:42:24

00067322951TRLO0

66

1.170

XDUB

 15:42:24

00067322950TRLO0

99

1.170

XDUB

 15:42:24

00067322952TRLO0

37

1.170

XDUB

 15:42:24

00067322953TRLO0

3129

1.170

XDUB

 15:42:24

00067322954TRLO0

1760

1.170

XDUB

 15:42:24

00067322955TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2632

101.00

XLON

 10:54:25

00067316201TRLO0

2524

101.00

XLON

 10:54:25

00067316202TRLO0

889

101.00

XLON

 10:54:25

00067316203TRLO0

5778

101.00

XLON

 10:54:25

00067316204TRLO0

314

100.80

XLON

 11:42:02

00067317072TRLO0

5738

100.80

XLON

 11:42:02

00067317073TRLO0

5017

101.00

XLON

 12:32:44

00067317745TRLO0

39

101.00

XLON

 12:32:44

00067317746TRLO0

646

101.00

XLON

 12:32:44

00067317747TRLO0

69

101.00

XLON

 12:35:29

00067317799TRLO0

5598

101.00

XLON

 12:35:29

00067317803TRLO0

276

101.00

XLON

 14:19:45

00067319481TRLO0

976

101.00

XLON

 14:19:45

00067319482TRLO0

672

101.00

XLON

 14:19:45

00067319483TRLO0

132

101.00

XLON

 14:19:45

00067319484TRLO0

3542

101.00

XLON

 14:19:45

00067319485TRLO0

5217

101.00

XLON

 14:19:45

00067319486TRLO0

5730

101.00

XLON

 14:19:45

00067319487TRLO0

3515

100.80

XLON

 14:24:17

00067319625TRLO0

2738

100.80

XLON

 14:24:17

00067319626TRLO0

1725

100.60

XLON

 14:30:10

00067319923TRLO0

3283

101.00

XLON

 14:56:36

00067320786TRLO0

1973

101.00

XLON

 14:56:41

00067320787TRLO0

8

101.00

XLON

 14:56:41

00067320788TRLO0

1875

101.00

XLON

 14:56:41

00067320789TRLO0

1187

101.00

XLON

 14:56:42

00067320790TRLO0

3301

101.00

XLON

 14:57:23

00067320816TRLO0

577

101.00

XLON

 14:57:23

00067320817TRLO0

4628

101.00

XLON

 14:58:13

00067320856TRLO0

3621

101.00

XLON

 15:25:13

00067321951TRLO0

1731

101.00

XLON

 15:25:13

00067321952TRLO0

4703

101.00

XLON

 15:26:52

00067322025TRLO0

1053

101.00

XLON

 15:26:52

00067322026TRLO0

320

101.00

XLON

 15:26:52

00067322027TRLO0

64

101.00

XLON

 15:26:52

00067322028TRLO0

2708

101.00

XLON

 15:48:53

00067323204TRLO0

3340

101.00

XLON

 15:49:44

00067323217TRLO0

259

101.00

XLON

 16:01:01

00067323810TRLO0

1297

101.00

XLON

 16:01:01

00067323811TRLO0

3256

101.00

XLON

 16:01:02

00067323817TRLO0

1196

101.00

XLON

 16:01:42

00067323837TRLO0

5853

101.00

XLON

 16:19:10

00067324657TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 277462
EQS News ID: 1746851

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746851&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,13 -2,93% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen