Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.222 £1.062 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.188 £1.038 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.201843 £1.047263

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,786,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1403 1.188 XDUB 08:04:43 00067726177TRLO0 439 1.196 XDUB 08:53:43 00067727645TRLO0 2398 1.200 XDUB 09:21:00 00067728669TRLO0 7752 1.200 XDUB 09:21:00 00067728670TRLO0 3571 1.200 XDUB 09:21:00 00067728671TRLO0 6683 1.200 XDUB 09:21:00 00067728672TRLO0 5967 1.200 XDUB 09:38:20 00067729384TRLO0 353 1.194 XDUB 12:50:37 00067734425TRLO0 5658 1.194 XDUB 12:50:37 00067734424TRLO0 6731 1.200 XDUB 14:20:03 00067740264TRLO0 677 1.214 XDUB 15:32:22 00067745067TRLO0 3000 1.214 XDUB 15:32:22 00067745068TRLO0 2700 1.214 XDUB 15:33:00 00067745105TRLO0 594 1.220 XDUB 16:11:10 00067747522TRLO0 554 1.222 XDUB 16:11:53 00067747553TRLO0 609 1.222 XDUB 16:13:50 00067747629TRLO0 378 1.222 XDUB 16:16:27 00067747921TRLO0 533 1.222 XDUB 16:17:45 00067748228TRLO0

London Stock Exchange