Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
29 December 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 28 December 2023 it purchased a total of 65,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

40,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.324

£1.150

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.314

£1.140

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.320399

£1.145922

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,915,275 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

843

1.324

XDUB

 08:35:38

00068276498TRLO0

4013

1.318

XDUB

 09:09:17

00068276693TRLO0

1646

1.314

XDUB

 14:08:11

00068278581TRLO0

1573

1.314

XDUB

 14:08:11

00068278582TRLO0

3727

1.316

XDUB

 14:08:11

00068278583TRLO0

1884

1.316

XDUB

 14:08:11

00068278584TRLO0

879

1.316

XDUB

 14:08:11

00068278585TRLO0

252

1.314

XDUB

 14:29:51

00068278825TRLO0

3335

1.314

XDUB

 14:29:51

00068278826TRLO0

784

1.324

XDUB

 14:57:08

00068279054TRLO0

6704

1.324

XDUB

 14:57:08

00068279055TRLO0

1832

1.324

XDUB

 14:57:08

00068279056TRLO0

207

1.324

XDUB

 15:36:19

00068279772TRLO0

3611

1.324

XDUB

 15:36:19

00068279773TRLO0

1014

1.324

XDUB

 16:13:30

00068280532TRLO0

2624

1.324

XDUB

 16:17:40

00068280607TRLO0

2783

1.324

XDUB

 16:17:40

00068280608TRLO0

2173

1.324

XDUB

 16:17:40

00068280609TRLO0

116

1.324

XDUB

 16:17:40

00068280610TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

861

115.00

XLON

 08:35:54

00068276499TRLO0

4288

114.00

XLON

 11:22:13

00068277563TRLO0

4

114.40

XLON

 13:44:12

00068278459TRLO0

1370

114.40

XLON

 13:44:12

00068278460TRLO0

1370

114.40

XLON

 13:44:12

00068278461TRLO0

1893

114.00

XLON

 14:29:51

00068278823TRLO0

2367

114.00

XLON

 14:29:51

00068278824TRLO0

3530

115.00

XLON

 15:55:10

00068280166TRLO0

1682

115.00

XLON

 15:55:10

00068280167TRLO0

1644

115.00

XLON

 16:07:43

00068280434TRLO0

234

115.00

XLON

 16:11:23

00068280501TRLO0

2966

115.00

XLON

 16:11:23

00068280502TRLO0

618

115.00

XLON

 16:13:02

00068280526TRLO0

142

115.00

XLON

 16:13:02

00068280527TRLO0

896

115.00

XLON

 16:17:40

00068280605TRLO0

1135

115.00

XLON

 16:17:40

00068280606TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 294479
EQS News ID: 1805309

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

