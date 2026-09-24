Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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24.09.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST


24 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 
The Company announces that on 23 September 2026 it purchased a total of 97,361 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 67,906 29,455
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7100
 		 £2.3200
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6800
 		 £2.3050
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6910
 		 £2.3123
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,826,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
424 2.7050 XDUB 08:08:53 00031008514TRDU0
1,365 2.7050 XDUB 08:08:53 00031008515TRDU0
1,837 2.7050 XDUB 08:08:53 00031008513TRDU0
811 2.7100 XDUB 09:24:57 00031008587TRDU0
2,122 2.7100 XDUB 09:24:57 00031008585TRDU0
2,122 2.7100 XDUB 09:24:57 00031008586TRDU0
4,762 2.7050 XDUB 09:35:26 00031008590TRDU0
1,580 2.6900 XDUB 10:02:03 00031008604TRDU0
3,253 2.6900 XDUB 10:31:44 00031008648TRDU0
1,604 2.6800 XDUB 10:57:40 00031008658TRDU0
228 2.6850 XDUB 11:39:34 00031008680TRDU0
1,411 2.6850 XDUB 11:39:34 00031008681TRDU0
1,546 2.6900 XDUB 11:59:17 00031008714TRDU0
1,798 2.6850 XDUB 12:10:05 00031008721TRDU0
1,582 2.6800 XDUB 12:38:57 00031008755TRDU0
3,179 2.6800 XDUB 12:38:57 00031008754TRDU0
867 2.6900 XDUB 13:04:03 00031008780TRDU0
872 2.6900 XDUB 13:04:03 00031008779TRDU0
1,282 2.6900 XDUB 13:04:03 00031008778TRDU0
353 2.6900 XDUB 13:49:18 00031008839TRDU0
1,595 2.6900 XDUB 13:49:18 00031008841TRDU0
2,077 2.6900 XDUB 13:49:18 00031008840TRDU0
1,482 2.6900 XDUB 13:49:19 00031008842TRDU0
954 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009027TRDU0
1,076 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009031TRDU0
1,549 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009028TRDU0
1,623 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009029TRDU0
2,074 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009030TRDU0
623 2.6900 XDUB 14:39:42 00031009032TRDU0
1,542 2.6900 XDUB 14:46:10 00031009038TRDU0
1,557 2.6900 XDUB 15:02:20 00031009088TRDU0
1,295 2.6900 XDUB 15:15:38 00031009103TRDU0
45 2.6900 XDUB 15:20:38 00031009111TRDU0
736 2.6900 XDUB 15:20:38 00031009109TRDU0
860 2.6900 XDUB 15:20:38 00031009110TRDU0
1,549 2.6850 XDUB 15:22:07 00031009112TRDU0
727 2.6850 XDUB 15:35:12 00031009120TRDU0
1,272 2.6850 XDUB 15:37:57 00031009141TRDU0
1,272 2.6850 XDUB 15:37:57 00031009142TRDU0
1,272 2.6850 XDUB 15:38:01 00031009143TRDU0
1,047 2.6850 XDUB 15:38:04 00031009144TRDU0
1,552 2.6850 XDUB 16:15:34 00031009451TRDU0
1,552 2.6850 XDUB 16:15:34 00031009450TRDU0
5,577 2.6850 XDUB 16:15:34 00031009449TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
481 2.3200 XLON 08:31:33 00031008552TRDU0
6 2.3200 XLON 08:31:33 00031008553TRDU0
1,056 2.3200 XLON 08:31:33 00031008554TRDU0
554 2.3200 XLON 09:05:05 00031008566TRDU0
958 2.3200 XLON 09:05:05 00031008567TRDU0
1,617 2.3200 XLON 09:38:04 00031008591TRDU0
1,478 2.3150 XLON 10:02:01 00031008602TRDU0
1,522 2.3150 XLON 14:00:07 00031008875TRDU0
1,596 2.3150 XLON 14:30:07 00031009012TRDU0
1,559 2.3150 XLON 14:43:00 00031009034TRDU0
1,532 2.3100 XLON 10:02:01 00031008603TRDU0
748 2.3100 XLON 11:59:06 00031008712TRDU0
892 2.3100 XLON 11:59:06 00031008713TRDU0
1,597 2.3100 XLON 12:09:56 00031008719TRDU0
1,472 2.3100 XLON 12:09:56 00031008720TRDU0
1,571 2.3100 XLON 13:26:01 00031008800TRDU0
3,031 2.3100 XLON 14:39:42 00031009026TRDU0
1,442 2.3100 XLON 15:19:04 00031009107TRDU0
1,633 2.3100 XLON 15:19:04 00031009108TRDU0
1,739 2.3100 XLON 16:13:04 00031009194TRDU0
839 2.3100 XLON 16:28:35 00031010276TRDU0
330 2.3100 XLON 16:28:35 00031010277TRDU0
161 2.3050 XLON 11:23:21 00031008671TRDU0
1,373 2.3050 XLON 15:38:26 00031009145TRDU0
268 2.3050 XLON 15:38:26 00031009146TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 444256
EQS News ID: 2404240

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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