Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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23.09.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 
The Company announces that on 22 September 2026 it purchased a total of 99,117 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 29,117
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7250
 		 £2.3350
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6850
 		 £2.3000
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7081
 		 £2.3224
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,924,356 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
742 2.6850 XDUB 08:49:22 00031007872TRDU0
172 2.6850 XDUB 08:49:22 00031007871TRDU0
1,120 2.6850 XDUB 08:49:22 00031007870TRDU0
1,110 2.7000 XDUB 09:47:43 00031007910TRDU0
2,167 2.7000 XDUB 09:47:43 00031007909TRDU0
1,997 2.7000 XDUB 09:47:43 00031007911TRDU0
1,759 2.7100 XDUB 09:57:10 00031007918TRDU0
1,796 2.7050 XDUB 10:03:45 00031007921TRDU0
1,933 2.7050 XDUB 10:07:19 00031007929TRDU0
1,962 2.7150 XDUB 10:43:53 00031007949TRDU0
2,101 2.7150 XDUB 10:46:12 00031007951TRDU0
1,830 2.7250 XDUB 11:11:59 00031007981TRDU0
3,772 2.7200 XDUB 11:46:07 00031008009TRDU0
1,780 2.7150 XDUB 12:09:25 00031008012TRDU0
1,807 2.7150 XDUB 12:40:43 00031008020TRDU0
1,728 2.7150 XDUB 12:40:43 00031008019TRDU0
109 2.7150 XDUB 12:40:43 00031008018TRDU0
1,765 2.7150 XDUB 12:49:49 00031008029TRDU0
1,896 2.7150 XDUB 13:39:35 00031008056TRDU0
1,914 2.7150 XDUB 13:39:35 00031008055TRDU0
1,997 2.7150 XDUB 13:39:35 00031008054TRDU0
1,794 2.7050 XDUB 14:06:34 00031008087TRDU0
1,748 2.7050 XDUB 14:06:34 00031008086TRDU0
1,956 2.7150 XDUB 14:37:20 00031008107TRDU0
1,782 2.7150 XDUB 14:45:04 00031008112TRDU0
1,845 2.7100 XDUB 14:45:18 00031008114TRDU0
1,727 2.7050 XDUB 14:45:22 00031008116TRDU0
1,921 2.7050 XDUB 14:45:22 00031008115TRDU0
1,737 2.7050 XDUB 15:18:22 00031008184TRDU0
1,947 2.7050 XDUB 15:22:56 00031008208TRDU0
1,909 2.7100 XDUB 15:32:18 00031008293TRDU0
1,739 2.7050 XDUB 15:33:39 00031008295TRDU0
3,447 2.7050 XDUB 15:33:39 00031008294TRDU0
2,083 2.7000 XDUB 16:01:08 00031008371TRDU0
1,801 2.7050 XDUB 16:11:30 00031008379TRDU0
1,967 2.7000 XDUB 16:12:46 00031008381TRDU0
1,851 2.7000 XDUB 16:12:46 00031008380TRDU0
1,979 2.7000 XDUB 16:20:22 00031008394TRDU0
1,310 2.7000 XDUB 16:20:22 00031008393TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,292 2.3000 XLON 08:34:09 00031007859TRDU0
15 2.3100 XLON 09:40:35 00031007906TRDU0
1,565 2.3200 XLON 09:47:30 00031007908TRDU0
1,648 2.3250 XLON 09:57:10 00031007919TRDU0
1,670 2.3200 XLON 10:07:19 00031007928TRDU0
1,699 2.3350 XLON 11:18:04 00031007982TRDU0
1,534 2.3300 XLON 12:09:25 00031008011TRDU0
1,458 2.3300 XLON 12:42:15 00031008021TRDU0
988 2.3300 XLON 13:15:40 00031008044TRDU0
623 2.3300 XLON 13:15:40 00031008043TRDU0
1,590 2.3300 XLON 13:24:53 00031008046TRDU0
1,512 2.3200 XLON 14:06:34 00031008088TRDU0
1,591 2.3200 XLON 14:06:34 00031008085TRDU0
179 2.3250 XLON 14:34:22 00031008106TRDU0
2,758 2.3250 XLON 14:34:22 00031008105TRDU0
1,500 2.3250 XLON 14:45:05 00031008113TRDU0
945 2.3150 XLON 15:35:19 00031008297TRDU0
549 2.3150 XLON 15:35:19 00031008298TRDU0
3,189 2.3200 XLON 15:39:24 00031008309TRDU0
914 2.3150 XLON 16:21:31 00031008395TRDU0
1,849 2.3150 XLON 16:24:14 00031008397TRDU0
49 2.3150 XLON 16:29:34 00031008418TRDU0


 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 444092
EQS News ID: 2403486

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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