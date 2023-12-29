Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 December 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 December 2023 it purchased a total of 65,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 40,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.324 £1.150 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.314 £1.140 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.320399 £1.145922

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,915,275 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 843 1.324 XDUB 08:35:38 00068276498TRLO0 4013 1.318 XDUB 09:09:17 00068276693TRLO0 1646 1.314 XDUB 14:08:11 00068278581TRLO0 1573 1.314 XDUB 14:08:11 00068278582TRLO0 3727 1.316 XDUB 14:08:11 00068278583TRLO0 1884 1.316 XDUB 14:08:11 00068278584TRLO0 879 1.316 XDUB 14:08:11 00068278585TRLO0 252 1.314 XDUB 14:29:51 00068278825TRLO0 3335 1.314 XDUB 14:29:51 00068278826TRLO0 784 1.324 XDUB 14:57:08 00068279054TRLO0 6704 1.324 XDUB 14:57:08 00068279055TRLO0 1832 1.324 XDUB 14:57:08 00068279056TRLO0 207 1.324 XDUB 15:36:19 00068279772TRLO0 3611 1.324 XDUB 15:36:19 00068279773TRLO0 1014 1.324 XDUB 16:13:30 00068280532TRLO0 2624 1.324 XDUB 16:17:40 00068280607TRLO0 2783 1.324 XDUB 16:17:40 00068280608TRLO0 2173 1.324 XDUB 16:17:40 00068280609TRLO0 116 1.324 XDUB 16:17:40 00068280610TRLO0

London Stock Exchange