03.11.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

03 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 02 November 2023 it purchased a total of 127,623 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

86,165

41,458

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.170

£1.020

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.152

£1.014

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.162669

£1.016581

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,812,581 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6603

1.156

XDUB

 08:33:27

00067594024TRLO0

4818

1.154

XDUB

 08:33:27

00067594025TRLO0

1515

1.156

XDUB

 08:33:27

00067594026TRLO0

3589

1.152

XDUB

 08:33:30

00067594027TRLO0

412

1.152

XDUB

 08:33:30

00067594028TRLO0

916

1.152

XDUB

 08:35:50

00067594152TRLO0

500

1.152

XDUB

 08:37:31

00067594282TRLO0

895

1.152

XDUB

 08:37:31

00067594283TRLO0

2500

1.162

XDUB

 10:41:01

00067599248TRLO0

2500

1.162

XDUB

 10:41:01

00067599249TRLO0

4818

1.160

XDUB

 10:41:17

00067599274TRLO0

1980

1.164

XDUB

 12:41:14

00067604131TRLO0

1980

1.164

XDUB

 12:42:14

00067604213TRLO0

1705

1.164

XDUB

 13:18:44

00067605376TRLO0

470

1.164

XDUB

 13:18:44

00067605377TRLO0

100

1.164

XDUB

 13:20:14

00067605417TRLO0

484

1.166

XDUB

 13:39:44

00067606269TRLO0

458

1.166

XDUB

 13:39:44

00067606270TRLO0

378

1.164

XDUB

 14:09:02

00067607603TRLO0

8060

1.164

XDUB

 14:09:02

00067607604TRLO0

4727

1.164

XDUB

 14:09:02

00067607605TRLO0

1765

1.164

XDUB

 14:09:02

00067607606TRLO0

3779

1.164

XDUB

 14:09:21

00067607608TRLO0

4917

1.164

XDUB

 14:09:21

00067607609TRLO0

414

1.164

XDUB

 14:09:21

00067607610TRLO0

491

1.164

XDUB

 14:09:21

00067607611TRLO0

4643

1.170

XDUB

 14:49:05

00067609394TRLO0

4643

1.168

XDUB

 16:02:43

00067612998TRLO0

4724

1.168

XDUB

 16:02:43

00067612999TRLO0

4643

1.166

XDUB

 16:16:46

00067613715TRLO0

3352

1.168

XDUB

 16:16:46

00067613718TRLO0

2300

1.168

XDUB

 16:16:46

00067613719TRLO0

1086

1.168

XDUB

 16:16:47

00067613720TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2268

102.00

XLON

 14:20:05

00067608268TRLO0

14152

102.00

XLON

 14:20:05

00067608267TRLO0

4249

101.60

XLON

 16:14:37

00067613621TRLO0

789

101.40

XLON

 16:14:37

00067613622TRLO0

10000

101.40

XLON

 16:28:05

00067614555TRLO0

2273

101.40

XLON

 16:28:05

00067614556TRLO0

1294

101.40

XLON

 16:28:05

00067614557TRLO0

3895

101.40

XLON

 16:28:22

00067614562TRLO0

2538

101.40

XLON

 16:28:22

00067614563TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 282416
EQS News ID: 1764121

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1764121&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten