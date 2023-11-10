Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 09 November 2023 it purchased a total of 93,985 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 43,985 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.200 £1.044 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.188 £1.032 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.194698 £1.040029

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,001,388 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5093 1.190 XDUB 08:28:50 00067680582TRLO0 1322 1.192 XDUB 08:36:27 00067681052TRLO0 3217 1.192 XDUB 08:41:27 00067681305TRLO0 4866 1.190 XDUB 09:12:35 00067682274TRLO0 5000 1.188 XDUB 11:31:44 00067686466TRLO0 6400 1.196 XDUB 12:25:09 00067687969TRLO0 1205 1.200 XDUB 12:51:06 00067688630TRLO0 4954 1.200 XDUB 13:18:36 00067689789TRLO0 3208 1.198 XDUB 14:20:32 00067692143TRLO0 1858 1.198 XDUB 14:20:32 00067692142TRLO0 1559 1.198 XDUB 15:07:28 00067694743TRLO0 4338 1.198 XDUB 15:07:28 00067694742TRLO0 2449 1.198 XDUB 15:38:56 00067696182TRLO0 669 1.198 XDUB 15:40:49 00067696257TRLO0 2169 1.196 XDUB 15:43:15 00067696303TRLO0 1693 1.196 XDUB 15:43:15 00067696302TRLO0

London Stock Exchange