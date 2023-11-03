Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 02 November 2023 it purchased a total of 127,623 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 86,165 41,458 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.170 £1.020 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.152 £1.014 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.162669 £1.016581

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,812,581 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6603 1.156 XDUB 08:33:27 00067594024TRLO0 4818 1.154 XDUB 08:33:27 00067594025TRLO0 1515 1.156 XDUB 08:33:27 00067594026TRLO0 3589 1.152 XDUB 08:33:30 00067594027TRLO0 412 1.152 XDUB 08:33:30 00067594028TRLO0 916 1.152 XDUB 08:35:50 00067594152TRLO0 500 1.152 XDUB 08:37:31 00067594282TRLO0 895 1.152 XDUB 08:37:31 00067594283TRLO0 2500 1.162 XDUB 10:41:01 00067599248TRLO0 2500 1.162 XDUB 10:41:01 00067599249TRLO0 4818 1.160 XDUB 10:41:17 00067599274TRLO0 1980 1.164 XDUB 12:41:14 00067604131TRLO0 1980 1.164 XDUB 12:42:14 00067604213TRLO0 1705 1.164 XDUB 13:18:44 00067605376TRLO0 470 1.164 XDUB 13:18:44 00067605377TRLO0 100 1.164 XDUB 13:20:14 00067605417TRLO0 484 1.166 XDUB 13:39:44 00067606269TRLO0 458 1.166 XDUB 13:39:44 00067606270TRLO0 378 1.164 XDUB 14:09:02 00067607603TRLO0 8060 1.164 XDUB 14:09:02 00067607604TRLO0 4727 1.164 XDUB 14:09:02 00067607605TRLO0 1765 1.164 XDUB 14:09:02 00067607606TRLO0 3779 1.164 XDUB 14:09:21 00067607608TRLO0 4917 1.164 XDUB 14:09:21 00067607609TRLO0 414 1.164 XDUB 14:09:21 00067607610TRLO0 491 1.164 XDUB 14:09:21 00067607611TRLO0 4643 1.170 XDUB 14:49:05 00067609394TRLO0 4643 1.168 XDUB 16:02:43 00067612998TRLO0 4724 1.168 XDUB 16:02:43 00067612999TRLO0 4643 1.166 XDUB 16:16:46 00067613715TRLO0 3352 1.168 XDUB 16:16:46 00067613718TRLO0 2300 1.168 XDUB 16:16:46 00067613719TRLO0 1086 1.168 XDUB 16:16:47 00067613720TRLO0

