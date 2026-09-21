Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.09.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST


21 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 18 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 50,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7100
 		 £2.3300
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6350
 		 £2.2550
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6716
 		 £2.2965
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,173,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
3,609 2.7100 XDUB 08:23:14 00031005003TRDU0
1,559 2.7100 XDUB 09:18:27 00031005116TRDU0
377 2.7050 XDUB 09:28:15 00031005133TRDU0
997 2.7050 XDUB 09:30:25 00031005135TRDU0
1,607 2.7000 XDUB 08:48:24 00031005067TRDU0
1,581 2.7000 XDUB 08:48:24 00031005068TRDU0
1,619 2.7000 XDUB 08:48:24 00031005069TRDU0
103 2.7000 XDUB 09:33:37 00031005142TRDU0
1,561 2.7000 XDUB 09:43:57 00031005153TRDU0
4,227 2.7000 XDUB 09:43:57 00031005154TRDU0
542 2.7000 XDUB 10:19:13 00031005240TRDU0
1,005 2.7000 XDUB 10:19:13 00031005241TRDU0
1,787 2.7000 XDUB 10:27:28 00031005285TRDU0
3,147 2.6950 XDUB 10:34:25 00031005324TRDU0
1,742 2.6900 XDUB 11:04:27 00031005499TRDU0
31 2.6900 XDUB 11:18:04 00031005536TRDU0
3,228 2.6900 XDUB 11:30:28 00031005554TRDU0
1,796 2.6900 XDUB 11:30:28 00031005555TRDU0
984 2.6850 XDUB 11:53:16 00031005621TRDU0
3,173 2.6850 XDUB 11:53:16 00031005622TRDU0
1,576 2.6800 XDUB 12:31:14 00031005701TRDU0
1,093 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005764TRDU0
937 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005765TRDU0
1,093 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005766TRDU0
1,716 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005767TRDU0
1,715 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005768TRDU0
1,797 2.6750 XDUB 12:34:19 00031005715TRDU0
1,597 2.6750 XDUB 13:20:47 00031005859TRDU0
1,650 2.6750 XDUB 13:44:44 00031005920TRDU0
1,586 2.6750 XDUB 13:53:42 00031006004TRDU0
1,564 2.6750 XDUB 14:01:36 00031006008TRDU0
219 2.6750 XDUB 14:01:36 00031006009TRDU0
316 2.6750 XDUB 14:10:25 00031006016TRDU0
1,315 2.6750 XDUB 14:10:25 00031006017TRDU0
1,675 2.6700 XDUB 14:10:46 00031006020TRDU0
2,801 2.6700 XDUB 14:10:46 00031006021TRDU0
1,985 2.6650 XDUB 14:45:21 00031006381TRDU0
1,155 2.6650 XDUB 14:45:21 00031006382TRDU0
1,539 2.6600 XDUB 14:28:13 00031006159TRDU0
37 2.6600 XDUB 14:28:47 00031006161TRDU0
245 2.6600 XDUB 14:39:47 00031006255TRDU0
1,419 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006478TRDU0
1,634 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006479TRDU0
1,419 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006480TRDU0
1,419 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006481TRDU0
1,419 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006482TRDU0
1,739 2.6550 XDUB 15:07:58 00031006518TRDU0
1,673 2.6550 XDUB 15:07:58 00031006519TRDU0
1,634 2.6550 XDUB 15:21:08 00031006630TRDU0
1,503 2.6500 XDUB 15:23:15 00031006640TRDU0
1,807 2.6500 XDUB 15:23:15 00031006641TRDU0
1,518 2.6450 XDUB 15:32:24 00031006664TRDU0
1,795 2.6450 XDUB 15:32:24 00031006665TRDU0
1,529 2.6400 XDUB 15:52:20 00031006688TRDU0
118 2.6400 XDUB 16:09:41 00031006734TRDU0
1,666 2.6400 XDUB 16:10:01 00031006741TRDU0
72 2.6400 XDUB 16:14:30 00031006745TRDU0
1,732 2.6400 XDUB 16:14:30 00031006746TRDU0
769 2.6400 XDUB 16:18:38 00031006747TRDU0
1,522 2.6400 XDUB 16:19:49 00031006748TRDU0
1,523 2.6400 XDUB 16:22:20 00031006755TRDU0
3,259 2.6400 XDUB 16:24:39 00031006756TRDU0
1,770 2.6350 XDUB 15:43:37 00031006673TRDU0
1,607 2.6350 XDUB 15:56:09 00031006691TRDU0
1,571 2.6350 XDUB 15:56:09 00031006692TRDU0
1,597 2.6350 XDUB 15:56:09 00031006693TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,557 2.3300 XLON 08:35:28 00031005040TRDU0
1,073 2.3250 XLON 08:49:38 00031005071TRDU0
666 2.3250 XLON 08:49:38 00031005070TRDU0
1,556 2.3250 XLON 09:07:49 00031005094TRDU0
3,161 2.3250 XLON 09:08:04 00031005095TRDU0
1,713 2.3200 XLON 10:04:59 00031005175TRDU0
1,602 2.3200 XLON 10:27:36 00031005286TRDU0
1,518 2.3200 XLON 10:48:17 00031005391TRDU0
2,990 2.3150 XLON 10:59:24 00031005446TRDU0
1,715 2.3150 XLON 11:53:00 00031005620TRDU0
837 2.3050 XLON 11:53:19 00031005623TRDU0
1,443 2.3050 XLON 11:56:25 00031005625TRDU0
1,455 2.3050 XLON 13:05:22 00031005763TRDU0
1,483 2.3050 XLON 13:18:10 00031005857TRDU0
3,176 2.3000 XLON 13:20:47 00031005858TRDU0
2,714 2.2950 XLON 14:10:46 00031006019TRDU0
1,490 2.2950 XLON 14:10:46 00031006018TRDU0
1,696 2.2900 XLON 14:45:28 00031006450TRDU0
4,189 2.2850 XLON 14:53:14 00031006483TRDU0
1,450 2.2800 XLON 15:23:15 00031006639TRDU0
726 2.2750 XLON 15:30:43 00031006662TRDU0
733 2.2750 XLON 15:30:43 00031006661TRDU0
1,770 2.2650 XLON 15:32:32 00031006666TRDU0
1,123 2.2650 XLON 15:36:51 00031006670TRDU0
588 2.2650 XLON 15:36:51 00031006669TRDU0
1,567 2.2600 XLON 15:57:56 00031006700TRDU0
1,595 2.2550 XLON 15:57:56 00031006701TRDU0
1,452 2.2650 XLON 16:21:27 00031006751TRDU0
2,962 2.2650 XLON 16:24:55 00031006757TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 443747
EQS News ID: 2401806

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 2,61 1,75% Cairn Homes PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise gehen weiter zurück: ATX fester -- DAX leitet Erholungskurs ein -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigt sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls Stabilisierungstendenzen und legt zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen