17.11.2023 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
17-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

17 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 16 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.234

£1.082

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.218

£1.062

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.226484

£1.072329

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,586,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6750

1.218

XDUB

 15:36:02

00067787152TRLO0

3049

1.220

XDUB

 16:03:40

00067788286TRLO0

5144

1.222

XDUB

 14:58:29

00067785230TRLO0

1563

1.222

XDUB

 14:58:29

00067785229TRLO0

2500

1.226

XDUB

 14:34:03

00067784566TRLO0

4733

1.226

XDUB

 12:20:20

00067780971TRLO0

1449

1.226

XDUB

 12:20:20

00067780970TRLO0

488

1.228

XDUB

 14:32:52

00067784550TRLO0

2760

1.228

XDUB

 14:32:52

00067784549TRLO0

1587

1.228

XDUB

 14:07:00

00067783851TRLO0

1900

1.228

XDUB

 14:07:00

00067783850TRLO0

5800

1.230

XDUB

 11:27:21

00067779816TRLO0

3490

1.232

XDUB

 10:38:09

00067778374TRLO0

2300

1.232

XDUB

 10:38:09

00067778373TRLO0

6487

1.234

XDUB

 10:38:08

00067778370TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1745

106.60

XLON

 08:11:20

00067773619TRLO0

1520

107.00

XLON

 08:11:20

00067773620TRLO0

2477

108.20

XLON

 09:49:29

00067777046TRLO0

1560

108.20

XLON

 09:49:29

00067777045TRLO0

816

108.20

XLON

 09:49:29

00067777044TRLO0

5757

107.80

XLON

 10:38:08

00067778371TRLO0

5444

107.60

XLON

 10:38:12

00067778381TRLO0

6509

107.00

XLON

 12:23:00

00067781027TRLO0

1294

107.60

XLON

 14:22:18

00067784190TRLO0

1480

107.60

XLON

 14:22:18

00067784189TRLO0

5421

107.60

XLON

 14:22:18

00067784188TRLO0

1700

107.20

XLON

 14:34:03

00067784562TRLO0

2613

106.80

XLON

 14:58:29

00067785232TRLO0

3228

106.80

XLON

 14:58:29

00067785231TRLO0

3268

106.60

XLON

 15:36:26

00067787159TRLO0

515

106.20

XLON

 15:42:08

00067787446TRLO0

4653

106.20

XLON

 15:42:08

00067787447TRLO0

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 285497
EQS News ID: 1775609

 
