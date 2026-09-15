Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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15.09.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

15 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 14 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 50,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7350
 		 £2.3450
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6900
 		 £2.3050
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7181
 		 £2.3297
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,773,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,329 2.7250 XDUB 08:23:42 00030995308TRDU0
1,579 2.7250 XDUB 08:27:46 00030995348TRDU0
1,314 2.7300 XDUB 08:31:03 00030995356TRDU0
403 2.7300 XDUB 08:44:00 00030995420TRDU0
1,316 2.7300 XDUB 08:50:24 00030995464TRDU0
2,147 2.7300 XDUB 08:50:24 00030995463TRDU0
3,074 2.7300 XDUB 08:50:24 00030995462TRDU0
1,426 2.7300 XDUB 09:15:45 00030995708TRDU0
785 2.7300 XDUB 09:32:53 00030995865TRDU0
563 2.7300 XDUB 09:32:53 00030995864TRDU0
500 2.7300 XDUB 09:41:00 00030995931TRDU0
839 2.7300 XDUB 09:41:00 00030995930TRDU0
301 2.7300 XDUB 09:49:21 00030995979TRDU0
1,085 2.7300 XDUB 09:49:21 00030995978TRDU0
640 2.7200 XDUB 10:17:02 00030996080TRDU0
719 2.7200 XDUB 10:17:02 00030996081TRDU0
2,714 2.7200 XDUB 10:17:02 00030996079TRDU0
101 2.7200 XDUB 10:25:23 00030996124TRDU0
249 2.7250 XDUB 10:32:13 00030996155TRDU0
249 2.7250 XDUB 10:39:23 00030996199TRDU0
296 2.7250 XDUB 10:43:05 00030996219TRDU0
157 2.7250 XDUB 10:43:17 00030996220TRDU0
1,597 2.7300 XDUB 11:04:54 00030996259TRDU0
1,597 2.7300 XDUB 11:04:54 00030996260TRDU0
425 2.7300 XDUB 11:04:54 00030996262TRDU0
1,597 2.7300 XDUB 11:04:54 00030996261TRDU0
63 2.7300 XDUB 11:25:45 00030996369TRDU0
219 2.7300 XDUB 11:33:58 00030996388TRDU0
79 2.7300 XDUB 11:33:58 00030996389TRDU0
1,440 2.7350 XDUB 12:27:24 00030996559TRDU0
1,505 2.7350 XDUB 12:27:24 00030996558TRDU0
9,737 2.7350 XDUB 12:27:24 00030996557TRDU0
1,344 2.7300 XDUB 12:53:07 00030996600TRDU0
1,314 2.7300 XDUB 12:53:07 00030996599TRDU0
1,378 2.7250 XDUB 12:53:07 00030996602TRDU0
1,303 2.7250 XDUB 12:53:07 00030996601TRDU0
134 2.7200 XDUB 13:30:01 00030996666TRDU0
360 2.7200 XDUB 13:35:19 00030996677TRDU0
2,612 2.7200 XDUB 13:35:46 00030996678TRDU0
1,311 2.7200 XDUB 13:49:05 00030996699TRDU0
1,302 2.7200 XDUB 13:49:05 00030996698TRDU0
1,353 2.7200 XDUB 13:49:05 00030996697TRDU0
1,346 2.7150 XDUB 13:56:59 00030996708TRDU0
289 2.7150 XDUB 14:10:30 00030996737TRDU0
963 2.7150 XDUB 14:10:30 00030996736TRDU0
179 2.7150 XDUB 14:10:30 00030996735TRDU0
1,588 2.7150 XDUB 14:17:48 00030996759TRDU0
1,368 2.7150 XDUB 14:26:44 00030996768TRDU0
225 2.7150 XDUB 14:31:23 00030996772TRDU0
1,351 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996789TRDU0
1,300 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996788TRDU0
847 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996787TRDU0
1,314 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996786TRDU0
504 2.7150 XDUB 14:33:06 00030996790TRDU0
1,343 2.7150 XDUB 14:48:11 00030996865TRDU0
1,500 2.7150 XDUB 14:51:32 00030996871TRDU0
1,533 2.7100 XDUB 14:55:26 00030996886TRDU0
1,343 2.7100 XDUB 14:55:26 00030996885TRDU0
1,355 2.7100 XDUB 14:55:26 00030996884TRDU0
1,424 2.7050 XDUB 14:58:43 00030996910TRDU0
1,311 2.7200 XDUB 15:13:04 00030996969TRDU0
2,900 2.7200 XDUB 15:13:04 00030996968TRDU0
1,523 2.7200 XDUB 15:17:13 00030996992TRDU0
1,473 2.7100 XDUB 15:27:28 00030997080TRDU0
1,452 2.7100 XDUB 15:27:28 00030997079TRDU0
1,566 2.6950 XDUB 15:35:02 00030997151TRDU0
1,436 2.7000 XDUB 15:39:24 00030997264TRDU0
1,493 2.7000 XDUB 15:46:38 00030997303TRDU0
1,390 2.7000 XDUB 15:46:38 00030997302TRDU0
2,890 2.6900 XDUB 15:55:50 00030997341TRDU0
341 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:36 00030997458TRDU0
2,651 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:36 00030997457TRDU0
1,423 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:36 00030997456TRDU0
1,301 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:38 00030997460TRDU0
961 2.6950 XDUB 16:11:38 00030997459TRDU0
1,313 2.6950 XDUB 16:23:32 00030997502TRDU0
2,348 2.6950 XDUB 16:25:46 00030997511TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,233 2.3400 XLON 08:28:20 00030995349TRDU0
3,331 2.3400 XLON 08:31:03 00030995355TRDU0
1,258 2.3400 XLON 09:15:45 00030995707TRDU0
1,217 2.3400 XLON 09:25:12 00030995821TRDU0
1,374 2.3400 XLON 09:40:50 00030995927TRDU0
1,264 2.3400 XLON 09:58:56 00030996014TRDU0
2,413 2.3350 XLON 10:04:04 00030996033TRDU0
2,694 2.3400 XLON 11:20:19 00030996344TRDU0
1,361 2.3450 XLON 11:33:54 00030996387TRDU0
1,341 2.3450 XLON 11:54:30 00030996500TRDU0
1,187 2.3450 XLON 12:15:11 00030996531TRDU0
1,186 2.3450 XLON 12:33:02 00030996563TRDU0
3,840 2.3400 XLON 12:37:06 00030996574TRDU0
1,276 2.3300 XLON 13:43:18 00030996692TRDU0
1,257 2.3250 XLON 13:56:59 00030996709TRDU0
1,222 2.3250 XLON 14:46:37 00030996861TRDU0
4,872 2.3250 XLON 14:46:37 00030996860TRDU0
2,304 2.3200 XLON 14:55:26 00030996883TRDU0
6 2.3200 XLON 14:55:27 00030996887TRDU0
4,947 2.3300 XLON 15:13:04 00030996967TRDU0
1,228 2.3100 XLON 15:39:24 00030997263TRDU0
436 2.3150 XLON 15:54:15 00030997333TRDU0
690 2.3150 XLON 15:54:15 00030997332TRDU0
205 2.3150 XLON 15:54:15 00030997331TRDU0
1,247 2.3050 XLON 15:55:50 00030997340TRDU0
68 2.3150 XLON 16:09:27 00030997449TRDU0
537 2.3150 XLON 16:09:27 00030997448TRDU0
1,186 2.3100 XLON 16:11:34 00030997455TRDU0
1,174 2.3100 XLON 16:11:34 00030997454TRDU0
1,207 2.3100 XLON 16:11:34 00030997453TRDU0
2,439 2.3100 XLON 16:25:11 00030997508TRDU0


 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 443241
EQS News ID: 2399072

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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