Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.11.2023 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

06 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 03 November 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

200,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.180

£1.028

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.170

£1.010

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.177467

£1.019255

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,512,581 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1519

1.180

XDUB

 08:12:50

00067615886TRLO0

7060

1.178

XDUB

 08:16:10

00067615949TRLO0

9980

1.180

XDUB

 08:46:10

00067616638TRLO0

5131

1.180

XDUB

 08:46:12

00067616640TRLO0

8428

1.180

XDUB

 08:46:30

00067616641TRLO0

6236

1.180

XDUB

 08:56:30

00067616972TRLO0

7107

1.180

XDUB

 09:11:30

00067617483TRLO0

1509

1.176

XDUB

 09:15:22

00067617602TRLO0

4703

1.176

XDUB

 09:15:22

00067617601TRLO0

2300

1.174

XDUB

 11:07:41

00067619517TRLO0

854

1.174

XDUB

 11:07:41

00067619516TRLO0

2300

1.174

XDUB

 11:07:41

00067619515TRLO0

794

1.174

XDUB

 11:07:41

00067619514TRLO0

2500

1.174

XDUB

 11:31:43

00067619966TRLO0

2157

1.172

XDUB

 11:38:26

00067620052TRLO0

4600

1.172

XDUB

 11:38:26

00067620051TRLO0

206

1.172

XDUB

 11:38:26

00067620050TRLO0

3352

1.172

XDUB

 12:19:19

00067620771TRLO0

761

1.170

XDUB

 12:28:55

00067620876TRLO0

191

1.170

XDUB

 12:28:55

00067620875TRLO0

22

1.170

XDUB

 12:28:55

00067620878TRLO0

401

1.170

XDUB

 12:28:55

00067620877TRLO0

5610

1.170

XDUB

 12:32:00

00067621273TRLO0

2905

1.170

XDUB

 12:44:18

00067621815TRLO0

4531

1.170

XDUB

 12:44:49

00067621851TRLO0

6108

1.174

XDUB

 13:07:04

00067622497TRLO0

2590

1.176

XDUB

 13:45:13

00067623904TRLO0

7552

1.180

XDUB

 13:50:56

00067624079TRLO0

9980

1.180

XDUB

 13:50:56

00067624080TRLO0

6594

1.180

XDUB

 13:50:56

00067624081TRLO0

1260

1.178

XDUB

 14:07:31

00067624664TRLO0

5641

1.178

XDUB

 14:07:31

00067624663TRLO0

354

1.178

XDUB

 14:36:03

00067625691TRLO0

4600

1.178

XDUB

 14:36:03

00067625690TRLO0

2300

1.178

XDUB

 14:36:03

00067625689TRLO0

156

1.178

XDUB

 14:36:03

00067625695TRLO0

486

1.178

XDUB

 14:36:03

00067625694TRLO0

4703

1.178

XDUB

 14:36:03

00067625693TRLO0

4349

1.178

XDUB

 14:36:03

00067625692TRLO0

8599

1.180

XDUB

 15:11:42

00067626866TRLO0

9980

1.180

XDUB

 15:11:42

00067626867TRLO0

6704

1.180

XDUB

 15:11:42

00067626868TRLO0

6287

1.180

XDUB

 15:21:17

00067627087TRLO0

7181

1.180

XDUB

 15:31:47

00067627311TRLO0

7507

1.176

XDUB

 15:51:47

00067627982TRLO0

755

1.172

XDUB

 15:58:53

00067628319TRLO0

1

1.172

XDUB

 16:13:03

00067628789TRLO0

9

1.172

XDUB

 16:13:06

00067628797TRLO0

4676

1.176

XDUB

 16:14:58

00067628919TRLO0

6471

1.174

XDUB

 16:15:04

00067628935TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3454

102.80

XLON

 09:15:22

00067617599TRLO0

5426

102.40

XLON

 09:15:22

00067617600TRLO0

3642

102.00

XLON

 09:15:22

00067617603TRLO0

1663

102.00

XLON

 09:15:22

00067617604TRLO0

3

102.00

XLON

 09:22:27

00067617737TRLO0

274

102.00

XLON

 09:22:27

00067617738TRLO0

4325

102.00

XLON

 10:38:08

00067618882TRLO0

908

102.00

XLON

 10:38:08

00067618883TRLO0

1664

102.00

XLON

 10:53:08

00067619161TRLO0

895

102.00

XLON

 10:53:08

00067619162TRLO0

5534

102.00

XLON

 11:07:41

00067619513TRLO0

3103

101.80

XLON

 11:07:45

00067619518TRLO0

729

101.80

XLON

 11:07:45

00067619519TRLO0

1104

101.80

XLON

 11:07:45

00067619520TRLO0

509

101.60

XLON

 11:48:42

00067620251TRLO0

4316

101.60

XLON

 11:48:42

00067620252TRLO0

4051

101.40

XLON

 11:49:12

00067620256TRLO0

1316

101.40

XLON

 11:49:12

00067620257TRLO0

4857

101.00

XLON

 11:49:47

00067620262TRLO0

766

101.00

XLON

 11:49:47

00067620263TRLO0

4856

101.60

XLON

 12:44:18

00067621814TRLO0

5021

101.80

XLON

 13:33:44

00067623260TRLO0

4952

102.00

XLON

 13:50:56

00067624082TRLO0

438

102.00

XLON

 13:52:32

00067624109TRLO0

4316

102.00

XLON

 13:52:32

00067624110TRLO0

3437

102.40

XLON

 14:07:32

00067624669TRLO0

144

102.40

XLON

 14:47:32

00067625976TRLO0

3027

102.40

XLON

 14:47:32

00067625977TRLO0

2749

102.40

XLON

 14:50:53

00067626078TRLO0

2191

102.40

XLON

 15:11:42

00067626864TRLO0

2920

102.40

XLON

 15:11:42

00067626865TRLO0

3686

102.20

XLON

 15:42:42

00067627623TRLO0

1388

102.20

XLON

 15:42:42

00067627624TRLO0

4795

101.80

XLON

 15:51:47

00067627981TRLO0

5049

101.60

XLON

 15:52:18

00067628000TRLO0

2492

101.40

XLON

 15:58:53

00067628318TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 282726
EQS News ID: 1765179

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1765179&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,16 -0,51% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Wochenbeginn: ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handelstag deutlich im Plus
Der heimische deutsche Aktienmarkt geht fester in die neue Handelswoche. Der DAX pendelt am Montag um die Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Montag deutliche Gewinne zu beobachten.

Nachrichten