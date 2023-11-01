01.11.2023 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
01-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

01 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 31 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

200,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.110

£0.955

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.101

£0.970

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.106776

£0.963318

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 659,190,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5872

1.108

XDUB

 09:28:30

00067561943TRLO0

7179

1.110

XDUB

 09:48:09

00067562566TRLO0

100000

1.110

XOFF

 09:48:56

00067562577TRLO0

1900

1.110

XDUB

 10:10:02

00067563179TRLO0

4836

1.110

XDUB

 10:10:02

00067563180TRLO0

1448

1.106

XDUB

 11:49:03

00067565349TRLO0

6293

1.110

XDUB

 12:42:43

00067566259TRLO0

2000

1.106

XDUB

 13:12:00

00067567017TRLO0

4592

1.106

XDUB

 13:12:00

00067567018TRLO0

4993

1.106

XDUB

 13:12:00

00067567021TRLO0

2162

1.106

XDUB

 13:12:00

00067567022TRLO0

3445

1.102

XDUB

 13:12:20

00067567044TRLO0

3617

1.102

XDUB

 13:12:22

00067567052TRLO0

4993

1.102

XDUB

 13:26:22

00067567433TRLO0

1480

1.102

XDUB

 13:26:22

00067567434TRLO0

4993

1.100

XDUB

 13:53:49

00067568679TRLO0

1300

1.100

XDUB

 13:53:49

00067568680TRLO0

6342

1.098

XDUB

 13:53:53

00067568687TRLO0

2537

1.098

XDUB

 14:41:05

00067570462TRLO0

3775

1.098

XDUB

 14:41:05

00067570463TRLO0

4993

1.096

XDUB

 14:41:05

00067570464TRLO0

1427

1.098

XDUB

 14:41:05

00067570465TRLO0

1846

1.098

XDUB

 14:41:05

00067570466TRLO0

3084

1.102

XDUB

 15:25:20

00067572246TRLO0

337

1.102

XDUB

 15:25:20

00067572247TRLO0

1300

1.102

XDUB

 15:25:20

00067572248TRLO0

4151

1.102

XDUB

 15:25:20

00067572249TRLO0

1000

1.102

XDUB

 15:36:25

00067572810TRLO0

6224

1.102

XDUB

 15:36:25

00067572811TRLO0

1000

1.104

XDUB

 15:57:03

00067573970TRLO0

881

1.104

XDUB

 15:57:03

00067573973TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1

96.60

XLON

 12:11:29

00067565703TRLO0

1

96.60

XLON

 12:11:29

00067565704TRLO0

1771

96.60

XLON

 12:22:25

00067565895TRLO0

121

96.60

XLON

 12:22:25

00067565896TRLO0

3421

96.60

XLON

 12:22:25

00067565897TRLO0

3080

97.00

XLON

 12:32:39

00067566035TRLO0

85

97.00

XLON

 12:32:39

00067566036TRLO0

1412

97.00

XLON

 12:32:39

00067566037TRLO0

129

97.00

XLON

 12:42:43

00067566260TRLO0

277

97.00

XLON

 12:42:43

00067566261TRLO0

930

97.00

XLON

 12:42:43

00067566262TRLO0

3730

97.00

XLON

 12:42:43

00067566264TRLO0

903

97.00

XLON

 12:48:22

00067566376TRLO0

1870

97.00

XLON

 12:48:22

00067566377TRLO0

2365

96.70

XLON

 13:12:00

00067567014TRLO0

85

96.70

XLON

 13:12:00

00067567015TRLO0

2766

96.70

XLON

 13:12:00

00067567016TRLO0

2972

96.50

XLON

 13:12:00

00067567019TRLO0

2215

96.50

XLON

 13:12:00

00067567020TRLO0

1124

96.40

XLON

 13:14:42

00067567100TRLO0

3430

96.40

XLON

 13:24:09

00067567376TRLO0

6700

96.40

XLON

 13:24:09

00067567377TRLO0

1192

96.40

XLON

 13:24:09

00067567378TRLO0

868

96.40

XLON

 13:24:09

00067567379TRLO0

5592

96.20

XLON

 13:35:40

00067567792TRLO0

3712

96.20

XLON

 13:35:40

00067567796TRLO0

1544

96.20

XLON

 13:35:40

00067567797TRLO0

4877

96.20

XLON

 13:35:40

00067567798TRLO0

5236

96.20

XLON

 13:53:49

00067568674TRLO0

2977

96.00

XLON

 14:31:53

00067570083TRLO0

2231

96.00

XLON

 14:41:05

00067570458TRLO0

2260

96.00

XLON

 14:41:05

00067570459TRLO0

85

96.00

XLON

 14:41:05

00067570460TRLO0

2809

96.00

XLON

 14:41:05

00067570461TRLO0

3014

95.50

XLON

 14:45:37

00067570690TRLO0

4550

96.10

XLON

 15:23:20

00067572175TRLO0

3846

96.10

XLON

 15:37:39

00067572902TRLO0

1540

96.10

XLON

 15:37:39

00067572907TRLO0

5164

96.10

XLON

 15:37:39

00067572908TRLO0

100

96.10

XLON

 15:37:40

00067572911TRLO0

4812

96.20

XLON

 15:57:56

00067574021TRLO0

3352

96.20

XLON

 15:57:56

00067574024TRLO0

851

96.20

XLON

 16:02:38

00067574204TRLO0

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten