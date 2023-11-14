14.11.2023 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 13 November 2023 it purchased a total of 86,513 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

36,513

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.188

£1.028

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.170

£1.020

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.176701

£1.024433

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,886,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1480

1.178

XDUB

 08:05:12

00067712837TRLO0

2726

1.176

XDUB

 10:15:22

00067715111TRLO0

7180

1.176

XDUB

 11:19:40

00067716400TRLO0

1380

1.170

XDUB

 11:31:02

00067716574TRLO0

2500

1.170

XDUB

 11:31:02

00067716573TRLO0

5014

1.170

XDUB

 12:13:54

00067717245TRLO0

2566

1.172

XDUB

 13:43:01

00067718732TRLO0

3706

1.172

XDUB

 13:43:01

00067718731TRLO0

1210

1.180

XDUB

 14:37:55

00067720197TRLO0

4000

1.180

XDUB

 14:37:55

00067720196TRLO0

2400

1.178

XDUB

 14:39:39

00067720240TRLO0

1462

1.178

XDUB

 14:39:39

00067720239TRLO0

2253

1.178

XDUB

 14:39:39

00067720238TRLO0

3102

1.178

XDUB

 15:05:55

00067721209TRLO0

3700

1.178

XDUB

 15:05:55

00067721208TRLO0

693

1.188

XDUB

 16:06:22

00067723752TRLO0

4628

1.188

XDUB

 16:06:22

00067723751TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5648

102.40

XLON

 11:24:10

00067716499TRLO0

3000

102.40

XLON

 11:24:10

00067716500TRLO0

1542

102.00

XLON

 11:31:02

00067716575TRLO0

2995

102.00

XLON

 11:31:02

00067716576TRLO0

692

102.00

XLON

 11:31:02

00067716577TRLO0

5337

102.00

XLON

 14:04:02

00067719271TRLO0

6298

102.80

XLON

 14:39:39

00067720237TRLO0

5028

102.60

XLON

 14:44:43

00067720409TRLO0

531

102.60

XLON

 14:44:43

00067720410TRLO0

5442

102.80

XLON

 15:20:49

00067721677TRLO0

 


