Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.234 £1.082 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.218 £1.062 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.226484 £1.072329

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,586,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6750 1.218 XDUB 15:36:02 00067787152TRLO0 3049 1.220 XDUB 16:03:40 00067788286TRLO0 5144 1.222 XDUB 14:58:29 00067785230TRLO0 1563 1.222 XDUB 14:58:29 00067785229TRLO0 2500 1.226 XDUB 14:34:03 00067784566TRLO0 4733 1.226 XDUB 12:20:20 00067780971TRLO0 1449 1.226 XDUB 12:20:20 00067780970TRLO0 488 1.228 XDUB 14:32:52 00067784550TRLO0 2760 1.228 XDUB 14:32:52 00067784549TRLO0 1587 1.228 XDUB 14:07:00 00067783851TRLO0 1900 1.228 XDUB 14:07:00 00067783850TRLO0 5800 1.230 XDUB 11:27:21 00067779816TRLO0 3490 1.232 XDUB 10:38:09 00067778374TRLO0 2300 1.232 XDUB 10:38:09 00067778373TRLO0 6487 1.234 XDUB 10:38:08 00067778370TRLO0

