Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

13 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 10 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.192

£1.042

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.176

£1.026

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.182176

£1.033113

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,901,388 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5175

1.192

XDUB

 09:31:12

00067701320TRLO0

1106

1.192

XDUB

 09:31:12

00067701321TRLO0

2500

1.190

XDUB

 10:48:00

00067703271TRLO0

1750

1.190

XDUB

 10:48:00

00067703272TRLO0

2500

1.182

XDUB

 11:34:16

00067704008TRLO0

2210

1.180

XDUB

 12:12:05

00067704664TRLO0

1162

1.180

XDUB

 12:12:05

00067704665TRLO0

737

1.180

XDUB

 12:12:05

00067704666TRLO0

1211

1.176

XDUB

 13:18:59

00067705944TRLO0

2400

1.176

XDUB

 13:18:59

00067705945TRLO0

3405

1.176

XDUB

 13:18:59

00067705946TRLO0

2985

1.184

XDUB

 14:35:09

00067708174TRLO0

4806

1.184

XDUB

 14:35:09

00067708175TRLO0

1013

1.182

XDUB

 14:35:19

00067708183TRLO0

2400

1.182

XDUB

 14:35:19

00067708184TRLO0

1676

1.182

XDUB

 14:35:19

00067708185TRLO0

1545

1.182

XDUB

 14:35:19

00067708186TRLO0

2500

1.180

XDUB

 15:02:18

00067708947TRLO0

1312

1.180

XDUB

 15:02:18

00067708948TRLO0

7607

1.176

XDUB

 15:39:01

00067710079TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1226

104.20

XLON

 08:18:50

00067699888TRLO0

1029

103.80

XLON

 09:31:12

00067701318TRLO0

4175

103.80

XLON

 09:31:12

00067701319TRLO0

619

103.80

XLON

 10:12:55

00067702389TRLO0

4546

103.80

XLON

 10:12:55

00067702390TRLO0

4934

103.60

XLON

 11:34:15

00067704005TRLO0

585

103.60

XLON

 11:34:15

00067704006TRLO0

3800

103.60

XLON

 11:34:15

00067704007TRLO0

4501

103.20

XLON

 12:14:36

00067704686TRLO0

617

103.20

XLON

 12:14:36

00067704687TRLO0

1325

102.60

XLON

 13:42:59

00067706734TRLO0

3601

102.60

XLON

 13:42:59

00067706735TRLO0

1910

103.20

XLON

 14:35:28

00067708206TRLO0

3870

103.20

XLON

 14:35:28

00067708207TRLO0

5818

103.00

XLON

 15:39:01

00067710078TRLO0

1156

103.00

XLON

 16:05:27

00067710849TRLO0

621

103.00

XLON

 16:05:27

00067710850TRLO0

4246

103.00

XLON

 16:11:00

00067711151TRLO0

1421

103.00

XLON

 16:11:00

00067711152TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 284262
EQS News ID: 1771045

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

