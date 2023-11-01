Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01 November 2023
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 31 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
|
|
Euronext Dublin
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
200,000
|
100,000
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
€1.110
|
£0.955
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
€1.101
|
£0.970
|
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|
€1.106776
|
£0.963318
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 659,190,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The
Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
|
Issuer Name
|
Cairn Homes plc
|
LEI
|
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|
ISIN
|
IE00BWY4ZF18
|
Intermediary Name
|
Numis Securities Ltd
|
Intermediary Code
|
NUSEGB21XXX
|
Timezone
|
GMT
|
Currency
|
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
|
Number of shares
|
Price per Share (EUR)
|
Trading Venue
|
Time of Transaction
|
Transaction reference number
|
5872
|
1.108
|
XDUB
|
09:28:30
|
00067561943TRLO0
|
7179
|
1.110
|
XDUB
|
09:48:09
|
00067562566TRLO0
|
100000
|
1.110
|
XOFF
|
09:48:56
|
00067562577TRLO0
|
1900
|
1.110
|
XDUB
|
10:10:02
|
00067563179TRLO0
|
4836
|
1.110
|
XDUB
|
10:10:02
|
00067563180TRLO0
|
1448
|
1.106
|
XDUB
|
11:49:03
|
00067565349TRLO0
|
6293
|
1.110
|
XDUB
|
12:42:43
|
00067566259TRLO0
|
2000
|
1.106
|
XDUB
|
13:12:00
|
00067567017TRLO0
|
4592
|
1.106
|
XDUB
|
13:12:00
|
00067567018TRLO0
|
4993
|
1.106
|
XDUB
|
13:12:00
|
00067567021TRLO0
|
2162
|
1.106
|
XDUB
|
13:12:00
|
00067567022TRLO0
|
3445
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
13:12:20
|
00067567044TRLO0
|
3617
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
13:12:22
|
00067567052TRLO0
|
4993
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
13:26:22
|
00067567433TRLO0
|
1480
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
13:26:22
|
00067567434TRLO0
|
4993
|
1.100
|
XDUB
|
13:53:49
|
00067568679TRLO0
|
1300
|
1.100
|
XDUB
|
13:53:49
|
00067568680TRLO0
|
6342
|
1.098
|
XDUB
|
13:53:53
|
00067568687TRLO0
|
2537
|
1.098
|
XDUB
|
14:41:05
|
00067570462TRLO0
|
3775
|
1.098
|
XDUB
|
14:41:05
|
00067570463TRLO0
|
4993
|
1.096
|
XDUB
|
14:41:05
|
00067570464TRLO0
|
1427
|
1.098
|
XDUB
|
14:41:05
|
00067570465TRLO0
|
1846
|
1.098
|
XDUB
|
14:41:05
|
00067570466TRLO0
|
3084
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
15:25:20
|
00067572246TRLO0
|
337
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
15:25:20
|
00067572247TRLO0
|
1300
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
15:25:20
|
00067572248TRLO0
|
4151
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
15:25:20
|
00067572249TRLO0
|
1000
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
15:36:25
|
00067572810TRLO0
|
6224
|
1.102
|
XDUB
|
15:36:25
|
00067572811TRLO0
|
1000
|
1.104
|
XDUB
|
15:57:03
|
00067573970TRLO0
|
881
|
1.104
|
XDUB
|
15:57:03
|
00067573973TRLO0
London Stock Exchange
|
Number of shares
|
Price per Share (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Time of Transaction
|
Transaction reference number
|
1
|
96.60
|
XLON
|
12:11:29
|
00067565703TRLO0
|
1
|
96.60
|
XLON
|
12:11:29
|
00067565704TRLO0
|
1771
|
96.60
|
XLON
|
12:22:25
|
00067565895TRLO0
|
121
|
96.60
|
XLON
|
12:22:25
|
00067565896TRLO0
|
3421
|
96.60
|
XLON
|
12:22:25
|
00067565897TRLO0
|
3080
|
97.00
|
XLON
|
12:32:39
|
00067566035TRLO0
|
85
|
97.00
|
XLON
|
12:32:39
|
00067566036TRLO0
|
1412
|
97.00
|
XLON
|
12:32:39
|
00067566037TRLO0
|
129
|
97.00
|
XLON
|
12:42:43
|
00067566260TRLO0
|
277
|
97.00
|
XLON
|
12:42:43
|
00067566261TRLO0
|
930
|
97.00
|
XLON
|
12:42:43
|
00067566262TRLO0
|
3730
|
97.00
|
XLON
|
12:42:43
|
00067566264TRLO0
|
903
|
97.00
|
XLON
|
12:48:22
|
00067566376TRLO0
|
1870
|
97.00
|
XLON
|
12:48:22
|
00067566377TRLO0
|
2365
|
96.70
|
XLON
|
13:12:00
|
00067567014TRLO0
|
85
|
96.70
|
XLON
|
13:12:00
|
00067567015TRLO0
|
2766
|
96.70
|
XLON
|
13:12:00
|
00067567016TRLO0
|
2972
|
96.50
|
XLON
|
13:12:00
|
00067567019TRLO0
|
2215
|
96.50
|
XLON
|
13:12:00
|
00067567020TRLO0
|
1124
|
96.40
|
XLON
|
13:14:42
|
00067567100TRLO0
|
3430
|
96.40
|
XLON
|
13:24:09
|
00067567376TRLO0
|
6700
|
96.40
|
XLON
|
13:24:09
|
00067567377TRLO0
|
1192
|
96.40
|
XLON
|
13:24:09
|
00067567378TRLO0
|
868
|
96.40
|
XLON
|
13:24:09
|
00067567379TRLO0
|
5592
|
96.20
|
XLON
|
13:35:40
|
00067567792TRLO0
|
3712
|
96.20
|
XLON
|
13:35:40
|
00067567796TRLO0
|
1544
|
96.20
|
XLON
|
13:35:40
|
00067567797TRLO0
|
4877
|
96.20
|
XLON
|
13:35:40
|
00067567798TRLO0
|
5236
|
96.20
|
XLON
|
13:53:49
|
00067568674TRLO0
|
2977
|
96.00
|
XLON
|
14:31:53
|
00067570083TRLO0
|
2231
|
96.00
|
XLON
|
14:41:05
|
00067570458TRLO0
|
2260
|
96.00
|
XLON
|
14:41:05
|
00067570459TRLO0
|
85
|
96.00
|
XLON
|
14:41:05
|
00067570460TRLO0
|
2809
|
96.00
|
XLON
|
14:41:05
|
00067570461TRLO0
|
3014
|
95.50
|
XLON
|
14:45:37
|
00067570690TRLO0
|
4550
|
96.10
|
XLON
|
15:23:20
|
00067572175TRLO0
|
3846
|
96.10
|
XLON
|
15:37:39
|
00067572902TRLO0
|
1540
|
96.10
|
XLON
|
15:37:39
|
00067572907TRLO0
|
5164
|
96.10
|
XLON
|
15:37:39
|
00067572908TRLO0
|
100
|
96.10
|
XLON
|
15:37:40
|
00067572911TRLO0
|
4812
|
96.20
|
XLON
|
15:57:56
|
00067574021TRLO0
|
3352
|
96.20
|
XLON
|
15:57:56
|
00067574024TRLO0
|
851
|
96.20
|
XLON
|
16:02:38
|
00067574204TRLO0