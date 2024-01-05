Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05 January 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 January 2024 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.332 £1.148 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.312 £1.130 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.320284 £1.140565

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,598,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 491 1.316 XDUB 08:05:11 00068314846TRLO0 376 1.314 XDUB 08:05:11 00068314845TRLO0 4214 1.314 XDUB 10:34:28 00068317626TRLO0 2000 1.314 XDUB 10:34:28 00068317627TRLO0 1338 1.312 XDUB 12:00:48 00068319125TRLO0 2000 1.314 XDUB 12:00:48 00068319126TRLO0 2000 1.316 XDUB 12:53:37 00068320028TRLO0 447 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320098TRLO0 376 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320097TRLO0 1216 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320096TRLO0 1917 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320095TRLO0 1700 1.318 XDUB 12:59:38 00068320094TRLO0 3494 1.316 XDUB 13:32:26 00068320798TRLO0 290 1.318 XDUB 13:32:27 00068320801TRLO0 647 1.318 XDUB 13:32:27 00068320800TRLO0 4200 1.318 XDUB 13:32:27 00068320799TRLO0 232 1.314 XDUB 13:44:32 00068321133TRLO0 4268 1.314 XDUB 13:45:46 00068321186TRLO0 1475 1.320 XDUB 14:42:21 00068322602TRLO0 10616 1.320 XDUB 14:42:21 00068322601TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 15:39:02 00068325149TRLO0 1150 1.332 XDUB 15:39:02 00068325148TRLO0 1974 1.330 XDUB 15:39:02 00068325150TRLO0 5000 1.330 XDUB 15:39:02 00068325151TRLO0 486 1.326 XDUB 15:59:48 00068325722TRLO0 250 1.326 XDUB 15:59:48 00068325721TRLO0 498 1.326 XDUB 15:59:48 00068325720TRLO0 2948 1.326 XDUB 15:59:48 00068325723TRLO0 2000 1.328 XDUB 16:10:24 00068326059TRLO0 397 1.328 XDUB 16:11:51 00068326105TRLO0

London Stock Exchange