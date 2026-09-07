Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



07-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





7 September 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 September 2026 it purchased a total of 96,445 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 26,445 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.8850 £2.4700 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.8350 £2.4250 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.8569 £2.4491

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,653,016 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,184 2.8400 XDUB 08:04:02 00030982125TRDU0 1,185 2.8350 XDUB 08:04:02 00030982126TRDU0 1,254 2.8700 XDUB 08:13:40 00030982161TRDU0 1,437 2.8800 XDUB 08:32:42 00030982272TRDU0 1,332 2.8750 XDUB 08:37:19 00030982274TRDU0 1,238 2.8750 XDUB 08:37:19 00030982275TRDU0 1,324 2.8650 XDUB 08:50:58 00030982291TRDU0 1,236 2.8500 XDUB 09:14:18 00030982389TRDU0 845 2.8400 XDUB 09:19:42 00030982412TRDU0 1,309 2.8400 XDUB 09:24:50 00030982415TRDU0 1,258 2.8350 XDUB 09:52:18 00030982455TRDU0 1,268 2.8350 XDUB 09:52:18 00030982456TRDU0 35 2.8350 XDUB 10:02:35 00030982460TRDU0 1,200 2.8350 XDUB 10:02:48 00030982461TRDU0 3,386 2.8450 XDUB 10:11:14 00030982467TRDU0 1,270 2.8500 XDUB 10:42:38 00030982524TRDU0 1,228 2.8450 XDUB 10:49:53 00030982531TRDU0 1,274 2.8450 XDUB 11:16:08 00030982552TRDU0 1,217 2.8400 XDUB 11:30:54 00030982571TRDU0 527 2.8500 XDUB 11:47:51 00030982582TRDU0 835 2.8500 XDUB 11:47:51 00030982583TRDU0 950 2.8450 XDUB 12:01:44 00030982605TRDU0 224 2.8450 XDUB 12:01:44 00030982606TRDU0 1,258 2.8500 XDUB 12:16:30 00030982619TRDU0 1,318 2.8500 XDUB 12:30:05 00030982654TRDU0 1,283 2.8500 XDUB 12:44:50 00030982660TRDU0 1,303 2.8500 XDUB 12:58:47 00030982673TRDU0 1,231 2.8550 XDUB 13:12:18 00030982684TRDU0 494 2.8550 XDUB 13:25:07 00030982702TRDU0 737 2.8550 XDUB 13:25:07 00030982703TRDU0 1,221 2.8500 XDUB 13:30:02 00030982713TRDU0 1,167 2.8450 XDUB 13:30:02 00030982718TRDU0 1,178 2.8450 XDUB 13:30:02 00030982719TRDU0 1,291 2.8400 XDUB 14:01:53 00030982864TRDU0 16 2.8450 XDUB 14:13:42 00030982904TRDU0 34 2.8450 XDUB 14:13:42 00030982905TRDU0 1,384 2.8450 XDUB 14:14:07 00030982911TRDU0 1,393 2.8450 XDUB 14:21:21 00030982937TRDU0 64 2.8450 XDUB 14:31:33 00030982957TRDU0 2,616 2.8450 XDUB 14:31:33 00030982958TRDU0 1,331 2.8550 XDUB 14:44:16 00030983005TRDU0 2,579 2.8600 XDUB 14:45:41 00030983008TRDU0 1,263 2.8550 XDUB 14:58:57 00030983058TRDU0 1,274 2.8550 XDUB 14:58:57 00030983059TRDU0 1,198 2.8600 XDUB 15:16:32 00030983103TRDU0 1,354 2.8600 XDUB 15:16:32 00030983104TRDU0 1,175 2.8650 XDUB 15:27:11 00030983141TRDU0 1,344 2.8750 XDUB 15:32:55 00030983148TRDU0 1,320 2.8750 XDUB 15:39:40 00030983161TRDU0 503 2.8800 XDUB 15:46:05 00030983193TRDU0 674 2.8800 XDUB 15:46:05 00030983194TRDU0 2,363 2.8700 XDUB 15:50:55 00030983203TRDU0 2,467 2.8800 XDUB 16:00:05 00030983232TRDU0 1,178 2.8850 XDUB 16:13:30 00030983264TRDU0 1,188 2.8850 XDUB 16:17:26 00030983272TRDU0 2,436 2.8850 XDUB 16:25:43 00030983304TRDU0 1,349 2.8850 XDUB 16:25:43 00030983305TRDU0

London Stock Exchange