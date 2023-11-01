Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.110 £0.955 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.101 £0.970 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.106776 £0.963318

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 659,190,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5872 1.108 XDUB 09:28:30 00067561943TRLO0 7179 1.110 XDUB 09:48:09 00067562566TRLO0 100000 1.110 XOFF 09:48:56 00067562577TRLO0 1900 1.110 XDUB 10:10:02 00067563179TRLO0 4836 1.110 XDUB 10:10:02 00067563180TRLO0 1448 1.106 XDUB 11:49:03 00067565349TRLO0 6293 1.110 XDUB 12:42:43 00067566259TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 13:12:00 00067567017TRLO0 4592 1.106 XDUB 13:12:00 00067567018TRLO0 4993 1.106 XDUB 13:12:00 00067567021TRLO0 2162 1.106 XDUB 13:12:00 00067567022TRLO0 3445 1.102 XDUB 13:12:20 00067567044TRLO0 3617 1.102 XDUB 13:12:22 00067567052TRLO0 4993 1.102 XDUB 13:26:22 00067567433TRLO0 1480 1.102 XDUB 13:26:22 00067567434TRLO0 4993 1.100 XDUB 13:53:49 00067568679TRLO0 1300 1.100 XDUB 13:53:49 00067568680TRLO0 6342 1.098 XDUB 13:53:53 00067568687TRLO0 2537 1.098 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570462TRLO0 3775 1.098 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570463TRLO0 4993 1.096 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570464TRLO0 1427 1.098 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570465TRLO0 1846 1.098 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570466TRLO0 3084 1.102 XDUB 15:25:20 00067572246TRLO0 337 1.102 XDUB 15:25:20 00067572247TRLO0 1300 1.102 XDUB 15:25:20 00067572248TRLO0 4151 1.102 XDUB 15:25:20 00067572249TRLO0 1000 1.102 XDUB 15:36:25 00067572810TRLO0 6224 1.102 XDUB 15:36:25 00067572811TRLO0 1000 1.104 XDUB 15:57:03 00067573970TRLO0 881 1.104 XDUB 15:57:03 00067573973TRLO0

London Stock Exchange