15.11.2023 08:00:16

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

15 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.222

£1.062

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.188

£1.038

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.201843

£1.047263

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,786,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1403

1.188

XDUB

 08:04:43

00067726177TRLO0

439

1.196

XDUB

 08:53:43

00067727645TRLO0

2398

1.200

XDUB

 09:21:00

00067728669TRLO0

7752

1.200

XDUB

 09:21:00

00067728670TRLO0

3571

1.200

XDUB

 09:21:00

00067728671TRLO0

6683

1.200

XDUB

 09:21:00

00067728672TRLO0

5967

1.200

XDUB

 09:38:20

00067729384TRLO0

353

1.194

XDUB

 12:50:37

00067734425TRLO0

5658

1.194

XDUB

 12:50:37

00067734424TRLO0

6731

1.200

XDUB

 14:20:03

00067740264TRLO0

677

1.214

XDUB

 15:32:22

00067745067TRLO0

3000

1.214

XDUB

 15:32:22

00067745068TRLO0

2700

1.214

XDUB

 15:33:00

00067745105TRLO0

594

1.220

XDUB

 16:11:10

00067747522TRLO0

554

1.222

XDUB

 16:11:53

00067747553TRLO0

609

1.222

XDUB

 16:13:50

00067747629TRLO0

378

1.222

XDUB

 16:16:27

00067747921TRLO0

533

1.222

XDUB

 16:17:45

00067748228TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1300

103.80

XLON

 08:04:55

00067726183TRLO0

5441

104.40

XLON

 10:15:10

00067730128TRLO0

908

104.20

XLON

 10:32:24

00067730520TRLO0

4988

104.20

XLON

 11:52:56

00067732595TRLO0

6700

104.20

XLON

 12:57:22

00067734622TRLO0

1600

104.20

XLON

 12:57:22

00067734623TRLO0

1324

104.20

XLON

 13:25:02

00067735302TRLO0

6329

104.60

XLON

 13:49:50

00067738223TRLO0

3635

104.60

XLON

 13:55:50

00067738708TRLO0

2126

104.60

XLON

 13:55:50

00067738709TRLO0

742

104.20

XLON

 14:37:00

00067741573TRLO0

6320

105.00

XLON

 15:14:24

00067744231TRLO0

3300

105.80

XLON

 15:49:57

00067746298TRLO0

120

106.20

XLON

 16:02:17

00067747079TRLO0

1195

106.20

XLON

 16:02:17

00067747080TRLO0

1868

106.20

XLON

 16:06:11

00067747292TRLO0

1078

106.20

XLON

 16:09:39

00067747483TRLO0

1026

106.20

XLON

 16:09:59

00067747488TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 284884
EQS News ID: 1773427

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

