Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



24-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST







24 September 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 September 2026 it purchased a total of 97,361 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 67,906 29,455 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7100

£ 2.3200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6800

£ 2.3050

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6910

£ 2.3123



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,826,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 424 2.7050 XDUB 08:08:53 00031008514TRDU0 1,365 2.7050 XDUB 08:08:53 00031008515TRDU0 1,837 2.7050 XDUB 08:08:53 00031008513TRDU0 811 2.7100 XDUB 09:24:57 00031008587TRDU0 2,122 2.7100 XDUB 09:24:57 00031008585TRDU0 2,122 2.7100 XDUB 09:24:57 00031008586TRDU0 4,762 2.7050 XDUB 09:35:26 00031008590TRDU0 1,580 2.6900 XDUB 10:02:03 00031008604TRDU0 3,253 2.6900 XDUB 10:31:44 00031008648TRDU0 1,604 2.6800 XDUB 10:57:40 00031008658TRDU0 228 2.6850 XDUB 11:39:34 00031008680TRDU0 1,411 2.6850 XDUB 11:39:34 00031008681TRDU0 1,546 2.6900 XDUB 11:59:17 00031008714TRDU0 1,798 2.6850 XDUB 12:10:05 00031008721TRDU0 1,582 2.6800 XDUB 12:38:57 00031008755TRDU0 3,179 2.6800 XDUB 12:38:57 00031008754TRDU0 867 2.6900 XDUB 13:04:03 00031008780TRDU0 872 2.6900 XDUB 13:04:03 00031008779TRDU0 1,282 2.6900 XDUB 13:04:03 00031008778TRDU0 353 2.6900 XDUB 13:49:18 00031008839TRDU0 1,595 2.6900 XDUB 13:49:18 00031008841TRDU0 2,077 2.6900 XDUB 13:49:18 00031008840TRDU0 1,482 2.6900 XDUB 13:49:19 00031008842TRDU0 954 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009027TRDU0 1,076 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009031TRDU0 1,549 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009028TRDU0 1,623 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009029TRDU0 2,074 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009030TRDU0 623 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009032TRDU0 1,542 2.6900 XDUB 14:46:10 00031009038TRDU0 1,557 2.6900 XDUB 15:02:20 00031009088TRDU0 1,295 2.6900 XDUB 15:15:38 00031009103TRDU0 45 2.6900 XDUB 15:20:38 00031009111TRDU0 736 2.6900 XDUB 15:20:38 00031009109TRDU0 860 2.6900 XDUB 15:20:38 00031009110TRDU0 1,549 2.6850 XDUB 15:22:07 00031009112TRDU0 727 2.6850 XDUB 15:35:12 00031009120TRDU0 1,272 2.6850 XDUB 15:37:57 00031009141TRDU0 1,272 2.6850 XDUB 15:37:57 00031009142TRDU0 1,272 2.6850 XDUB 15:38:01 00031009143TRDU0 1,047 2.6850 XDUB 15:38:04 00031009144TRDU0 1,552 2.6850 XDUB 16:15:34 00031009451TRDU0 1,552 2.6850 XDUB 16:15:34 00031009450TRDU0 5,577 2.6850 XDUB 16:15:34 00031009449TRDU0

London Stock Exchange