Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

10 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 09 November 2023 it purchased a total of 93,985 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

43,985

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.200

£1.044

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.188

£1.032

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.194698

£1.040029

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,001,388 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5093

1.190

XDUB

 08:28:50

00067680582TRLO0

1322

1.192

XDUB

 08:36:27

00067681052TRLO0

3217

1.192

XDUB

 08:41:27

00067681305TRLO0

4866

1.190

XDUB

 09:12:35

00067682274TRLO0

5000

1.188

XDUB

 11:31:44

00067686466TRLO0

6400

1.196

XDUB

 12:25:09

00067687969TRLO0

1205

1.200

XDUB

 12:51:06

00067688630TRLO0

4954

1.200

XDUB

 13:18:36

00067689789TRLO0

3208

1.198

XDUB

 14:20:32

00067692143TRLO0

1858

1.198

XDUB

 14:20:32

00067692142TRLO0

1559

1.198

XDUB

 15:07:28

00067694743TRLO0

4338

1.198

XDUB

 15:07:28

00067694742TRLO0

2449

1.198

XDUB

 15:38:56

00067696182TRLO0

669

1.198

XDUB

 15:40:49

00067696257TRLO0

2169

1.196

XDUB

 15:43:15

00067696303TRLO0

1693

1.196

XDUB

 15:43:15

00067696302TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5690

103.80

XLON

 10:14:39

00067683808TRLO0

5204

103.40

XLON

 11:31:44

00067686464TRLO0

1222

103.40

XLON

 11:31:44

00067686465TRLO0

3040

103.20

XLON

 11:31:44

00067686467TRLO0

2370

103.20

XLON

 11:31:44

00067686468TRLO0

3264

104.40

XLON

 13:31:37

00067690766TRLO0

2734

104.40

XLON

 14:20:32

00067692141TRLO0

3105

104.20

XLON

 14:20:34

00067692144TRLO0

2558

104.20

XLON

 14:20:34

00067692145TRLO0

4048

104.40

XLON

 15:52:38

00067696643TRLO0

1380

104.40

XLON

 16:13:37

00067697566TRLO0

674

104.40

XLON

 16:13:37

00067697567TRLO0

8696

104.40

XLON

 16:13:37

00067697568TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 283952
EQS News ID: 1770069

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

