Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.236

£1.080

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.224

£1.068

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.228620

£1.072680

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,686,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6327

1.228

XDUB

 08:47:04

00067752401TRLO0

3289

1.230

XDUB

 09:29:01

00067754770TRLO0

3493

1.230

XDUB

 09:29:01

00067754769TRLO0

6412

1.224

XDUB

 11:35:46

00067760630TRLO0

2500

1.236

XDUB

 13:31:06

00067763956TRLO0

1579

1.232

XDUB

 13:33:57

00067764326TRLO0

4366

1.232

XDUB

 13:33:57

00067764325TRLO0

1702

1.228

XDUB

 14:02:06

00067765830TRLO0

4673

1.228

XDUB

 14:05:16

00067765921TRLO0

5678

1.226

XDUB

 14:37:41

00067767455TRLO0

4659

1.228

XDUB

 15:14:38

00067768762TRLO0

5322

1.230

XDUB

 16:01:20

00067770650TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2600

107.20

XLON

 08:47:04

00067752402TRLO0

845

106.80

XLON

 09:29:54

00067754799TRLO0

4571

106.80

XLON

 09:29:54

00067754800TRLO0

232

106.80

XLON

 09:29:54

00067754801TRLO0

181

106.80

XLON

 09:29:54

00067754802TRLO0

61

106.80

XLON

 09:29:59

00067754806TRLO0

2155

107.20

XLON

 12:11:57

00067761694TRLO0

3352

107.20

XLON

 12:11:57

00067761695TRLO0

6700

107.20

XLON

 12:11:57

00067761696TRLO0

3164

108.00

XLON

 13:21:09

00067763594TRLO0

1700

108.00

XLON

 13:21:09

00067763595TRLO0

165

107.00

XLON

 14:05:16

00067765919TRLO0

5828

107.00

XLON

 14:05:16

00067765920TRLO0

5553

107.40

XLON

 14:54:06

00067768049TRLO0

1863

107.40

XLON

 14:54:06

00067768050TRLO0

1972

107.40

XLON

 14:54:06

00067768051TRLO0

4713

107.40

XLON

 15:12:57

00067768721TRLO0

18

107.40

XLON

 15:12:57

00067768722TRLO0

1191

107.40

XLON

 15:12:57

00067768723TRLO0

1388

107.20

XLON

 15:50:48

00067770287TRLO0

929

107.20

XLON

 15:50:48

00067770288TRLO0

819

107.20

XLON

 15:58:44

00067770585TRLO0

 


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,20 -0,66% Cairn Homes PLC

