Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.236 £1.080 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.224 £1.068 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.228620 £1.072680

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,686,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6327 1.228 XDUB 08:47:04 00067752401TRLO0 3289 1.230 XDUB 09:29:01 00067754770TRLO0 3493 1.230 XDUB 09:29:01 00067754769TRLO0 6412 1.224 XDUB 11:35:46 00067760630TRLO0 2500 1.236 XDUB 13:31:06 00067763956TRLO0 1579 1.232 XDUB 13:33:57 00067764326TRLO0 4366 1.232 XDUB 13:33:57 00067764325TRLO0 1702 1.228 XDUB 14:02:06 00067765830TRLO0 4673 1.228 XDUB 14:05:16 00067765921TRLO0 5678 1.226 XDUB 14:37:41 00067767455TRLO0 4659 1.228 XDUB 15:14:38 00067768762TRLO0 5322 1.230 XDUB 16:01:20 00067770650TRLO0

London Stock Exchange