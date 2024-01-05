05.01.2024 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

05 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 4 January 2024 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.332

£1.148

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.312

£1.130

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.320284

£1.140565

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,598,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

491

1.316

XDUB

 08:05:11

00068314846TRLO0

376

1.314

XDUB

 08:05:11

00068314845TRLO0

4214

1.314

XDUB

 10:34:28

00068317626TRLO0

2000

1.314

XDUB

 10:34:28

00068317627TRLO0

1338

1.312

XDUB

 12:00:48

00068319125TRLO0

2000

1.314

XDUB

 12:00:48

00068319126TRLO0

2000

1.316

XDUB

 12:53:37

00068320028TRLO0

447

1.318

XDUB

 12:59:38

00068320098TRLO0

376

1.318

XDUB

 12:59:38

00068320097TRLO0

1216

1.318

XDUB

 12:59:38

00068320096TRLO0

1917

1.318

XDUB

 12:59:38

00068320095TRLO0

1700

1.318

XDUB

 12:59:38

00068320094TRLO0

3494

1.316

XDUB

 13:32:26

00068320798TRLO0

290

1.318

XDUB

 13:32:27

00068320801TRLO0

647

1.318

XDUB

 13:32:27

00068320800TRLO0

4200

1.318

XDUB

 13:32:27

00068320799TRLO0

232

1.314

XDUB

 13:44:32

00068321133TRLO0

4268

1.314

XDUB

 13:45:46

00068321186TRLO0

1475

1.320

XDUB

 14:42:21

00068322602TRLO0

10616

1.320

XDUB

 14:42:21

00068322601TRLO0

2000

1.332

XDUB

 15:39:02

00068325149TRLO0

1150

1.332

XDUB

 15:39:02

00068325148TRLO0

1974

1.330

XDUB

 15:39:02

00068325150TRLO0

5000

1.330

XDUB

 15:39:02

00068325151TRLO0

486

1.326

XDUB

 15:59:48

00068325722TRLO0

250

1.326

XDUB

 15:59:48

00068325721TRLO0

498

1.326

XDUB

 15:59:48

00068325720TRLO0

2948

1.326

XDUB

 15:59:48

00068325723TRLO0

2000

1.328

XDUB

 16:10:24

00068326059TRLO0

397

1.328

XDUB

 16:11:51

00068326105TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

20

113.40

XLON

 10:27:06

00068317456TRLO0

992

113.40

XLON

 10:31:46

00068317592TRLO0

9

113.40

XLON

 10:31:46

00068317593TRLO0

35

113.40

XLON

 10:31:46

00068317594TRLO0

70

113.40

XLON

 10:31:46

00068317595TRLO0

468

113.40

XLON

 10:31:46

00068317596TRLO0

2353

113.40

XLON

 10:32:42

00068317611TRLO0

426

113.00

XLON

 10:34:45

00068317630TRLO0

2685

113.00

XLON

 10:34:45

00068317631TRLO0

1127

113.00

XLON

 10:34:45

00068317632TRLO0

70

113.20

XLON

 13:45:47

00068321187TRLO0

1643

114.40

XLON

 15:39:04

00068325153TRLO0

177

114.40

XLON

 15:39:04

00068325154TRLO0

3982

114.40

XLON

 15:39:04

00068325155TRLO0

3714

114.40

XLON

 15:39:04

00068325156TRLO0

1000

114.40

XLON

 15:41:13

00068325194TRLO0

1430

114.40

XLON

 15:41:13

00068325195TRLO0

2581

114.60

XLON

 15:41:13

00068325196TRLO0

70

114.40

XLON

 16:10:13

00068326055TRLO0

2148

114.80

XLON

 16:14:49

00068326181TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 295595
EQS News ID: 1808647

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

