Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

08-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

08 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 07 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.174

£1.022

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.146

£0.996

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.153674

£1.007163

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,195,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6973

1.146

XDUB

 08:42:34

00067647921TRLO0

2500

1.146

XDUB

 09:51:05

00067650725TRLO0

936

1.146

XDUB

 09:51:05

00067650726TRLO0

2500

1.146

XDUB

 09:51:05

00067650727TRLO0

991

1.146

XDUB

 09:51:05

00067650728TRLO0

4822

1.146

XDUB

 09:51:05

00067650729TRLO0

1886

1.148

XDUB

 09:51:05

00067650730TRLO0

3390

1.154

XDUB

 13:17:18

00067656277TRLO0

879

1.154

XDUB

 13:17:18

00067656278TRLO0

3390

1.154

XDUB

 13:22:18

00067656480TRLO0

1500

1.154

XDUB

 13:22:18

00067656481TRLO0

6421

1.156

XDUB

 14:31:18

00067658763TRLO0

4822

1.158

XDUB

 14:31:18

00067658764TRLO0

3966

1.158

XDUB

 14:31:18

00067658765TRLO0

1080

1.174

XDUB

 15:19:42

00067660352TRLO0

1021

1.174

XDUB

 15:37:26

00067660733TRLO0

842

1.174

XDUB

 15:48:19

00067661089TRLO0

375

1.174

XDUB

 15:48:19

00067661090TRLO0

130

1.174

XDUB

 15:54:03

00067661468TRLO0

641

1.174

XDUB

 15:57:03

00067661618TRLO0

632

1.172

XDUB

 15:59:34

00067661710TRLO0

303

1.166

XDUB

 16:03:32

00067661818TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

133

99.60

XLON

 08:42:33

00067647919TRLO0

4632

99.60

XLON

 08:42:34

00067647920TRLO0

5303

99.60

XLON

 10:32:13

00067652411TRLO0

4566

99.60

XLON

 10:45:13

00067652875TRLO0

92

100.00

XLON

 13:15:15

00067656233TRLO0

3152

100.00

XLON

 13:22:45

00067656489TRLO0

2103

100.00

XLON

 13:33:05

00067656700TRLO0

3377

100.00

XLON

 13:33:05

00067656701TRLO0

2069

100.00

XLON

 13:33:10

00067656702TRLO0

855

99.90

XLON

 13:33:10

00067656703TRLO0

3085

100.20

XLON

 14:24:16

00067658360TRLO0

4495

101.80

XLON

 15:23:29

00067660409TRLO0

2448

101.80

XLON

 15:32:29

00067660587TRLO0

2096

101.80

XLON

 15:32:29

00067660588TRLO0

384

102.20

XLON

 15:48:36

00067661104TRLO0

1300

102.20

XLON

 15:48:36

00067661105TRLO0

6700

102.20

XLON

 15:48:36

00067661106TRLO0

194

102.00

XLON

 15:59:27

00067661697TRLO0

3016

102.00

XLON

 15:59:27

00067661698TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 283329
EQS News ID: 1767539

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

