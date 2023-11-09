09.11.2023 08:00:25

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

09 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 08 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.184

£1.032

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.158

£1.016

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.176343

£1.025195

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,095,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1566

1.158

XDUB

 08:13:33

00067663974TRLO0

2400

1.174

XDUB

 09:48:12

00067665955TRLO0

1091

1.174

XDUB

 09:48:12

00067665956TRLO0

3667

1.174

XDUB

 09:48:12

00067665957TRLO0

738

1.172

XDUB

 09:48:12

00067665959TRLO0

6913

1.172

XDUB

 09:48:12

00067665958TRLO0

2500

1.174

XDUB

 09:48:12

00067665960TRLO0

5000

1.180

XDUB

 11:11:46

00067667625TRLO0

7625

1.176

XDUB

 12:54:59

00067669538TRLO0

5000

1.180

XDUB

 15:11:13

00067675104TRLO0

1141

1.180

XDUB

 15:11:13

00067675105TRLO0

398

1.180

XDUB

 15:11:13

00067675106TRLO0

398

1.180

XDUB

 15:11:13

00067675107TRLO0

201

1.180

XDUB

 15:11:13

00067675108TRLO0

1336

1.178

XDUB

 15:17:26

00067675432TRLO0

1869

1.178

XDUB

 15:33:49

00067676109TRLO0

2400

1.178

XDUB

 15:33:49

00067676108TRLO0

1760

1.178

XDUB

 15:33:49

00067676107TRLO0

199

1.184

XDUB

 16:13:01

00067677954TRLO0

2011

1.184

XDUB

 16:13:01

00067677955TRLO0

400

1.184

XDUB

 16:13:01

00067677956TRLO0

1387

1.184

XDUB

 16:13:01

00067677957TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

08/

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1226

101.60

XLON

 08:13:55

00067663975TRLO0

2920

102.20

XLON

 10:28:44

00067666854TRLO0

2037

102.20

XLON

 10:28:44

00067666855TRLO0

80

102.60

XLON

 11:11:06

00067667616TRLO0

1122

102.60

XLON

 11:11:24

00067667617TRLO0

3853

102.60

XLON

 11:11:24

00067667618TRLO0

1379

102.40

XLON

 11:11:24

00067667619TRLO0

43

102.40

XLON

 11:11:24

00067667620TRLO0

1670

102.80

XLON

 11:37:35

00067668057TRLO0

658

102.80

XLON

 11:37:35

00067668058TRLO0

2230

102.80

XLON

 11:37:35

00067668059TRLO0

2230

102.80

XLON

 11:37:35

00067668060TRLO0

5364

102.40

XLON

 11:42:19

00067668208TRLO0

5395

102.20

XLON

 12:54:59

00067669537TRLO0

4273

102.20

XLON

 15:00:46

00067674631TRLO0

1456

102.20

XLON

 15:00:46

00067674632TRLO0

5113

102.40

XLON

 15:33:52

00067676110TRLO0

3048

103.20

XLON

 16:12:53

00067677944TRLO0

434

103.20

XLON

 16:12:53

00067677945TRLO0

1898

103.20

XLON

 16:12:54

00067677946TRLO0

1189

103.00

XLON

 16:12:56

00067677950TRLO0

1832

103.00

XLON

 16:12:56

00067677951TRLO0

550

103.00

XLON

 16:12:59

00067677953TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 283635
EQS News ID: 1768809

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1768809&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten