Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



23-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





23 September 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 September 2026 it purchased a total of 99,117 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 29,117 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7250

£ 2.3350

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6850

£ 2.3000

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7081

£ 2.3224



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,924,356 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 742 2.6850 XDUB 08:49:22 00031007872TRDU0 172 2.6850 XDUB 08:49:22 00031007871TRDU0 1,120 2.6850 XDUB 08:49:22 00031007870TRDU0 1,110 2.7000 XDUB 09:47:43 00031007910TRDU0 2,167 2.7000 XDUB 09:47:43 00031007909TRDU0 1,997 2.7000 XDUB 09:47:43 00031007911TRDU0 1,759 2.7100 XDUB 09:57:10 00031007918TRDU0 1,796 2.7050 XDUB 10:03:45 00031007921TRDU0 1,933 2.7050 XDUB 10:07:19 00031007929TRDU0 1,962 2.7150 XDUB 10:43:53 00031007949TRDU0 2,101 2.7150 XDUB 10:46:12 00031007951TRDU0 1,830 2.7250 XDUB 11:11:59 00031007981TRDU0 3,772 2.7200 XDUB 11:46:07 00031008009TRDU0 1,780 2.7150 XDUB 12:09:25 00031008012TRDU0 1,807 2.7150 XDUB 12:40:43 00031008020TRDU0 1,728 2.7150 XDUB 12:40:43 00031008019TRDU0 109 2.7150 XDUB 12:40:43 00031008018TRDU0 1,765 2.7150 XDUB 12:49:49 00031008029TRDU0 1,896 2.7150 XDUB 13:39:35 00031008056TRDU0 1,914 2.7150 XDUB 13:39:35 00031008055TRDU0 1,997 2.7150 XDUB 13:39:35 00031008054TRDU0 1,794 2.7050 XDUB 14:06:34 00031008087TRDU0 1,748 2.7050 XDUB 14:06:34 00031008086TRDU0 1,956 2.7150 XDUB 14:37:20 00031008107TRDU0 1,782 2.7150 XDUB 14:45:04 00031008112TRDU0 1,845 2.7100 XDUB 14:45:18 00031008114TRDU0 1,727 2.7050 XDUB 14:45:22 00031008116TRDU0 1,921 2.7050 XDUB 14:45:22 00031008115TRDU0 1,737 2.7050 XDUB 15:18:22 00031008184TRDU0 1,947 2.7050 XDUB 15:22:56 00031008208TRDU0 1,909 2.7100 XDUB 15:32:18 00031008293TRDU0 1,739 2.7050 XDUB 15:33:39 00031008295TRDU0 3,447 2.7050 XDUB 15:33:39 00031008294TRDU0 2,083 2.7000 XDUB 16:01:08 00031008371TRDU0 1,801 2.7050 XDUB 16:11:30 00031008379TRDU0 1,967 2.7000 XDUB 16:12:46 00031008381TRDU0 1,851 2.7000 XDUB 16:12:46 00031008380TRDU0 1,979 2.7000 XDUB 16:20:22 00031008394TRDU0 1,310 2.7000 XDUB 16:20:22 00031008393TRDU0

London Stock Exchange