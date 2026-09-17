Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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17.09.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 
The Company announces that on 16 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 110,000 40,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7700
 		 £2.3800
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7300
 		 £2.3350
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7564
 		 £2.3643
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,473,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,833 2.7300 XDUB 08:17:36 00031001150TRDU0
20 2.7300 XDUB 08:33:27 00031001187TRDU0
1,340 2.7550 XDUB 08:44:06 00031001193TRDU0
2,755 2.7550 XDUB 08:44:06 00031001192TRDU0
1,409 2.7550 XDUB 08:44:06 00031001191TRDU0
2,702 2.7550 XDUB 09:16:06 00031001251TRDU0
4,419 2.7550 XDUB 09:16:06 00031001250TRDU0
1,531 2.7400 XDUB 09:40:45 00031001295TRDU0
1,559 2.7350 XDUB 09:40:46 00031001296TRDU0
1,578 2.7400 XDUB 10:03:11 00031001324TRDU0
1,630 2.7400 XDUB 10:13:05 00031001357TRDU0
1,549 2.7400 XDUB 10:23:41 00031001384TRDU0
1,344 2.7400 XDUB 10:33:56 00031001394TRDU0
2,826 2.7500 XDUB 10:57:43 00031001439TRDU0
2,708 2.7500 XDUB 10:57:43 00031001438TRDU0
1,532 2.7450 XDUB 10:57:52 00031001440TRDU0
1,589 2.7500 XDUB 11:25:45 00031001486TRDU0
1,658 2.7500 XDUB 11:29:41 00031001494TRDU0
1,385 2.7500 XDUB 11:56:53 00031001519TRDU0
1,402 2.7550 XDUB 12:07:03 00031001534TRDU0
1,370 2.7550 XDUB 12:17:07 00031001558TRDU0
1,395 2.7650 XDUB 12:35:38 00031001577TRDU0
1,533 2.7650 XDUB 12:36:35 00031001578TRDU0
936 2.7600 XDUB 12:42:14 00031001589TRDU0
1,454 2.7600 XDUB 12:44:54 00031001593TRDU0
1,536 2.7600 XDUB 13:04:03 00031001636TRDU0
1,392 2.7600 XDUB 13:04:03 00031001635TRDU0
1,573 2.7600 XDUB 13:20:34 00031001652TRDU0
1,503 2.7500 XDUB 13:27:32 00031001655TRDU0
1,419 2.7500 XDUB 13:27:32 00031001654TRDU0
1,419 2.7500 XDUB 13:35:31 00031001666TRDU0
4,164 2.7650 XDUB 14:08:37 00031001959TRDU0
1,956 2.7700 XDUB 14:31:36 00031002048TRDU0
1,956 2.7700 XDUB 14:31:36 00031002047TRDU0
2,868 2.7700 XDUB 14:37:33 00031002089TRDU0
2,860 2.7700 XDUB 14:37:33 00031002088TRDU0
1,390 2.7700 XDUB 14:37:33 00031002087TRDU0
1,397 2.7650 XDUB 15:02:50 00031002315TRDU0
1,392 2.7650 XDUB 15:02:50 00031002314TRDU0
3,103 2.7650 XDUB 15:13:23 00031002402TRDU0
981 2.7650 XDUB 15:13:23 00031002401TRDU0
1,439 2.7550 XDUB 15:21:19 00031002447TRDU0
1,532 2.7550 XDUB 15:21:19 00031002446TRDU0
1,439 2.7600 XDUB 15:36:10 00031002504TRDU0
3,047 2.7600 XDUB 15:36:10 00031002503TRDU0
1,585 2.7600 XDUB 15:36:10 00031002502TRDU0
1,496 2.7600 XDUB 15:36:10 00031002501TRDU0
1,398 2.7600 XDUB 15:50:40 00031002904TRDU0
1,619 2.7600 XDUB 15:53:47 00031002923TRDU0
1,058 2.7600 XDUB 15:57:16 00031002943TRDU0
454 2.7600 XDUB 15:57:16 00031002942TRDU0
2,233 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002975TRDU0
1,055 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002974TRDU0
1,055 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002973TRDU0
1,409 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002972TRDU0
853 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002971TRDU0
773 2.7650 XDUB 16:01:37 00031002976TRDU0
2,715 2.7650 XDUB 16:11:32 00031003064TRDU0
1,605 2.7650 XDUB 16:11:32 00031003063TRDU0
1,636 2.7550 XDUB 16:15:06 00031003096TRDU0
1,498 2.7450 XDUB 16:23:38 00031003187TRDU0
1,931 2.7450 XDUB 16:23:38 00031003186TRDU0
1,421 2.7450 XDUB 16:23:38 00031003185TRDU0
1,383 2.7450 XDUB 16:23:38 00031003184TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,602 2.3400 XLON 08:32:10 00031001185TRDU0
1,623 2.3350 XLON 08:32:10 00031001186TRDU0
1,570 2.3600 XLON 09:16:06 00031001252TRDU0
1,702 2.3550 XLON 09:39:15 00031001293TRDU0
1,532 2.3450 XLON 10:07:47 00031001328TRDU0
964 2.3600 XLON 10:38:12 00031001409TRDU0
621 2.3600 XLON 10:38:12 00031001408TRDU0
595 2.3600 XLON 11:06:23 00031001455TRDU0
611 2.3600 XLON 11:06:23 00031001454TRDU0
1,576 2.3650 XLON 11:29:14 00031001492TRDU0
146 2.3600 XLON 12:01:55 00031001530TRDU0
1,485 2.3600 XLON 12:01:55 00031001529TRDU0
1,339 2.3700 XLON 12:39:50 00031001583TRDU0
405 2.3700 XLON 12:39:50 00031001582TRDU0
1,468 2.3650 XLON 13:04:03 00031001638TRDU0
1,684 2.3650 XLON 13:04:03 00031001637TRDU0
1,666 2.3700 XLON 13:55:19 00031001792TRDU0
1,518 2.3700 XLON 14:20:39 00031002032TRDU0
1,688 2.3800 XLON 14:34:58 00031002071TRDU0
541 2.3700 XLON 14:39:36 00031002100TRDU0
3,491 2.3700 XLON 14:39:36 00031002099TRDU0
1,505 2.3700 XLON 15:19:46 00031002432TRDU0
1,582 2.3700 XLON 15:33:42 00031002487TRDU0
1,481 2.3700 XLON 15:47:42 00031002885TRDU0
96 2.3750 XLON 15:59:29 00031002949TRDU0
1,624 2.3750 XLON 15:59:29 00031002948TRDU0
4,324 2.3750 XLON 16:01:36 00031002970TRDU0
1,561 2.3550 XLON 16:23:38 00031003188TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 443497
EQS News ID: 2400498

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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