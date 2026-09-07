Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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07.09.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

7 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 4 September 2026 it purchased a total of 96,445 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 26,445
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.8850 £2.4700
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.8350 £2.4250
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.8569 £2.4491

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,653,016 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,184 2.8400 XDUB 08:04:02 00030982125TRDU0
1,185 2.8350 XDUB 08:04:02 00030982126TRDU0
1,254 2.8700 XDUB 08:13:40 00030982161TRDU0
1,437 2.8800 XDUB 08:32:42 00030982272TRDU0
1,332 2.8750 XDUB 08:37:19 00030982274TRDU0
1,238 2.8750 XDUB 08:37:19 00030982275TRDU0
1,324 2.8650 XDUB 08:50:58 00030982291TRDU0
1,236 2.8500 XDUB 09:14:18 00030982389TRDU0
845 2.8400 XDUB 09:19:42 00030982412TRDU0
1,309 2.8400 XDUB 09:24:50 00030982415TRDU0
1,258 2.8350 XDUB 09:52:18 00030982455TRDU0
1,268 2.8350 XDUB 09:52:18 00030982456TRDU0
35 2.8350 XDUB 10:02:35 00030982460TRDU0
1,200 2.8350 XDUB 10:02:48 00030982461TRDU0
3,386 2.8450 XDUB 10:11:14 00030982467TRDU0
1,270 2.8500 XDUB 10:42:38 00030982524TRDU0
1,228 2.8450 XDUB 10:49:53 00030982531TRDU0
1,274 2.8450 XDUB 11:16:08 00030982552TRDU0
1,217 2.8400 XDUB 11:30:54 00030982571TRDU0
527 2.8500 XDUB 11:47:51 00030982582TRDU0
835 2.8500 XDUB 11:47:51 00030982583TRDU0
950 2.8450 XDUB 12:01:44 00030982605TRDU0
224 2.8450 XDUB 12:01:44 00030982606TRDU0
1,258 2.8500 XDUB 12:16:30 00030982619TRDU0
1,318 2.8500 XDUB 12:30:05 00030982654TRDU0
1,283 2.8500 XDUB 12:44:50 00030982660TRDU0
1,303 2.8500 XDUB 12:58:47 00030982673TRDU0
1,231 2.8550 XDUB 13:12:18 00030982684TRDU0
494 2.8550 XDUB 13:25:07 00030982702TRDU0
737 2.8550 XDUB 13:25:07 00030982703TRDU0
1,221 2.8500 XDUB 13:30:02 00030982713TRDU0
1,167 2.8450 XDUB 13:30:02 00030982718TRDU0
1,178 2.8450 XDUB 13:30:02 00030982719TRDU0
1,291 2.8400 XDUB 14:01:53 00030982864TRDU0
16 2.8450 XDUB 14:13:42 00030982904TRDU0
34 2.8450 XDUB 14:13:42 00030982905TRDU0
1,384 2.8450 XDUB 14:14:07 00030982911TRDU0
1,393 2.8450 XDUB 14:21:21 00030982937TRDU0
64 2.8450 XDUB 14:31:33 00030982957TRDU0
2,616 2.8450 XDUB 14:31:33 00030982958TRDU0
1,331 2.8550 XDUB 14:44:16 00030983005TRDU0
2,579 2.8600 XDUB 14:45:41 00030983008TRDU0
1,263 2.8550 XDUB 14:58:57 00030983058TRDU0
1,274 2.8550 XDUB 14:58:57 00030983059TRDU0
1,198 2.8600 XDUB 15:16:32 00030983103TRDU0
1,354 2.8600 XDUB 15:16:32 00030983104TRDU0
1,175 2.8650 XDUB 15:27:11 00030983141TRDU0
1,344 2.8750 XDUB 15:32:55 00030983148TRDU0
1,320 2.8750 XDUB 15:39:40 00030983161TRDU0
503 2.8800 XDUB 15:46:05 00030983193TRDU0
674 2.8800 XDUB 15:46:05 00030983194TRDU0
2,363 2.8700 XDUB 15:50:55 00030983203TRDU0
2,467 2.8800 XDUB 16:00:05 00030983232TRDU0
1,178 2.8850 XDUB 16:13:30 00030983264TRDU0
1,188 2.8850 XDUB 16:17:26 00030983272TRDU0
2,436 2.8850 XDUB 16:25:43 00030983304TRDU0
1,349 2.8850 XDUB 16:25:43 00030983305TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
121 2.4350 XLON 08:04:02 00030982127TRDU0
777 2.4400 XLON 08:08:41 00030982130TRDU0
312 2.4400 XLON 08:10:00 00030982131TRDU0
8 2.4400 XLON 08:10:00 00030982132TRDU0
1,028 2.4400 XLON 08:10:00 00030982133TRDU0
1,139 2.4650 XLON 08:50:58 00030982289TRDU0
1,151 2.4650 XLON 08:50:58 00030982290TRDU0
1,095 2.4450 XLON 09:14:18 00030982388TRDU0
1,042 2.4250 XLON 09:31:03 00030982424TRDU0
1,051 2.4400 XLON 10:18:54 00030982494TRDU0
1,078 2.4500 XLON 10:44:59 00030982528TRDU0
1,069 2.4400 XLON 11:25:28 00030982556TRDU0
1,139 2.4450 XLON 11:48:46 00030982586TRDU0
1,168 2.4500 XLON 12:16:21 00030982617TRDU0
479 2.4500 XLON 12:40:25 00030982656TRDU0
699 2.4500 XLON 12:40:25 00030982657TRDU0
1,162 2.4500 XLON 13:03:55 00030982682TRDU0
1,164 2.4500 XLON 13:26:01 00030982704TRDU0
791 2.4400 XLON 13:30:07 00030982724TRDU0
192 2.4400 XLON 13:30:07 00030982725TRDU0
1,092 2.4400 XLON 14:01:53 00030982863TRDU0
1,123 2.4500 XLON 14:20:31 00030982936TRDU0
1,014 2.4500 XLON 14:33:12 00030982962TRDU0
541 2.4500 XLON 14:40:03 00030982986TRDU0
533 2.4500 XLON 14:40:03 00030982987TRDU0
1,064 2.4550 XLON 14:47:12 00030983010TRDU0
1,042 2.4500 XLON 14:49:51 00030983023TRDU0
1,007 2.4550 XLON 15:08:02 00030983093TRDU0
239 2.4600 XLON 15:21:35 00030983128TRDU0
1,064 2.4600 XLON 15:21:36 00030983129TRDU0
1,061 2.4700 XLON 15:30:57 00030983145TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 442276
EQS News ID: 2394602

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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